Adelita's Mexican Cocina 2915 East Colonial Drive
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Sampler Platter$21.00
Try a little bit of everything with the ultimate sampler. This platter has it all: quesadilla, chimichangas, flautas, nachos and tamales
- Camarones Con Reboso$16.00
Jalapeños pepper stuffed with a large shrimp and wrapped with crispy bacon paired with chipotle sauce
- Cheese Chorizo Fries$13.00
French fries layered with queso and chorizo, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and our house-made guacamole
- Pulpo Enamorado$18.00
Tender octopus tossed in delicious creamy serrano mayonnaise mixed with cilantro, onion and a kick of lime, perfect way to start
- Isla De Ceviche$54.00
Five of the finest Mexican ceviches: Tiritas de Guerrero, Ceviche al Estilo Nayarit, Ceviche de Pulpo, Aguachile al Estilo Sinaloa, and Ceviche de Camaron
- Adelita's Quesadilla$9.00
Build your own quesadilla
- Adelita's Nachos$9.00
Build your own nachos
Soups
- Adelita's Mexican Clam Chower Bread Bowl$12.00
Clam chowder made from scratch, a refreshing balance of spicy and hearty with traditional Mexican herbs and spices, served in a bread bowl
- Sopa De Pollo$7.00
Chicken soup with pico de gallo and rice
- Sopa De Tortilla$8.00
Chicken broth with shredded chicken, topped with crispy tortilla strips, cheese and avocado
Salads
- Skinny Salad$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell peppers, cucumber and avocado, topped with crispy corn tortilla strips, black beans, our dressing, grilled corn add: chicken +6 , mixed seafood +9
- Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy fried flour tortilla bowl with lettuce base, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, black beans and choice of chicken, ground beef, birria or vegetables
Sandwiches
Northern Mexico
- Tostadas Tipicas$16.00
Two corn tortilla tostadas with refried beans spread, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole choice of protein: birria, ground beef, shredded chicken, vegetables
- Chile Relleno$19.00
A poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, coated in egg batter then lightly fried with sides of Spanish rice and refried beans
- Chimichanga$18.00
Deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of protein served with a Spanish rice and salad choice of protein: birria, ground beef, chicken or seasonal vegetables
- Adelita's Chimichanga$17.00
Fried large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, rice and cheese, served with black beans and salad
- Flautas$17.00
Three deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed with choice of chicken, birria or potato, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with Spanish rice
- Tamales$12.00
Two home-made tamales, stuffed with chicken or pork and sauced, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese
Fajitas
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Ranchera Estilo Guerrero$17.00
Three cheese enchiladas covered in salsa verde, topped with pork carnitas, bell peppers and grilled onions served with Spanish rice and refried beans
- Acapulco Enchiladas$19.00
Three enchiladas stuffed with rice and cheese, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, shrimp, covered in cheese sauce, paired with sides of Spanish rice and refried beans
- Adelitas Enchiladas$17.00
Three cheese enchiladas covered in mom's secret guajillo sauce and choice of ground beef, chicken or birria, served with Spanish rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas Supreme$17.00
Four cheese enchiladas stuffed with choice of ground beef, chicken or birria, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Burriganes
- L.A. Burrito$19.00
A delicious large burrito stuffed with french fries, sautéed onions, bell peppers, cheese, cheese dip, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of steak fajitas, chicken fajita or carnitas
- San Jose Burrito$16.00
A large tortilla stuffed with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cheese dip with your choice of protein
Create Your Own Combo
Tacos
- Tacos El Volcano Hawaiian$20.00
Artisanal marinade poured over a generous amount of slowly cooked al pastor with pineapple and chorizo, served as a mountain of meat with onions, cilantro and cheese with an order of tortillas, so you can make your own tacos
- Tacos Callejeros$17.00
Three tacos with choice of corn or flour tortillas and protein topped with cilantro and onions, paired with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and refried beans choice of protein: steak, chorizo, birria, carnitas, chicken, or al pastor
- Tacos Supremos$16.00
