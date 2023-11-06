Acropolis OPA Express Harbor Center
Popular Items
- Cowboy Avocado Salad w/chicken$9.95
Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onions cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, jalapeno lime cilantro dressing
- Spicy Qunioa Bowl$9.95
Spicy quinoa, chicken, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, cilantro & mint, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
- Greek Souvlaki Wrap$10.49
Tortilla wrap, herbed chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, Greek dressing
Avocado Toast
Drinks
- Gold Peak Iced Tea$2.50
- Coke 20oz Bottle$2.50
- Coke Zero 20oz Bottle$2.50
- Ginger Ale 20oz Bottle$2.50
- SanPelegrino Cans 11.15oz$2.00
- Powerade Fruit Punch 20oz$2.50
- Pellegrino 16.9oz Bottle$2.00Out of stock
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$2.29
- Minute Maid Orange Juice$2.29
- Minute Maid Cran Grape Juice$2.29
- Fairlife Chocolate Milk$2.59
- Diet Coke 20oz$2.50
Signature Grain Bowls
- Spicy Qunioa Bowl$9.95
Spicy quinoa, chicken, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, cilantro & mint, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
- Spicy Veggie Crunch Bowl$9.95
Spicy quinoa, red cabbage, spicy broccoli, feta, corn, carrots, tomato, avocado, spicy sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
- Tuna Poke Bowl$14.95
Ahi tuna, basmati white rice, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, cilantro & mint, sesame ginger dressing
- Burrito Bowl$9.95
Brown rice, chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, jalapeno salsa, sour cream
Grab n Go Signature Salads
- Cowboy Avocado Salad w/chicken$9.95
Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onions cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, jalapeno lime cilantro dressing
- Greek Salad w/chicken$9.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
- Acropolis Cobb Salad w/chicken$9.95
Romaine, spicy chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
- Roman Caesar Salad w/chicken$9.95
Romaine, kale, spinach, tomatoes, herbed chicken, pita crisps, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Santorini Salad w/chicken$9.95
24oz Bowl. Santorini salad is a new salad for newbury. It has Romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, chick peas, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds. Dressing: Lemon Vin Dressing on side
Signature Wraps
- Spicy Thai Wrap$10.49
Tortilla wrap, spicy tofu, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, sesame ginger dressing
- Greek Souvlaki Wrap$10.49
Tortilla wrap, herbed chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, Greek dressing
- Burrito$10.49
Tortilla wrap, chicken, brown rice, romaine, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa
Smoothies
- Bedford Avenue Smoothie$7.99
PB fit powder, banana, mixed berries, almond milk
- Elmwood & Hodge Smoothie$7.99
Peach, mixed berries, plain greek yogurt, almond milk, housemade simple syrup
- Lombard Street Smoothie$7.99
Cacao powder, PB fit powder, banana, almond milk, hazelnut milk, whey protein
- Ocean Drive Smoothie$7.99
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water
- Oxford Street Smoothie$7.99
Avocado, kale, pineapple, banana, coconut water
- Park Avenue Smoothie$7.99
Mixed berries, orange juice, house-made simple syrup
- Ventura Blvd Smoothie$7.99
Kale, banana, raw cashew, almond milk, house-made simple syrup
- Wall Street Smoothie$7.99
- Main Street Smoothie$7.99
- High Street Smoothie$7.99