Aaru's multicuisine restaurant 1108 S Magnolia Dr.
Food
Soups & Salads
- Hot & Sour Soup$6.00
Made with spicy sour broth, vinegar, bamboo shoot, & cabbage
- Manchow Soup$6.00
Popular Indo-Chinese soup with choice of veg. or chicken
- Tom Yum Soup$6.00
Asian soup made with spicy broth, tofu & mushroom
- Lentil Soup$6.00
Soup made with yellow lentils
- House Salad$8.00
Chef’s creation of veggie salad
- Chicken Tikka Salad$10.00
A marinated chicken breast pieces grilled in clay oven & tossed with masala vegies
- Onion salad$2.00
Starters | Indo-Chinese Appetizers
- Gobi Manchurian Dry$12.00
Popular Indo-Chinese recipe, made with deep fried crispy Cauliflower, red chili powder, & sauces
- Veg. Manchurian Dry$11.00
Popular Indo-Chinese recipe, made with deep fried crispy vegetables, spring onions tossed in Indochinese sauces
- Veg. Spring Rolls$7.00
Crispy wrappers with vegetables, bamboo shoots, soy sauce, beans
Starters | Momos
Starters | Paneer
Starters | Chicken
- Chicken 65 Dry$12.00
deep-fried chicken chunks cooked in South-Indian specialty spices
- Chicken Egg Rolls$10.00
Crispy egg roll wrappers with ground chicken, Chinese cabbage
- Chicken Manchurian Dry$12.00
One of the most popular Indo-Chinese recipes, made with deep fried crispy chicken, garlic paste, soy sauce
- Chicken Lollipop$12.00
Popular in Indo-Chinese cuisine, essentially frenched crispy chicken winglet sautéed & usually served hot with Schezwan sauce
- Chili Chicken Dry$12.00
Street styled crispy boneless chicken chunks with lightly spiced chili sauce, bell peppers, and onions
- (A)Chicken Seekh Kebabs$10.00
A marinated ground chicken with Aaru’s seasoned flavors grilled to perfection
- (A)Chicken Malai Seekh Kebabs$12.00
A marinated ground chicken seasoned flavors of rich creamy sauces & grilled to perfection
Starters | Indian
- Bombay Taco$8.00
Stuffed tacos served with sour cream & iceberg with preferred hot sauce
- Idli$8.00
Steamed rice patties served with sambar & chutneys
- Medu Vada$8.00
Fried lentil donuts (crispy exterior & soft interior) served with sambar & chutneys
- Masala Papadam$5.00
Crispy wafers with chopped onions & tomatoes with herbs & spices
- Mixed Appetizers Platter$11.00
Mix of samosa, aloo tikki, Onion Bhajiya / Paneer Pakora, & Papadam
- Onion Bhajiya$8.00
Onions battered in besan (chickpea flour) & deep fried, served with chutneys
- Papadam$3.00
Crispy wafers
- Vada Paav$7.00
a vegetarian burger native to Maharashtra state
- Veg. Samosa$6.00
a classic & popular Indian snack, a dumpling stuffed with spiced potato/peas/veggie filling
- Samosa Chaat$9.00
Samosa Chaat- Smashed samosa with Chole, Cilantro &, Sweet Tamarind Chutneys topped with dollops of yogurt.
Aaru's Sp. Entrees | Paneer
- Aaru’s Paneer$14.00
Aromatic stir fried paneer in Indochinese flavored gravy
- Paneer Schezwan$14.00
made with Crispy cottage cheese tossed with tomato, onion, bell pepper in spicy Schezwan sauce and vinegar
- Garlic Pepper Paneer$14.00
Crispy fried paneer tossed with garlic and peppers, served with rice & gravy
- Veg Manchurian gravy$14.00
Aaru's Sp. Entrees | Chicken
- Chicken Manchurian Gravy$16.00
One of the most popular Indo-Chinese recipes, made with deep fried crispy chicken, garlic paste, soy sauce, served with rice & gravy
- Chicken Schezwan Gravy$16.00
Chicken tossed with homemade mild spicy schezwan, onion, bell peppers, served with rice & gravy
- Garlic Pepper Chicken$16.00
Crispy chicken tossed with garlic and peppers, served with rice & gravy
Aaru's Sp. Entrees | Seafood
Aaru's Sp. Entrees | Noodles
Aaru's Sp. Entrees | Rice
Aaru's Sp. Entrees | Sizzlers
- Aaru’s Malai-Boti Kababs$19.00
Marinated & creamy tender pieces of chicken gilled to the perfection in clay oven
- Aaru’s Mixed Grill$24.00
Chicken, Shrimp, Lamb, Vegetables
- Chicken Bihari$19.00
Long marinated chicken tenders in a mix of spices, yogurt, & mustard oil; then grilled to perfection
- Chicken Malai Seekh Kababs$20.00
A marinated ground chicken seasoned flavors of rich creamy sauces & grilled to perfection
- Chicken Sheekh Kababs$17.00
A marinated ground chicken with Aaru’s seasoned flavors grilled to perfection
- Lamb Kababs$21.00
A marinated ground lamb with Aaru’s seasoned flavors grilled to perfection
- Paneer Tikka$14.00
