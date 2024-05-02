A Taste of Ohio - New 524 Main Street
Charcuterie
Dips
- Greek dip with naan bites$12.99
A delicious dip that includes Feta cheese, Olives, Pepperoni, Peperoncino Peppers, and Olive oil. Served with baked pita bread.
- chips and salsa$9.50Out of stock
fresh fried tortilla chips with house made salsa.
- beer cheese dip with naan$12.99Out of stock
House made beer cheese soup with fresh Nan bread for dipping,
- Queso Blanco dip with spicy chorizo-served with tortilla chips$13.99
Snacks
- cheese curds$8.75Out of stock
Deep fried chseese curds with you choice of dipping sauce
- fried mushrooms$8.75Out of stock
fried mushrooms great for dipping
- fried califlower$8.75Out of stock
fried califlower great for dipping
- truffle french fries$12.50Out of stock
- Assorted Conn's chips, popcorn, pretzels, etc$2.00
Soups
Salads
Non-alcohol Drinks
A Taste of Ohio - New 524 Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(740) 252-6733
Closed • Opens Friday at 4PM