Three classic tacos, crispy corn or soft flour tortillas with choice of protein topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese choice of protein: ground beef, shredded chicken or birria
- Baja Tacos$24.00
Three flour or corn tacos with breaded grouper topped with cilantro, Mexican coleslaw and a side of black beans
- Tacos El Governador$18.00
Three flour or corn tortilla shrimp tacos tossed in a delicious sauce with cilantro, cheese and poblano pepper, served with chipotle lime coleslaw and black beans
Sides
Extras
Lunch
- Quesadilla Rellena$12.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of protein, served with salad and spanish rice. Choice of protein: ground beef, shredded chicken, birria, potatoes or black beans
- Chimichanga*$12.00
Deep-fried flour tortilla wrapped around a layer of cheese and your choice of protein, served with salad and Spanish rice choice of protein: ground beef, shredded chicken, birria or black beans
- Taco Salad*$11.00
Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, black beans topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese and cheese dip. Choice of protein: ground beef, shredded chicken or birria
- Nachos Supreme$12.00
A generous layer of our corn chips loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Salad Bowl$12.00
Spanish rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and choice of ground beef, steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, chorizo, birria, shredded chicken or vegetable mix
- Birria Platter$12.00
Juicy shredded slow-cooked beef soaked in smoky chipotle sauce, paired with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas
- San Jose Burrito*$12.00
A stuffed flour tortilla with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cheese dip with your choice of protein. Choice of protein: steak, chicken, house seafood mix, ground beef, carnitas, al pastor, bi
- Fajitas Skillet$14.00
Our chicken or steak fajitas, sautéed with bell peppers and onions served on a sizzling skillet accompanied by Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and soft corn or flour tortillas
- Pollo a La Parrilla$12.00
Perfectly marinated chicken topped with sautéed onions, served with a side salad and Spanish rice
- 1. Two enchiladas and one classic taco$12.00
- 2. Enchilada and One Classic Taco, Rice and Bean$12.00
- 3. Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans$12.00
- 4. Two Classic Tacos, Rice and Beans$12.00
- 5. Burrito, Enchilada and Classic Taco$12.00
- 6. Burrito and Classic Taco, Rice and Beans$12.00
- 7. Cheese Chile Relleno, Burrito and Enchilada$12.00
- 8. Chicken Tamale, Burrito and Enchilada$12.00
Desserts
- Churros$8.00
Traditional churros coated in sugar and cinnamon with a side of creamy chocolate dip
- Cheesecake$8.00
Topped with whipped cream and strawberries
- Chimiflan$12.00
Deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with flan, topped with whipped cream and strawberries
- Flan$8.00
Home-made Mexican vanilla custard
- Fried Ice Cream$8.00
Vanilla ice cream topped with honey, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream and cherry
- Tres Leches Cake$8.00
Home-made triple milk cake made with authentic ingredients
Dips
Beverages
Home-Made Aguas
Brunch
Menu
- Huevos Rancheros$12.00
Two corn tortillas with fried eggs laid on top, coated in red and green sauce topped with queso fresco and avocado paired with your choice of side
- El Matador$13.00
Traditional huevos(eggs) with chorizo and seasoned potatoes garnished with a delicious queso fresco paired with tortilla and your choice of side
- Huevos a La Mexicana$12.00
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onion and jalapeños garnished with avocado and queso fresco paired with tortilla and your choice of side
- Desayuno Norteño$11.00
Scrambled eggs with crispy tortillas paired with your choice of side (add nopales [grilled cactus] +3)
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Select between red or green chilaquiles topped with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and sliced avocado topped with eggs cooked to your liking with your choice of side (add carne asada +6) (add grilled chicken strips +4)
- Torta De Huevos Con Chorizo$13.00
A traditional Mexican sandwich with scrambled eggs, chorizo and potato topped with fresh avocado, onion, tomatoes and queso fresco paired with french fries (pickled jalapeños are optional)
Bar Menu
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Single Don Julio Silver$12.00
- Double Don Julio Silver$23.00
- Single Herradura Silver$14.00
- Double Herradura Silver$26.00
- Single Patron Silver$12.00
- Double Patron Silver$23.00
- Single 1800 Silver$9.00