Homemade cottage cheese marinated with yogurt & Indian spices, cooked in clay oven
- Tandoori Shrimps$20.00
Overnight marinated in yogurt with Indian herbs & spices shrimp cooked in a clay oven
- Tandoor chicken$19.00
Kathi Rolls
- Chicken 65 Rolls$13.00
Popular Indian Street snack, delicious chicken 65 wrapped in paratha bread
- Gobi 65 Rolls$12.00
Gobi 65 wrapped in paratha bread
- Gobi Manchurian Rolls$12.00
Gobi Manchurian wrapped in paratha bread
- Lamb Rolls$14.00
Masala lamb chunks wrapped in chapati or paratha bread
- Paneer Rolls$12.00
Tongue tickling spicy paneer tikka wrapped in paratha bread
- Shrimp Rolls$14.00
Masala Shrimps wrapped in chapati or paratha bread
Indian Delicacies | Non-veg
- Andhra Spicy Chicken$17.00
South-Indian styled chicken gravy using dry roasted spices
- Butter Chicken$16.00
also known as Makhan Murg, is a dish made of boneless chunks of chicken in mildly spiced tomato-butter gravy
- Chicken Chettinaad$17.00
South-Indian styled chicken pieces in coconut base gravy
- Chicken Curry$16.00
common delicacy made with curry spices from Indian subcontinent
- Chicken Jalfrezi$17.00
Chicken pieces in fresh homemade spices with veggies
- Chicken Kolhapuri$17.00
Popular, delicious, and super flavorsome dish curried chicken from the Kolhapuri (Maharashtrian) cuisine
- Chicken Korma$17.00
Chicken with almond flavored gravy
- Chicken Methi Malai$17.00
Delicious methi (fenugreek) chicken gravy, aka, murg methi malai is a decadent and luxurious Mughalai dish prepared with chicken and methi greens simmered in a reach creamy curry
- Chicken Saag$17.00
chicken cubes in spinach puree in homemade spices and cream
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.00
– soft chicken pieces in creamy tomato sauce with diced veggies
- Chicken Vindaloo$17.00
Chicken with red-hot Goan sauce
- Fish Curry$18.00
Fish made with curry spies from Indian subcontinent
- Goan Fish Masala$18.00
Fish made with special Goan style masala
- Goat Curry$19.00
a curry dish prepared with goat meat & South Indian garam masala
- Goat Jalfrezi$20.00
Goat Jalfrezi – Goat pieces in fresh homemade spices with veggies
- Goat Masala Fry$20.00
– a goat meat fried in flavorful South Indian spices
- Goat Vindaloo$20.00
Goat with red-hot Goan sauce
- Lamb Curry$19.00
a delicious Indian lamb curry is a variation of curry originated during British India
- Lamb Jalfrezi$20.00
Lamb pieces in fresh homemade spices with veggies
- Lamb Rogan Josh$20.00
A delightful lamb preparation, succulent pieces of lamb cooked in sauce made from fresh yogurt, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and fresh spices
- Lamb Vindaloo$20.00
Lamb pieces with red-hot Goan sauce
- Shrimp Curry$18.00
Shrimp made with curry spices from Indian subcontinent
- Shrimp Masala$18.00
Shrimp made with Aaru’s special masala
Indian Delicacies | Veg
- Aloo Gobi$14.00
Aloo Gobi – cauliflower florets and potato made in light sauce
- Baingan Bharta$14.00
Semi dry fire roasted eggplant mash cooked with spices & herbs
- Butter Paneer$15.00
a marinated paneer cheese pieces simmered with Indian spices in a creamy coconut milk and butter sauce
- Chole Masala$14.00
AKA Chana Masala, an Indian continental dish made of chickpeas with stronger flavors of masalas
- Dal Tadaka$14.00
lentil cooked in flavorful Indian spices
- Dal Makhani$15.00
Creamed black lentils, delicately seasoned with fresh ground spices
- Kadhai Bhindi$14.00
– Semi dry stir-fried okra mixed with spicy, flavorful onion-tomato masala
- Malai Kofta$14.00
– Grated vegetable fried balls in a fine cream sauce
- Methi Malai Mutter$15.00
fenugreek leaves & green peas curry
- Mixed Vegetable Curry$15.00
soft blend of mixed vegetables in curry masalas
- Mutter Paneer$15.00
paneer with fresh peas and spices
- Palak Chole$15.00
spinach puree and chickpeas curry
- Paneer Palak$15.00
a paneer in a thick paste made from pureed spinach, and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$15.00
a marinated paneer cheese served in tomato based mildly spiced gravy
- Shahi Paneer$18.00
– a Mughlai dish where paneer is cooked in creamy gravy of onions, yogurt, nut, & seeds
- Veg Kolhapuri$16.00
Popular, delicious, and super flavorsome dish curried mixed vegetables from the Kolhapuri (Maharashtrian) cuisine.
Indian Breads
- Aloo Naan$4.00
- Butter Naan$3.50
- Butter Roti$3.50
- Cheese Naan$4.00
- Chili Naan$4.00
- Chocolate Naan$6.00
- Garlic Naan$4.50
- Garlic & Cheese$5.00
- Garlic & Chili$5.00
- Garlic, Cheese, & Chili$6.00
- Kashmiri Naan$5.00
- Bread Basket$12.00
Assorted naan breads
- Onion Kulcha$4.50
- Paratha$3.00
- Plain Naan$3.00
- Tandoor Roti$3.00
- Extra pav$2.00
Aaru's Biryani
Aaru’s Special Meals
South-Indian Specialties | Dosas
- Aaru’s Platter$17.00
Chef’s selection of 1 Utthapam, 1 Masala Dosa, & 1 Idali, 1 Medu Vada, served with sambar, and two sauces(chuttneys)
- Bombay Chicken Dosa$16.00
Indian spiced simmered chicken with bell peppers & onion
- Butter Chicken Dosa$16.00
stuffed in mildly spiced butter chicken masala
- Cheese Roast Dosa$12.00
cheddar cheese
- Egg Bhurji Dosa$13.00
stuffed masala egg kheema
- Kari Podi Dosa$13.00
curry powder & spicy mushed potato
- Lamb Masala Dosa$17.00
Lamb cooked in flavorful masalas & served in the crispy crepe
- Masala Dosa$12.00
stuffed potato masala inside the crispy crepe
- Mysore Masala Dosa$13.00
stuffed with Mysore masala
- Paneer Bhurji Dosa$14.00
stuffed with masala paneer inside the crispy crepe
- Paper Masala$13.00
stuffed with special paper masala
- Plain Dosa$10.00
Crispy & flavorful crepe
- Rava Masala$14.00
semolina crepe with onion & chilis
- Szechwan Dosa$14.00
spicy szechwan sauce flavored
South-Indian Specialties | Utthappams
Kids Favorites
- Kids Cheese Uthappam$8.00
Rice & lentil cheese pancake, served with coconut, tomato chutneys & sambar
- Kids Cheese Dosa$8.00
Crispy cheesy crepe dosa
- Kids Chocolate Uthappam$8.00
Uthappam with chocolate
- Kids Cone Dosa$8.00
Cone shaped dosa
- Kids French Fries$7.00
- Kid’s Utthapam$7.00
Chef’s creation of perfect blend of spice & flavors, served with sambar & chutney
Desserts
- Banana Fritters$8.00
Crispy sweet, glazed banana sprinkled with sesame seeds
- Falooda$8.00
A cold dessert from Indian subcontinent made from mixing rose syrup, vermicelli, sweet basil seeds with milk, served with ice cream
- Gulab Jamun$5.00
a milk-solid based sweet balls soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup
- Rabadi Jamun$9.00
a classical North-Indian treat, flavored thick pudding like creamy & perfectly sweet milk and Gulab Jamuns
- Rice Pudding$6.00
a popular Indian dessert of rice cooked in creamy flavored and thickened milk
- Ras Malai$5.00
a popular East Indian delicacy made with milk, sugar, nuts, saffron, & cardamoms
- Sizzling Chocolate Brownie$8.00
A chocolate brownie with a scoop of ice-cream on hot sizzler plates served with melted chocolate on ice-cream
Sides
Buffet
NA Beverages
Drinks
- Coffee$4.00
- Mango Juice$3.00
- Mango Lassi$5.00
- Masala Chai$4.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Fanta$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Sparkling Punch$4.00
- Mixed Fruit Punch$3.00
- Sunrise Fizz$4.00
- Vanilla Smoothie$5.00
- Chocolate Smoothie$5.00
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.00
- Cold Coffee$4.00
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Wine
Red
White
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand$8.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand$9.00
- Woodbridge by Mondavi Pinot Grigio CA$8.00
- Danzante Pinot Grigio Italy$9.00
- Pouilly Fuisse Burgundy France$8.00
- Relax Riesling Germany$8.00
- Woodbridge by Mondavi Moscato CA$8.00
- Beringer White Zinfandel Sonoma CA$8.00
- BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand$32.00
- BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand$36.00
- BTL Woodbridge by Mondavi Pinot Grigio CA$32.00
- BTL Danzante Pinot Grigio Italy$36.00
- BTL Pouilly Fuisse Burgundy France$32.00
- BTL Relax Riesling Germany$32.00
- BTL Woodbridge by Mondavi Moscato CA$32.00
- BTL Beringer White Zinfandel Sonoma CA$32.00