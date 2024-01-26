2x points now for loyalty members
Action Lounge and Billiards
Food Menu
Starter
- Wings BONE IN$12.97
6 wings, 3 flats and 3 legs, choose from many flavors
- BONELESS Wings$10.85
Served with ranch or blue cheese
- Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Served with beer cheese or crab dip for additional $3
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.91
Crispy mozzarella sticks served with marinara
- Cheese Fries$10.85
Fries with cheese, bacon, and a side of ranch
- Fried Pickles$9.91
Ranch or Boom Boom sauce
- Onion Rings$7.75
Basket of onion rings served with Boom Boom sauce
- Nachos$12.03
Chicken or beef loaded with tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, and cheese wiz
- HushPuppies$9.91
- Southwest Eggroll$10.85
- Fried Green Beans$9.91
- Combo (Pick 3)$13.68
Choose from Wings, Mozz Sticks, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles, or Pretzel Sticks
- Quesadilla Boom Boom$12.03
Salad
Basket
Pizza
Sandwiches
Party Platters
- (Party Platter) Wings Bone-In)$59.99
- (Party Platter) Boneless Wings$47.99
- (Party Platter)Jumbo Pretzel Sticks$31.99
- (Party Platter)Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara$24.99
- (Party Platter)Famous Philly Cheese Steak$50.99
- (Party Platter)Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub$50.99
- (Party Platter)Boom Boom Quesadilla$45.99
- (Party Platter)Chicken Tenders & Fries$55.99
- (Party Platter)Chips & Salsa(Party Platter)$21.99
NA Beverages
Action Lounge and Billiards Location and Ordering Hours
(240) 309-4031
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM