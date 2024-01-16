Skip to Main content
Amano 1
181 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Beverages
A MANO MENU (NPC)
San Pellegrino
$4.00
Flavored San Pellegrino
$4.00
Assorted Sodas
$2.00
Non-Alcoholic Beverage Package
$180.00
PIZZA
LA MARGHERITA
$16.00
LA SALAME
$17.00
LA BIANCA
$16.00
SALSICCIA
$17.00
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
$18.00
DESSERT
TRADITIONAL CANNOLI
$7.00
(401) 450-6984
