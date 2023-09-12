Skip to Main content
FOOD
DRINKS
MERCHANDISE
A LA CARTE
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
KIDS
FOOD
A LA CARTE
3 oz Fried Chicken Breast
$4.95
Belgian Waffle
$8.95
Fresh Berries
$6.95
Black Pepper Gravy
$4.00
House Syrup
$1.00
Vanilla Butter
$1.00
ABC Hot Sauce
$1.00
Vanilla Yogurt
$3.95
Bacon
$4.00
Cobbler Toppings
$4.00
Scramble Eggs
$4.00
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
The Classic
$14.75
The Georgia Peach
$15.50
The Dirty Bird
$15.40
The So Fresh
$15.25
The Early Bird
$13.00
Trio
$24.50
KIDS
The Little Peep
$7.95
DRINKS
Nitro Craft Coffee
Panama Black
$7.50
Kinda Blue
$7.50
Tiger Woods
$7.50
Peach Perfect
$7.50
Raspberry Lemonade
$7.50
Beverages
Orange Juice
$3.95
Lemonade
$3.25
Bottle Water
$3.25
Coffee
$5.25
Coke
$5.25
Sprite
$5.25
Sweet Auburn
$5.25
Earl Grey Cream
$5.25
MERCHANDISE
ABC STICKER
$3.00
ABC HOT SAUCE 18oz Bottles
$18.00
SWEET AUBURN
$10.00
FARMERS MARKET
$10.00
BLACK COCONUT
$10.00
ABC- Chicken and Waffles 340 Auburn Avenue Northeast Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 747-7609
340 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 7AM
All hours
