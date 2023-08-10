Acropolis OPA Williamsville
Popular Items
Pita Roll Up
Romaine, tomato, red onions, feta, tzatziki on side, Greek dressing on side, chicken or beef souvlaki, falafel, plant based chicken tenders (tossed in Buffalo sauce)
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek Dressing. Served with grilled pita.
Greek Souvlaki Wrap
Romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana pepper, cucumbers, and choice of protein.
Breakfast
Crushed Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado, roasted red peppers, crumbled goat cheese, poached eggs, red pepper flakes, olive oil, sea salt, and black pepper.
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, and choice of bagel.
Bagel Lox & Cream
Choice of bagel smoked Salamon, cream cheese, capers, tomato slices, red onion, and whipped butter.
Traditional Eggs Benidict
Canadian bacon, English muffin, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce
French Toast or Pancakes
Whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt, local granola, raw honey, fresh berries, and coconut shavings.
Eggs Florentine
Classic Breakfast
Eggs, home fries or fresh fruit, and choice of toast.
Classic 2-2-2
2 buttermilk pancakes or 2 brioche French toast, 2 eggs-any style, and 2 bacon or sausage.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Corned beef, bell peppers, onions, home fries, Swiss cheese, eggs any-style, fresh fruit, and toast.
Souvlaki Breakfast
Beef or Chicken souvlaki skewers, eggs any-style, home fries or fresh fruit, and toast.
Build Your Own Omelet
Choose Your Favorite 4 Ingredients, 3 Eggs, Home Fries or Fresh Fruit, and Toast.
Sandwiches/Pita/Wraps/Burgers
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, served on rye bread.
Huge BLT
Multi Grain Bread, Loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, mayo
Spicy Thai Wrap
Romaine, cabbage & carrot blend, red onion, cucumber, carrots, Asian crunchy noodles, hot sauce, and choice of protein.
Burrito
Romaine, black bean, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa, corn, and choice of protein.
Apple Wood Smoked Bacon Burger
Angus beef burger, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and sriracha mayo
Falafel Burger
Falafel patty, RR humus, feta, romaine, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki.
Sides
Salads, Bowls & Build Your Own Bowls
Signature Salads
Cowboy Avocado Salad
Romaine, avocado, red onions cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Dressing. Served with grilled pita.
Newbury Cobb Salad
Romaine, hard-boiled egg, celery, bacon, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, and Poppyseed Dressing. Served with grilled pita.
Roman Caesar Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar Dressing. Served with grilled pita.
Santorini Salad
Romaine, Super Greens mix, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds, Feta, Dried Cranberries, served with grilled pita. Dressing: Lemon
Signature Grain Bowls
Spicy Qunioa Bowl
Spicy quinoa, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, cilantro, Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Dressing.
Burrito Bowl
Brown rice, romaine, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Jalapeno Salsa, Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Dressing
Tuna Poke Bowl
Ahi tuna, basmati white rice, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, cilantro, Sesame Ginger Dressing.
Build Your Own
Build Your Own Salad
Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, dip, and dressing. Comes with quarter pita. Additional toppings extra.
Build Your Own Grain Bowl
Choose your grain bowl base, 4 regular toppings, choice of dip, and dressing. Comes with quarter pita. Additional toppings extra.
Mezzes (Starters)
Saganaki
Pan fried, Premium Greek Cheese, brandy, lemon, pita.
Santorini Starter
House made favorites: Hummus, Tzatziki, Tyrosalata (spicy feta), pita.
Tzatziki
Greek Yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic, lemon, pita.
Hummus
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus or Traditional served with Pita.
Tyrosalata (Spicy Feta)
Spicy Feta dip served with Pita.
Keftedes
Marinated Greek Meatballs in greek spices, red sauce, pita.
Fried Calamari
Falafel
Spanakopita
Spinach Pie, Spinach, feta, egg, baked phillo dough, tzatziki, pita.
OPA! Fries
French Fries, feta, Pauly spice, sea salt, pepper.
Buffalo Falafel Fritters
Chickpea fritters tossed in Spicy Buffalo sauce, lemon, parsley, celery, carrots, tzatziki.
Dolmaldes (Grape Leaves)
Wineleaf and rice rolls with tzatziki and grilled pita.
Chicken Fingers
Fresh herbed Chicken tossed in Panko served with fries, carrots, celery and blue cheese.