A Little Salt & Pepper 418 Hopwood Way
Food
BYO Flatbread
Sliders
American
2 Beef Sliders on a Hawaiian Roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle. Served with kettle chips or add tots for $1.00.
Mushroom and Swiss
2 Beef sliders with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, and finished with a pickle. Served with kettle chips or try our tots for $1.00.
Bacon and Cheddar
2 Beef Sliders served with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Kettle Chips or try our tots for $1.00.
Italian Beef
Hot Dog
Grilled Cheeses
Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese with American Cheese on Sourdough bread. Served with Kettle Chips or try our Tots for $1.00
Mrs. Piggy Grilled Cheese
Our Classic Grilled Cheese with American Cheese, Bacon and Ham served on Sourdough bread. Served with Kettle Chips or try our Tots for $1.00
BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Cheddar Cheese And BBQ Chicken, And Sautéed Onions On Sourdough Bread. Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Sautéed Onions, And Ranch Dressing On Sourdough Bread. Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Pulled Chicken Tossed In Our Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing And Cheddar Cheese All Wrapped Up In A Flour Tortilla. Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Pulled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, And Ranch Dressing All Stuffed Into A Flour Tortilla. Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00