A Little Salt & Pepper 418 Hopwood Way

Food

BYO Flatbread

Build your own flatbread. We Start Off With Red Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Add any toppings you would like for $.50-$1.00 each topping.

BYO FB

$11.00

BBQ chicken

$14.00

Sliders

American

$11.00

2 Beef Sliders on a Hawaiian Roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle. Served with kettle chips or add tots for $1.00.

Mushroom and Swiss

$12.00

2 Beef sliders with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, and finished with a pickle. Served with kettle chips or try our tots for $1.00.

Bacon and Cheddar

$12.00

2 Beef Sliders served with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Kettle Chips or try our tots for $1.00.

Italian Beef

$14.00

Homemade Italian Beef served with Peppers and Onions on a hoagie roll. Served with our Kettle chips or try our Tots for $1.00.

Hot Dog

$8.00

Hot dog with your choice of toppings on a bun. Served with our Kettle Chips or try our Tots for $1.00

Grilled Cheeses

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Classic Grilled Cheese with American Cheese on Sourdough bread. Served with Kettle Chips or try our Tots for $1.00

Mrs. Piggy Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Our Classic Grilled Cheese with American Cheese, Bacon and Ham served on Sourdough bread. Served with Kettle Chips or try our Tots for $1.00

BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Cheddar Cheese And BBQ Chicken, And Sautéed Onions On Sourdough Bread. Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Sautéed Onions, And Ranch Dressing On Sourdough Bread. Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Pulled Chicken Tossed In Our Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing And Cheddar Cheese All Wrapped Up In A Flour Tortilla. Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Pulled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, And Ranch Dressing All Stuffed Into A Flour Tortilla. Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

3 Fried Chicken Tenders Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00

Philly Cheesesteak

Shaved Steak, Sautéed Peppers, Mushrooms, And Onions. Finished with Provolone Cheese on A Hoagie Roll. Served With Kettle Chips Or Try Our Tots For $1.00

$13.00

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Sport Drinks

Gatorade

$2.50

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$3.50

Lemonade (KIDS)

Lemonade

$3.00

Donations

Penny Charge

Donation

$0.01