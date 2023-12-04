Skip to Main content
Breakfast
Lunch
Breakfast Plates
Tacos and Burritos
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Standard Plate
$7.50
Tacos and Burritos
Bacon Taco
$3.50
Ground Sausage Taco
$3.50
Sausage Patty Taco
$3.50
Turkey Bacon Taco
$4.25
Bacon Burrito
$5.50
Ground Sausage Burrito
$5.50
Sausage Patty Burrito
$5.50
Turkey Bacon Burrito
$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
$5.99
Lunch
Wings
Six Wings
$12.00
Eight Wings
$14.00
Catfish Plate
$12.50
Burgers
Hamburger
$7.00
Cheeseburger
$8.00
Double Cheeseburger
$10.00
Double Hamburger
$9.00
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
$12.00
Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
$6.50
Ham Sandwich
$6.50
Chicken Sandwich
$6.50
Salads
Chef Salad
$12.00
Garden Salad
$6.00
Taco Tuesday
Chicken Taco
$3.50
Fajita Beef Taco
$3.50
Shrimp Taco
$4.50
Ground Beef Taco
$3.50
Quesadilla Cheese
$4.50
Fajita Beef Quesadilla
$4.50
Chicken Quesadilla
$4.50
Veggie Taco
$4.50
Veggie Quesadilla
$4.50
Loaded Nacho Beef
$10.00
Loaded Nacho Chicken
$10.00
Loaded Nacho Vegan
$12.00
Sides
Potato Salad
$3.00
Macaroni Salad
$3.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Cucumber Salad
$3.00
Cabbage
$3.00
Green Beans
$3.00
Onion Rings
$3.00
Chips
$1.00
Mac N Cheese
$3.00
Greens w/ Smoked Turkey
$3.00
French Fries
$3.00
House Salad
$3.00
(469) 230-5740
4100 Spring Valley STE102, Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Closed
All hours
