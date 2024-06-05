8 Piece Jalapeño Poppers

$7.69

8 pcs Jalapeno Peppers "Imagine tender jalapeño peppers, carefully stuffed with a creamy blend of rich cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, then breaded with a light and crispy coating. When you bite into one, the crunchy exterior gives way to a velvety, cheesy center, all wrapped in a spicy jalapeño embrace. The heat is balanced by the creaminess of the cheese, leaving you wanting more of that delightful burning sensation. Served hot and fresh, these poppers are the perfect accompaniment to your favorite beverage, and a delicious way to add some excitement to your snack game!" ‎