A.lure Savannah
Liquor
Well Vodka
$6.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Hanson Lemon
$9.00
Titos
$8.00
DBL Well Vodka
$12.00
DBL Belvedere
$24.00
DBL Grey Goose
$20.00
DBL Ketel One
$18.00
DBL Hanson Lemon
$18.00
DBL Titos
$16.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$10.00
Empress 1908
$11.00
DBL Well Gin
$12.00
DBL Hendricks
$18.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$20.00
DBL Tangueray
$16.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Rum Haven
$8.00
Capt Morgan
$8.00
Bacardi
$8.00
$12.00
Rum Haven
$16.00
Capt Morgan
$16.00
Bacardi
$16.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Repasado
$13.00
Lalo
$11.00
DBL Well Tequila
$12.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$28.00
DBL Don Julio Blanco
$24.00
DBL Don Julio Repasado
$26.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jameson
$8.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Virgil Kane
$7.00
Virgil Kane Gingeer
$7.00
Piggy Back
$9.00
Whistle Pig 10 year
$14.00
Crown
$9.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$24.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$28.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$18.00
DBL Jameson
$16.00
DBL Makers Mark
$20.00
DBL Virgil Kane
$14.00
DBL Virgil Kane Gingeer
$14.00
DBL Piggy Back
$18.00
DBL Whistle Pig 10 year
$16.00
DBL Crown
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
Macallen 18
$22.00
Benriach
Glendronich
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Macallen 18
$44.00
DBL Benriach
DBL Glendronich
Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
Aperol
$9.00
Campari
$9.00
Baileys
$8.00
Granma
$10.00
Apple
$6.00
Melon
$6.00
Blue Curacoa
$6.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$20.00
DBL Aperol
$18.00
DBL Campari
$18.00
DBL Baileys
$10.00
DBL Granma
$20.00
DBL Apple
$12.00
DBL Melon
$12.00
DBL Blue Curacoa
$12.00
Cocktails
Nuts and Grain
$17.00
Empress Me
$16.00
Georgia On My Mind
$16.00
Azul Rain
$15.00
A Night In Hawaii
$15.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$14.00
Spiced Old Fashion
$16.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Long Island
$14.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$22.00
HH G-Martini
$8.00
HH V-Martini
$8.00
HH- Lemon Drop
$8.00
HH-Appletini
$8.00
HH-Featured Mule
$5.00
Drink Special
$15.00
Wine
GL-Dry Creek
$18.00Out of stock
GL-Mercer Brothers
$12.00
GL-Septima
$11.00
GL-Celistia
$12.00
GL-Erath
$15.00
BTL Dry Creek
$70.00Out of stock
BTL Mercer Brothers
$46.00
BTL Septima
$42.00
BTL Celistia
$46.00
BTL Erath
$58.00
BTL Chelalem
$70.00Out of stock
BTL Il Bruciato
$75.00
BTL Chaeauneuf du Pape
$120.00
BTL Hall
$170.00
BTL Nickel & Nickel
$245.00
$70.00
GL-Highlands
$14.00
GL-Delegate
$10.00
GL-Vollmer
$12.00
GL-Bollini
$15.00
GL-Terra D'Oro
$15.00
GL-Whitehaven
$12.00
GL-Nora
$14.00
BTL Highlands
$52.00
BTL Delegate
$38.00Out of stock
BTL Vollmer
$46.00
BTL Bollini
$58.00
BTL Terra D'Oro
$58.00
BTL Whitehaven
$46.00
BTL Nora
$54.00
BTL Trimach
$85.00
BTL Olivier
$100.00
BTL Jordan
$105.00
GL-Bervini
$12.00
BTL Bervini
$46.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut
$165.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot Rose
$185.00
Taste Higlands Chard
Taste Bolini PG
Taste Vollmer Riesling
Taste Whitehaven
Taste Nora
Taste Terro Doro
Taste Delegate
Taste Dry Creek
Taste Mercer
Taste Septima
Taste Celestia
N/A Beverage
A.lure Savannah Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 233-2111
Closed • Opens Monday at 4PM