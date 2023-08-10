LaChona Empanadas Cart Blocks
Food
Empanada
Sweet Beef
Pollo Spicy
Chorizo
Our own custom Argentine Chorizo sausage mixed with sweet potatoes, sweet peppers and mild spices
Humita
Cheese, corn, and onion empanada wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Imposter
Faux meat empanada with green veggies, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Espinaca
Veggie Empanada with spinach, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Ham and Cheese
Deli sliced ham and two types of American Cheddar cheese wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Criolla
Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, green olives, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix with a Central American twist, all wrapped in our scratch-baked shells
Pollo Regular
Shredded chicken breast, carrots, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Abuela Chona
Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, potatoes, eggs, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells