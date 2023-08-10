Popular Items

Pita Roll Up

$9.49

Romaine, tomato, red onions, feta, tzatziki on side, Greek dressing on side, chicken or beef souvlaki, falafel, plant based chicken tenders (tossed in Buffalo sauce)

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Greek Souvlaki Wrap

$10.49

Romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana pepper, cucumbers, and choice of protein.

Breakfast

Crushed Avocado Toast

$15.00

Mashed avocado, roasted red peppers, crumbled goat cheese, poached eggs, red pepper flakes, olive oil, sea salt, and black pepper.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, and choice of bagel.

Bagel Lox & Cream

$12.00

Choice of bagel smoked Salamon, cream cheese, capers, tomato slices, red onion, and whipped butter.

Traditional Eggs Benidict

$13.00

Canadian bacon, English muffin, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce

French Toast or Pancakes

$12.00

Whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Greek yogurt, local granola, raw honey, fresh berries, and coconut shavings.

Eggs Florentine

$12.00
Classic Breakfast

$10.00

Eggs, home fries or fresh fruit, and choice of toast.

Classic 2-2-2

$10.00

2 buttermilk pancakes or 2 brioche French toast, 2 eggs-any style, and 2 bacon or sausage.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$17.00

Corned beef, bell peppers, onions, home fries, Swiss cheese, eggs any-style, fresh fruit, and toast.

Souvlaki Breakfast

$16.00

Beef or Chicken souvlaki skewers, eggs any-style, home fries or fresh fruit, and toast.

Build Your Own Omelet

$13.00

Choose Your Favorite 4 Ingredients, 3 Eggs, Home Fries or Fresh Fruit, and Toast.

Sandwiches/Pita/Wraps/Burgers

Classic Reuben

$11.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, served on rye bread.

Huge BLT

$14.00

Multi Grain Bread, Loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, mayo

Pita Roll Up

$9.49

Romaine, tomato, red onions, feta, tzatziki on side, Greek dressing on side, chicken or beef souvlaki, falafel, plant based chicken tenders (tossed in Buffalo sauce)

Spicy Thai Wrap

$10.49

Romaine, cabbage & carrot blend, red onion, cucumber, carrots, Asian crunchy noodles, hot sauce, and choice of protein.

Greek Souvlaki Wrap

$10.49

Romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana pepper, cucumbers, and choice of protein.

Burrito

$10.49Out of stock

Romaine, black bean, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa, corn, and choice of protein.

Apple Wood Smoked Bacon Burger

$12.00

Angus beef burger, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and sriracha mayo

Falafel Burger

$12.00

Falafel patty, RR humus, feta, romaine, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki.

Soups

Avgolemono Soup

Greek chicken rice with lemon and egg.

Sides

Home Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$4.99

Toast

$3.00

House Salad

$4.99

Grilled Pita

$2.00

Bacon

$6.00

Pork Sausage

$6.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Greek Potatoes

$6.00

Salads, Bowls & Build Your Own Bowls

Signature Salads

Cowboy Avocado Salad

$11.00

Romaine, avocado, red onions cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Newbury Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, hard-boiled egg, celery, bacon, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, and Poppyseed Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Roman Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Santorini Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Super Greens mix, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds, Feta, Dried Cranberries, served with grilled pita. Dressing: Lemon

Signature Grain Bowls

Spicy Qunioa Bowl

$12.00

Spicy quinoa, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, cilantro, Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Dressing.

Burrito Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Brown rice, romaine, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Jalapeno Salsa, Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Dressing

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Ahi tuna, basmati white rice, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, cilantro, Sesame Ginger Dressing.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Salad

$9.95

Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, dip, and dressing. Comes with quarter pita. Additional toppings extra.

Build Your Own Grain Bowl

$9.95Out of stock

Choose your grain bowl base, 4 regular toppings, choice of dip, and dressing. Comes with quarter pita. Additional toppings extra.

Mezzes (Starters)

Saganaki

$15.00

Pan fried, Premium Greek Cheese, brandy, lemon, pita.

Santorini Starter

$14.00

House made favorites: Hummus, Tzatziki, Tyrosalata (spicy feta), pita.

Tzatziki

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic, lemon, pita.

Hummus

$10.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus or Traditional served with Pita.

Tyrosalata (Spicy Feta)

$11.00

Spicy Feta dip served with Pita.

Keftedes

$13.00Out of stock

Marinated Greek Meatballs in greek spices, red sauce, pita.

Fried Calamari

$15.00Out of stock

Falafel

$10.00

Spanakopita

$10.00

Spinach Pie, Spinach, feta, egg, baked phillo dough, tzatziki, pita.

OPA! Fries

$8.00

French Fries, feta, Pauly spice, sea salt, pepper.

Buffalo Falafel Fritters

$14.00

Chickpea fritters tossed in Spicy Buffalo sauce, lemon, parsley, celery, carrots, tzatziki.

Dolmaldes (Grape Leaves)

$10.00

Wineleaf and rice rolls with tzatziki and grilled pita.

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Fresh herbed Chicken tossed in Panko served with fries, carrots, celery and blue cheese.