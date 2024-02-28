A Small Taste of Chicago
Appetizers
- Cheesesticks$8.00
6 served with marinara
- Wings$12.00
6 wings tossed in mild, BBQ or garlic Parm served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
- Chicken Strips app$10.00
Breaded and fried served with ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard
- Cheese Fries$6.00
Fries topped with cheese sauce or on the side
- Garlic Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Served with ranch
- Fries$5.00
- chips$2.50
Pizza
Sandwiches & More
- Italian Beef$12.00
Real Italian beef on a hoagie topped with giardiniera peppers and cheese
- Vienna Hot Dog$6.50
Vienna beef hot dog on a poppy seed bun
- Chicago Hot Dog$8.99
Vienna hot dog on a poppy seed bun topped with mustard, sweet relish, sport peppers, tomato slices, diced onion, kosher pick spear, and celery salt
- Maxwell Street Polish$9.50
Polish sausage on a poppy seed bun topped with mustard, sport peppers, and diced onions
- Pizza Puff$6.99
Deep-fried pizza puff
- Cheeseburger$8.99
1/4 lb beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
- Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Topped with cheese, lettuce & tomato
- italian sausage$12.00
- chili cheese dog$7.99
Salads
Desserts
A Small Taste of Chicago Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 708-4188
Open now • Closes at 9PM