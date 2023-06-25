A'ani's Mac & Wings


Mac & Cheese

Jalapeno Popper Mac

$10.00

Everything you love about the Jalapeno Popper. We take our homemade mac & cheese and top it with fresh, diced jalapenos and smoky chopped bacon and toasted garlic bread crumbs.

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$12.00

One of our family favorites. Our homemade mac & cheese; topped with marinated, tender pulled pork, fried onions rings, and a drizzle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. A fun BBQ Mac 'n Cheese experience!

Pepperoni Pizza Mac

$10.00

Can’t go wrong with pizza & mac. Our homemade mac & cheese under a bed of pepperoni and topped with toasted garlic breadcrumbs. Drizzled with marinera sauce and Italian dressing.

Broccoli Chedder Mac

$10.00

Our classic Mac & Cheese

$8.00

There’s nothing like the classics. We start with our made from scratch cheese sauce with four cheeses; blended to smooth perfection and cooked with tender elbow macaroni

Salsa Mac

$10.00

Put a little salsa in it. Classic mac & cheese topped with jalapeno peppers, Pico de Galo, bacon crumbles, Monterey cheese and chips

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Everything’s better with bacon. Our classic mac & cheese topped with crispy applewood bacon & thyme parmesan crumble.

Pollo Asada Mac

$12.00

It’s fajita time. Our classic mac & cheese topped with chicken fajitas, Pico de Galo, Salsa Verde, cilantro, and tortilla strips.

Kid's Mac

$7.00

Mac & Cheese with goldfish apple juice and treat and a toy.

Wings

Wings & Fries (5)

$10.00

Choose your flavor: Lemon pepper BBQ Plain House sauce

Hot Dogs or Sausage

$7.00

Choose your relish: Pineapple Mango Dill Choose your topping: Chili Cheese Onions