Acropolis Pizza and Pasta 12720 4th Ave W unit H
3P Menu
Appetizers
- Feta Bread$7.00
Feta, Mozzarella and Sunflower Seeds
- Pesto Cheese Bread$8.50
Feta, Mozzarella , Pesto, Black Olives and Sunflower Seeds
- Tiropeta-Spanakopita$15.00
Fillo dough crust stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Feta and Spinach, served with Tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Wings$18.00
10 pieces, choice of Hot and Spicy or BBQ sauce, served with Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing
- Baked Cauliflower$17.00
With Brocoli, baked in Alfredo sauce, topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
- Garlic Bread$4.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese on top
- Mozzarella Sticks$14.00
Baked, served with Marinara sauce
Hot Sandwich
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$17.00
Marinated Chicken breast, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese served on a 12-inch Ciabatta with Marinara sauce
- Barbecue Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated Chicken breast in BBQ sauce, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese served on a 12-inch Ciabatta
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated Chicken breast with Pesto, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers and Mozarella Cheese served on a 12-inch Ciabatta
Grinder
- Ham Grinder$11.00
Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
- Canadian Bacon Grinder$11.00
Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
- Pepperoni Grinder$11.00
Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
- Roast Beef Grinder$11.00
Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
- Pastrami Grinder$11.00
Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
- Salami Grinder$11.00
Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
- Turkey Grinder$11.00
Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
- Vegetarian Grinder$11.00
Onions, Green Peppers, Olives, Tomato, Mushrooms Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
- Cold Cut Grinder$11.00
Canadian Bacon, Ham and Salami Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
- Meatball Grinder$11.00
Meat Sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella Served on a Foot-Long French Roll with Lettuce and Mayonnaise
Soup
Salad
- Greek Salad$17.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Pepperonccini Peppers, Feta Cheese and Italian Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar dressing
- Spinach Salad$17.00
Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Crispy Bacon and Italian Vinaigrette
- Chef Salad$19.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Olives, Pepperonccini Peppers, Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese and Italian Vinaigrette
- Cheddar Cheese Cobb Salad$21.00
Romaine Lettuce, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Avocado, Hard-Boiled Egg, Cheddar and Gorgonzola Cheese, Crispy Breaded Chicken and Bacon
- Caprese Salad$19.00
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Italian Vinaigrette
- House Salad$6.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Dressing
- Goat Cheese Delight Salad$19.00
Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion, Roasted Eggplant, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds with Balsamic
Gyro
- Beef Gyro$14.00
Served on warm Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce
- Chicken Gyro$14.00
Served on warm Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce
- Veggie Gyro$14.00
Green Peppers, Olives and Mushrooms Served on warm Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce
Pizza
- Plain Cheese$15.00
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Prego$16.00
Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese
- Triples$17.00
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese
- Piache$18.00
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese
- Vegetarian$18.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese
- Garden$18.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Green and Kalamata Olives, Feta and Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Basil
- Roma$18.00
Green Peppers, Pepperoni, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
- Acropolis Deluxe$21.00
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Feta and Mozzarella Cheese
- Acropolis Special$21.00
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese
- Mama's Favourite$21.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperonccini Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese
- Artichoke Supreme$21.00
Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pesto, Goat and Mozzarella Cheese
- Four Cheese$21.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Swiss and Feta Cheese
- House Special$21.00
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Garlic, Tomatoes, Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Pepperoni, Feta and Mozzarella Cheese
- Greek Supreme$21.00
Gyro Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta and Mozzarella Cheese, served with a side of Tzatziki
- Spartan Special$21.00
For Meat Lovers!! Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami and Mozarella Cheese
- Garlic Chicken$21.00
Creamy Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Garlic, Red Onions and Mozzarella Cheese
- Margherita$21.00
Olive Oil, Garlic, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
- The Venetian$21.00
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Parmesan and Mozarella Cheese
- Mini Pizza$11.00
Two Topping 7" Pizza
- Calzone$17.00
Two Toppings in a Small Size Dough
Pasta
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$24.00
Breaded Chicken Breast and Spaghetti smothered in Marinara Sauce with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, then Oven-Baked
- Cheese Raviolli$19.00
In marinara sauce, oven-baked with mozzarella.
- Lasagna$19.00
Mafaldine pasta in meat sauce, baked with mozzarella.
- Chicken Fettuccine$19.00
With grilled chicken in Alfredo sauce.
- Smoked Salmon Fettuccine$24.00
Smoked salmon, capers and fresh basil in Alfredo sauce.
- Fettucine Di Mare$24.00
Jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, diced tomatoes & basil in Alfredo.
- Shrimp Fettuccine$24.00
No sauce! Jumbo shrimp sauteed in olive oil with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh garlic & basil.
- Fettuccine Carbonara$21.00
Bacon, mushrooms and diced tomatoes in Alfredo sauce.
- Baked Fettuccine with Meatballs$21.00
Oven-baked in Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and parmesan.
- Fresh Spaghetti$18.00
In our homemade marinara or meat sauce, parmesan.
- Baked Spaghetti$19.00
Baked with marinara or meat sauce & plenty of mozzarella.
- White Spaghetti$19.00
No sauce! Sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, and garlic, sauteed in olive oil, topped with parmesan and fresh basil.
- Tortellini a la Creme$19.00
Cheese filled pasta in Alfredo sauce.
- Tortellini Pesto with Chicken$21.00
Cheese filled pasta in creamy pesto, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh garlic.
- Tortellini Special$21.00
Cheese filled tortellini with smoked ham and garden peas in our creamy Alfredo sauce.
Dessert
- Molten Lava Cake$11.00
Chocolate cake with fudge center and a scoop of Vanilla icecream.
- Baklava$8.00
Phyllo pastry filled with chopped walnuts, and soaked in honey, with cinnamon.
- Chocolate Mousse Pie$9.00
Light and fluffy mousse on a chocolate cookie crust, topped with whipped rosettes and chocolate shavings.
- Cheese Cake$8.00
Classic, smooth cream cheese filling, baked into buttery graham cracker crust.
- Tiramisu Cup$9.00
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake, soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.