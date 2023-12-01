Action Burger 225 North 12th Street
Action Combos
- Action Burger Combo.$13.00
Quarted Pound Grilled Beef and American Cheese on a Bun. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.) Includes half pound of Fries, Onion Rings, or Tots and a 20 oz bottle of Coke..
- Action Burger with Bacon Combo$15.00
Grilled Beef, American Cheese, and Bacon on a Bun. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.)
- Deluxe Action Burger Combo$15.00
Quarter Pound of Grilled Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle on a Bun. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.) Includes half pound of Fries, Onion Rings, or Tots and 20 oz bottle of Coke.
- Bacon Deluxe Action Burger Combo$16.00
Grilled Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle on a Bun. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.)
- Action Chicken Sandwich Combo$15.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken and American Cheese on a Bun. Available with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.)
- Action Chicken Nugget Combo$13.00
Our delicious Chicken Bites with choice of Dip Sauce on the side. Includes half-pound of Fries, Onion Rings, or Tater Tots and Drink.
Action Burgers (and Nuggets)
- Action Burger$7.00
The original Hero Burger! Quarter Pound of Grilled Beef and American Cheese on a Bun. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.)
- Action Burger with Bacon$9.00
Quarter Pound of Grilled Beef, American Cheese, and Bacon on a Bun. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.)
- Deluxe Action Burger$9.00
Quarter Pound of Grilled Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle on a Bun. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.)
- Bacon Deluxe Action Burger$10.00
Quarter Pound of Grilled Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle on a Bun. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.)
- Action Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken and American Cheese on a Bun. Available with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle. (Ketchup and Mustard packets included in bag.)
- Action Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Our delicious Chicken Bites with choice of Dip Sauce on the side.