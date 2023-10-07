COUNTER SERVICE

Cake or bake

Almond & Raspberry Cake Slice (GF)

$4.50

Bakewell Tart Slice

$5.00

Bourbon Biscuit

$2.00

Butter & Jam

$0.50

Cheese Scone

$3.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Tiffin x 10

$10.00

Coffee & Walnut Cake Slice

$4.50

Cranberry Scone

$3.50

Cream & Jam

$2.00

Crumpet

$3.00

Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice

$4.00

Mini Chocolate's

$1.50

Mini Victoria's

$1.00

Orange & mixed berry (GF)

$5.00

Plain Scone

$3.00

Raisin Scone

$3.50

Sausage Roll

$7.00

Shortbread Slice

$3.00

Victoria whole cake

$20.00

Bakewell whole tart

$15.00

Shortbread whole

$12.00

Gluten Free chocolate slice

$3.00

Drinks

Tea

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Sandwiches

Egg Salad & Cress

$8.00

Ham & Mustard

$8.00

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese & Branston Pickle

$10.00

Coronation Chicken

$12.00

Roast Beef & Horseradish

$10.00

Tuna & Sweetcorn

$10.00

Cucumber

$6.50

Younger Friends

Picnic Box contains Sandwich, Crisps, milk chocolate buttons & juice box

Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Jam Sandwich

$5.00

Picnic Box

$12.50

Includes 1 sandwich, packet of milky buttons, juice box & Hula Hoops

Tea Bag Gift Pack

Tea Bag Gift Bags

$8.00

BREAKFAST

Savory

Full English

$20.00

Boiled Egg & Soldiers

$8.00

Beans on Toast

$8.00

Bacon Roll

$8.00

Scrambled Egg on Toast

$8.00

Vegan Breakfast

$9.00

Half English

$10.00

Mini English

$9.00

2 Extra Sausages

$5.00

2 Extra Bacon

$5.00

Cheese Scones with Butter

$7.50

Scrambled eggs mini

$5.00

Sweet

2 Plain Scones with Jam & Cream

$9.00

2 Crumpets butter & Jam

$9.50

2 Raisin scones with jam & cream

$10.00

2 Cranberry scones jam & cream

$10.00

Mix of 2 scones jam & cream

$10.00

Drinks

Tea

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Juice box various

$2.00

Nesquik Flavored Milk

$4.00

Mini Milk

$2.50

LUNCH

British Staples

Ploughmans

$14.00

Sausage Rolls

$7.00

Sandwiches

Tuna, Sweetcorn and Mayo

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Dill

$12.00

Cucumber

$6.50

Cheddar Cheese and Branston Pickle

$10.00

Egg Mayo and Cress

$8.00

Ham and English Mustard

$8.00

Coronation Chicken

$12.00

HIGH TEA

High Tea

Tea & Coffee provided with both menu items

High Tea

$50.00

2 Scones with Jam & Cream plus Tea

Scones with Jam & Cream plus Tea

$12.50

TELEPHONE BOX

Crisps

Walkers

$3.50

HulaHoops

$3.50

Quavers

$3.50

Skips

$3.50

Monster Munch

$3.50

Chocolate

Wisper

$3.00

Curly Wurly

$3.00

Aero

$3.00

Mint Aero

$3.00

Milky Way

$3.00

Milky Bar

$3.00

Yorky

$3.00

Mars Bar

$3.00

Lion Bars

$3.00

Flake

$3.00

Double decker

$3.00

Crunchie

$3.00

Dairy milk

$3.00

Maltesers

$3.00

Sweets

DibDabs

$3.00

Jelly Tots

$2.50

Fruit Pastilles

$2.50

DRINKS

Cans

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

IRN BRU

$4.00

Lilt

$4.00

Lucozade

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Tizer

$4.00

Vimto

$4.00

Juice Box

Ribena

$3.00

Tropicana Orange

$3.00

Mixed Fruit

$2.00

Water

Still

$2.00

Sparkling

Squash

Orange

$3.50

Ribena

$3.50

Nesquik

Chocolate

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Banana

$4.00

Mini Milk

$2.50

Tea

English Afternoon

$4.50

Earl Grey

$4.50

Decaf

$4.50

Coffee

Costa

$4.50

Decaf

$4.50

Fresh Juice

Orange

$3.50