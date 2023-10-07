Across the Pond Bakery LLC 447 Springfield Ave
COUNTER SERVICE
Cake or bake
Almond & Raspberry Cake Slice (GF)
$4.50
Bakewell Tart Slice
$5.00
Bourbon Biscuit
$2.00
Butter & Jam
$0.50
Cheese Scone
$3.50
Chocolate Cake
$5.00
Chocolate Tiffin x 10
$10.00
Coffee & Walnut Cake Slice
$4.50
Cranberry Scone
$3.50
Cream & Jam
$2.00
Crumpet
$3.00
Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice
$4.00
Mini Chocolate's
$1.50
Mini Victoria's
$1.00
Orange & mixed berry (GF)
$5.00
Plain Scone
$3.00
Raisin Scone
$3.50
Sausage Roll
$7.00
Shortbread Slice
$3.00
Victoria whole cake
$20.00
Bakewell whole tart
$15.00
Shortbread whole
$12.00
Gluten Free chocolate slice
$3.00
Drinks
Sandwiches
Younger Friends
Picnic Box contains Sandwich, Crisps, milk chocolate buttons & juice box
Tea Bag Gift Pack
BREAKFAST
Savory
Sweet
Drinks
HIGH TEA
High Tea
Tea & Coffee provided with both menu items
2 Scones with Jam & Cream plus Tea
Tea & Cake
TELEPHONE BOX
Chocolate
DRINKS
Cans
Water
Squash
Coffee
Fresh Juice
Across the Pond Bakery LLC 447 Springfield Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(908) 723-8071
Closed