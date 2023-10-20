Abbu's Kitchen 18 Throckmorton Lane
Hot Subs
Pastrami with melted swiss cheese , topped with cabbage and dressing on rye bread.
Lemon Pepper Seasoned chicken breast served on a bed of shredded lettuce, with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Handmade flavorful meatballs served in a delicious marinara with melted mozzarella
Triple C – Classic Chicken Cheesesteak served with a house Aioli and Cheese.
Classic American Grilled Cheese served with house made tomato soup
Crispy fired eggplant cutlets served with seasoned house marinara and mozzarella
Chicken Cheesesteak with Onions, Peppers, with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Cheesesteak with Onions, Peppers, with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Build your own. Choice of bread , cheese , toppings and sauce
House Special
Turkey, salami, roast beef, provolone, lettuce, red onions, banana peppers, tomato, mayo, oil, vinegar and seasoning.
Thin and crispy seasoned beef patty, with sautéed onion, peepers , American cheese, pickles and mayo.
Enjoy 3 empanada style mini chicken pots pies.
Phuppo's own famous home style savory chicken pot pie in a flakey pie crust.
Cold Subs
Fried eggplant cutlets, fresh mozzarella, tomato with a house pesto (pesto made with pine nuts)
Thinly sliced turkey, served with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Halal turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast
House tuna salad
Sliced turkey with Halal turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of mayo or aioli.
