A Casserole To Go
Appetizers
Boxed Lunches
- Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & condiments, chips & gourmet cookie
- Turkey & Swiss$10.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & condiments, chips & gourmet cookie
- Ham & Swiss$10.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & condiments, chips & gourmet cookie
- Cobb Salad$12.50
Crisp salad greens, grilled chicken breast, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, green onion, hard-boiled eggs & Ranch dressing plus a cookie
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp salad greens, tomato, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing plus a cookie
- Veggie Caprese Wrap$10.00
Romaine lettuce, basil, tomatoes, red onion, Mozzarella cheese & vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, basil, tomatoes, red onion, Mozzarella cheese, & Caesar dressing
Casseroles
- BBQ Pulled Chicken$26.00+
Pulled chicken with house-made BBQ sauce. Half Size comes with 8 buns. Full Size comes with 12 buns. This is Gluten Free, without the buns.
- BBQ Pulled Pork$26.00+
Pulled pork with house-made BBQ sauce. Half Size comes with 8 buns. Full Size comes with 12 buns. This is Gluten Free, without the buns.
- BBQ Sliced Beef$26.00+
Sliced BBQ Beef with house-made BBQ sauce. Half Size comes with 8 buns. Full Size comes with 12 buns. This is Gluten Free, without the buns.
- Beef Stroganoff$26.00+
Tender chunks of beef braised in a wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, finished with sour cream. This is Gluten Free, when served with rice.
- Breakfast--Big Guy Casserole$26.00+
Sausage, bacon, ham, with hash browns, red peppers, onions, swiss & cheddar cheeses covered with egg & cream custard
- Breakfast--Egg Strata$26.00+
Cubes of bread with ham, onions, cheddar cheese
- Breakfast--French Toast$26.00+
Cubes of French bread with layered maple cream cheese, cinnamon & pure vanilla covered with a light egg & cream custard
- Breakfast--Sunshine Breakfast Casserole$26.00+
Red peppers, diced ham & potatoes with shredded cheddar & swiss covered with an egg & cream custard. This is Gluten Free.
- Broccoli Quiche$19.00
Whole Eggs, Cream, Milk, Swiss & Cheddar Cheeses & Broccoli
- Chicken Divan$26.00+
Tender chicken breast with broccoli, onions, celery, rice layered in between cheddar cheese & finished with supreme sauce & almonds. This can be made Gluten Free.
- Chicken & Spinach Penne Bake$26.00+
Chicken & spinach with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese, blended with penne pasta.
- Chicken & Spinach Quiche$19.00
Whole Eggs, Cream, Milk, Swiss & Cheddar Cheeses, Chicken & Spinach
- Chicken Stroganoff Casserole$26.00+
Oven-roasted chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms & onions in savory cream sauce. Served over fettuccine noodles
- Chicken Tetrazzini$26.00+
Tender chicken breast with linguine noodles, sautéed celery, mushrooms, onions, layered with parmesan cheese & rich supreme sauce
- Enchilada Casserole$26.00+
Lean ground beef layered in between corn tortillas, enchilada sauce, corn, black beans, colby cheese, tomatoes, green chilis. This can be made Gluten Free.
- Gluten Free French Toast Casserole$26.00+
Gluten Free Rotella's Rolls with layered maple cream cheese, cinnamon & pure vanilla covered with a light egg & cream custard.
- Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese$26.00+
Gruyere & cheddar cheeses, macaroni & cheese topping
- Ham & Cheese Quiche$19.00
Whole Eggs, Cream, Milk, Swiss & Cheddar Cheeses & Ham
- Homemade Chili & 12 Cinnamon Rolls$39.00
Full-size pan ONLY of Chili, made with fresh ground beef, onions, celery, green pepper, mushrooms, beans, & special spice blend. Served with 12 Cinnamon Rolls.
- Meat and Cheese Lasagna$26.00+
Lean ground beef with Lasagna noodles, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, layered with a rich marinara sauce.
- Paleo Casserole$26.00+
Ground turkey, sweet potatoes, red bell peppers, yellow squash, zucchini, green onion, seasonings, eggs. This is Gluten Free.
- Pizzagna$26.00+
Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano cheese, layered between lasagna noodles & homemade tomato sauce
- Quiche Lorraine$19.00
Whole Eggs, Cream, Milk, Swiss & Cheddar Cheeses, Bacon & Onion
- Santa Fe Chicken Casserole$26.00+
Marinated & grilled chicken breast with Southwest seasonings, corn, black beans, red pepper, green chilies, red onion, tossed in Southwest cream sauce & corn tortillas & cheddar jack cheese
- Vegetarian Lasagna$26.00+
Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onions, roasted red pepper, yellow squash, artichokes with lasagna noodles, supreme sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- Vegetable Quiche$19.00
Chopped Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, Broccoli, sautéed Eggplant & Zucchini, Spinach, Colby, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, blended with an egg-and-cream custard in a flaky crust.
Desserts
Gift Boxes
Salads & Sides
- Chicken Salad$15.00
32 oz. container of chopped white meat chicken with chopped celery, red onion, pecans, craisins with mayonnaise, tarragon, fennel
- Mixed Greens & Choice of Dressing$18.00
Mixed Greens with tomatoes & cucumbers
- Caesar Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Loaded Baked Potato Salad$18.00
Yukon gold potatoes, crisp bacon, shredded cheese, green onion, sour cream, mayonnaise, housemade seasonings (Half-Pan size) Serves 4-6 guests
- Brian's Greek Salad$18.00
Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese in tangy Greek dressing (Half-Pan size) Serves 4-6 guests
- Pasta, Bacon & Tomato Salad$18.00
Penne pasta, crisp bacon, cherry tomatoes, 4-cheese blend, & scallions in housemade Ranch dressing (Half-Pan size) Serves 4-6 guests
- Pasta Salad$18.00
Large Bowl serves 10-12 guests
- Our Famous Baked Beans$18.00
A 64-year old recipe of beans, bacon, onion, green pepper, diced tomatoes & house seasonings.
- Cheesy Hash Brown Bake$18.00
Creamy shredded hash brown potatoes with parmesan & cheddar cheeses--Half Pan size Only (Serves 4-6 guests)