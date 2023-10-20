Hot Subs

Hot Pastrami
Hot Pastrami
$12.00

Pastrami with melted swiss cheese , topped with cabbage and dressing on rye bread.

Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken
$12.00

Lemon Pepper Seasoned chicken breast served on a bed of shredded lettuce, with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Savory Meatball Parmesan
Savory Meatball Parmesan
$12.00

Handmade flavorful meatballs served in a delicious marinara with melted mozzarella

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak- CCC
Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak- CCC
$12.00

Triple C – Classic Chicken Cheesesteak served with a house Aioli and Cheese.

Grilled Cheese 🥚
Grilled Cheese 🥚
$8.50

Classic American Grilled Cheese served with house made tomato soup

Eggplant Parm 🥚
Eggplant Parm 🥚
$12.00

Crispy fired eggplant cutlets served with seasoned house marinara and mozzarella

Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak
$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak with Onions, Peppers, with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Cheesesteak
$12.00

Cheesesteak with Onions, Peppers, with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Veggie Burger
$8.50

Build your own. Choice of bread , cheese , toppings and sauce

House Special

The Adeelio
The Adeelio
$15.00

Turkey, salami, roast beef, provolone, lettuce, red onions, banana peppers, tomato, mayo, oil, vinegar and seasoning.

Build Your Own
$15.00Out of stock
Lacey Edge Burger
Lacey Edge Burger
$9.50

Thin and crispy seasoned beef patty, with sautéed onion, peepers , American cheese, pickles and mayo.

Phuppo's Minin CPP - Empanada Style
Phuppo's Minin CPP - Empanada Style
$12.50

Enjoy 3 empanada style mini chicken pots pies.

Phuppo's Chicken Pot Pie - 9 inch
$21.75

Phuppo's own famous home style savory chicken pot pie in a flakey pie crust.

Cold Subs

Eggplant Caprese
Eggplant Caprese
$13.00

Fried eggplant cutlets, fresh mozzarella, tomato with a house pesto (pesto made with pine nuts)

Turkey
Turkey
$13.00

Thinly sliced turkey, served with your choice of cheese and toppings.

BLT
BLT
$13.00

Halal turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast

Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad
$13.00

House tuna salad

Turkey Club
Turkey Club
$13.50

Sliced turkey with Halal turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of mayo or aioli.

The Adeelio
The Adeelio
$15.00

Turkey, salami, roast beef, provolone, lettuce, red onions, banana peppers, tomato, mayo, oil, vinegar, Italian seasoning, kosher salt and black pepper

Drinks

Coca Cola 12oz- Glass Bottle
$2.95
Sprite Bottle 12 oz-Glass Bottle
$2.95
Fanta Bottle 12 oz-Glass Bottle
$2.95
Freez Apple & Grape
Freez Apple & Grape
$3.00
Freez Pomegranate
Freez Pomegranate
$3.00Out of stock
Freez Pineapple & Cocunut
Freez Pineapple & Cocunut
$3.00
Freez Lemon & Mint
Freez Lemon & Mint
$3.00Out of stock
Freez Lemon & Ginger
Freez Lemon & Ginger
$3.00Out of stock
Freez Blue Hawai
Freez Blue Hawai
$3.00
Freez Strawberry
Freez Strawberry
$3.00Out of stock
Freeze Lychee
Freeze Lychee
$3.00
Poland Spring Water 16.9 FL OZ
Poland Spring Water 16.9 FL OZ
$1.75
Coca Cola Twist Cap
$2.50
Diet Coca Cola Twist Cap
$2.50
Sprite Twist Cap
$2.50
Canada Dry Gingerale
$2.50
Abbu's House Special- Mint Lemon Jubilee 16Oz
Abbu's House Special- Mint Lemon Jubilee 16Oz
$2.50
Abbu's House Special- Home Made Ice Tea
Abbu's House Special- Home Made Ice Tea
$2.50
Abbu's House Special- Mango Passion
Abbu's House Special- Mango Passion
$2.50

Potato Chips

Dirty Chips- Funky Fusion Ket Chip
Dirty Chips- Funky Fusion Ket Chip
$2.49
Dirty Chips- Maui Onion Ket Chip
Dirty Chips- Maui Onion Ket Chip
$2.49
Dirty Chip- Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt
Dirty Chip- Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt
$2.49
Dirty Chip- Salt and Vinegar
Dirty Chip- Salt and Vinegar
$2.49
Dirty Chip- Sour Cream & Onion
Dirty Chip- Sour Cream & Onion
$2.49
Dirty Chip- Mesq BBQ
Dirty Chip- Mesq BBQ
$2.49
Dirty Chip - Jalpeno
Dirty Chip - Jalpeno
$2.49
Dirty Chip Reg SS
Dirty Chip Reg SS
$2.49

Fries

Seasoned Fries
$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.50
Classic Fries
$3.00

Sides

Coleslaw
$3.00
Macaroni
$3.00