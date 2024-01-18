Addie & Maddie's Country Kitchen 260 Sandard St
Food
Appetizers / Salads
Egg Dishes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch sandwiches / Melts
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
- Egg Salad Sandwich$9.95
- Toasted BLT$8.95
- Turkey Club$10.50
- Smoked Ham and Swiss$6.95
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
- Patty Melt$10.95
- Chicken Melt Club$12.95
- Cajun Chicken Melt$11.95
- Tuna Melt$9.95
- Chicken Salad Melt$9.95
- Egg Salad Melt$10.95
- Turkey Melt$10.50
- Reuben$10.50
- Turkey Reuben$11.50
- BBQ Chicken Santa Fe$12.95
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.95
- Grill Cheese with Bacon and Tomato$8.95
- Corned Beef and Swiss$10.50
- Chicken Salad Club$12.95
- Tuna Salad Club$11.95
- 1/4 lb Hotdog$6.50
Omelettes
Flat Top
- Full Stack$10.25
- Full Stack with Meat$12.70
- Short Stack$8.25
- Short Stack with Meat$9.70
- Cakes and Eggs$14.95
- Cakes and Eggs with Meat$14.95
- 2-2-2 Pancake$11.95
- 2-2-2 French Toast$12.95
- 2-2-2 Waffle$13.95
- Ham and Cheese Scramble$11.95
- French Toast$10.50
- French Toast with Meat$12.95
- 2-2-2 Specialty Waffle$15.95
- 2-2-2 Chicken and Waffle$16.95
Sides
Kid's Menu
Junkyard / Skillet
Waffles
Specialties
Benedicts
Addie & Maddie's Country Kitchen 260 Sandard St Location and Ordering Hours
(336) 258-2366
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM