A Pinch of Sprinkles Bake Shoppe & Confectionery Studio, Inc 18 Scranton Rd
Donuts
Breads
Bread
Speciality Cupcakes
Cupcake
Pretzel Rods
Dipped Pretzels
Pastries
Gifts and toys
- Birthday Cake Bubble Machine$20.00
- Stickers$3.00
- Cup Cake Socks$6.00
- Gift Bags$3.00
- Pretend Cake Set$10.00
- HBD Cake Plush$20.00
- Cake Lip Balm$6.00
- Greeting Card$6.00
- Napkins$6.00
- Mug$12.00
- Chalk$8.00
- Puzzle$5.00
- Barbie$20.00
- Peanut Butter Slime$10.00
- Jelly Slime$10.00
- Doggy Snuffle Mat$16.00
- Pink Umbrella$15.00
- Iron-on Patch$5.00
- Head Band$4.00
- Ornaments$8.00
- Xmas makeup blender ball$6.00
- Banana notebook$6.00
- Chef Duck$5.00
- SweetDesserts & Macaroons$20.00
- Blue Bakeware play set$20.00
- Nightmare before Xmas figure$5.00
- Pink Silicone Sippy cup$12.50
- Blue Silicone Sippy cup$12.50
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverage
- Horizon Organic whole milk 8oz$3.50
- Horizon Organic Chocolate milk 8oz$3.50
- NN Apple Cider 12oz$3.50
- Poppi strawberry Lemon 12oz$3.50
- Poppi cherry limeade 12oz$3.50
- Poppi orange 12oz$3.50
- Hint watermelon 16oz$3.50
- Hint peach 16oz$3.50
- Hint blackberry 12oz$3.50
- Tropicana apple juice 10oz$3.50
- Brisk iced tea 16oz$3.50
- Pepsi 16oz$3.50
- Diet Pepsi 16oz$3.50
- Dr Pepper 16oz$3.50
- Diet Dr Pepper 16oz$3.50
- Sweppes 16oz$3.50
- Sprite 16oz$3.50
- Poland Spring 16.9oz$3.50
- S. Pellegrino 16.9oz$4.50
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Brownies
Puddings
Custard
Custard's
Cheese cake slice
A Pinch of Sprinkles Bake Shoppe & Confectionery Studio, Inc 18 Scranton Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(631) 886-1454
Open now • Closes at 8PM