- Double 1800 Silver$17.00
- Single Cabo Wabo Silver$12.00
- Double Cabo Wabo Silver$23.00
- Single Milagro Silver$9.00
- Double Milagro Silver$17.00
- Single Casamigos Silver$16.00
- Double Casamigos Silver$30.00
- Single Jimador Silver$9.00
- Double Jimador Silver$17.00
- Single Maestro Doble Silver$12.00
- Double Maestro Doble Silver$23.00
- Single Centenario$10.00
- Double Centenario$19.00
- Single Monteuma$8.00
- Double Monteuma$15.00
- Single Casa Noble Silver$12.00
- Double Casa Noble Silver$23.00
- Single Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Double Don Julio Reposado$27.00
- Single Herradur Reposado$16.00
- Double Herradur Reposado$30.00
- Single Patron Reposado$14.00
- Double Patron Reposado$27.00
- Single 1800 Reposado$11.00
- Double 1800 Reposado$20.00
- Single Cabo Wabo Reposado$14.00
- Double Cabo Wabo Reposado$27.00
- Single Milagro Reposado$11.00
- Double Milagro Reposado$20.00
- Single Casamigos Reposado$18.00
- Double Casamigos Reposado$34.00
- Single Jimador Reposado$11.00
- Double Jimador Reposado$20.00
- Single Maestro Doble Reposado$14.00
- Double Maestro Doble Reposado$27.00
- Single Centenario Reposado$12.00
- Double Centenario Reposado$23.00
- Single Casa Noble Reposado$14.00
- Double Casa Noble Reposado$27.00
- Single Jose Cuervo Reposado$11.00
- Double Jose Cuervo Reposado$20.00
- Single Hornitos Reposado$12.00
- Double Hornitos Reposado$23.00
- Single Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Double Don Julio Anejo$30.00
- Single Jose Cuervo Anejo$13.00
- Double Jose Cuervo Anejo$25.00
- Single Herradura Anejo$18.00
- Double Herradura Anejo$34.00
- Single Hornitos Anejo$14.00
- Double Hornitos Anejo$27.00
- Single Patron Anejo$16.00
- Double Patron Anejo$30.00
- Single 1800 Anejo$13.00
- Double 1800 Anejo$25.00
- Single Cabo Wabo Anejo$16.00
- Double Cabo Wabo Anejo$30.00
- Single Milagro Anejo$13.00
- Double Milagro Anejo$25.00
- Single Casamigos Anejo$20.00
- Double Casamigos Anejo$38.00
- Single Jimador Anejo$13.00
- Double Jimador Anejo$25.00
- Single Maestro Dobel Anejo$14.00
- Double Maestro Dobel Anejo$27.00
- Single Centenario Anejo$14.00
- Double Centenario Anejo$27.00
- Single Casa Noble Anejo$14.00
- Double Casa Noble Anejo$27.00
- Single Don Julio Extra Anejo$28.00
- Double Don Julio Extra Anejo$54.00
- Single Jose Cuervo Reserva$28.00
- Double Jose Cuervo Reserva$54.00
- Single Gran Centenrio Leyenda$28.00
- Double Gran Centenrio Leyenda$54.00
- Single Maestro Dobel Cristalino$28.00
- Double Maestro Dobel Cristalino$54.00
- Single Clase Azul$28.00
- Double Clase Azul$54.00
- Single Gran Patron$28.00
- Double Gran Patron$54.00
Whiskey
- Single Fire Ball$6.00
- Double Fire Ball$9.00
- Single Crown Royal Apple$10.00
- Double Crown Royal Apple$15.00
- Single Crown Royal$9.00
- Double Crown Royal$13.00
- Single Jack Daniel's$8.00
- Double Jack Daniel's$12.00
- Single Jameson$10.00
- Double Jameson$15.00
- Single Sea Gram 7$9.00
- Double Sea Gram 7$13.00
- Single Makers Mark$9.00
- Double Makers Mark$13.00
- Single Jim Beam$8.00
- Double Jim Beam$12.00
- Single Wild Turkey$7.00
- Double Wild Turkey$10.50
Scotch / Bourbon
- Single Buchanan's 12$13.00
- Double Buchanan's 12$24.00
- Single Buchanan's 15$14.00
- Double Buchanan's 15$26.00
- Single Buchanan's 18$18.00
- Double Buchanan's 18$29.00
- Single Chivas$9.00
- Double Chivas$17.00
- Single Dewars 12$9.00
- Double Dewars 12$17.00
- Single Johnie Walker Black$12.00
- Double Johnie Walker Black$22.00
- Single Johnie Walker Red$11.00
- Double Johnie Walker Red$21.00
- Single Gleinfiddich 26 Year Grand$29.00
- Double Gleinfiddich 26 Year Grand$56.00
Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
White
- Glass Copper Ridge Chardonnay$7.00
- Glass Copper Ridge Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Glass Nortico Alvarinho$10.00
- Bottle Nortico Alvarinho$60.00
- Glass Giacato Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Bottle Giacato Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Glass J. De Villebois Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Bottle J. De Villebois Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
- Glass Bogle "Twenty Acers" Chardonnay$9.00
- Bottle Bogle "Twenty Acers" Chardonnay$35.00
- Glass Sweet / Dulce La Perlina Moscato$8.00
- Bottle Sweet / Dulce La Perlina Moscato$30.00
Red
Cocktails
- Adelita's Homemade Sangria$8.00
Made with secret ingredients. Fresh, fruity, and delicious
- Anejo Old Fashioned$15.00
Gran centenario anejo, muddled orange and cherry with a touch of agave
- Cantarito$13.00
Served in traditional jarrito cups. Maestro dobel diamante, fresh grapefruit, orange, lime, agave, and tajin rim
- Crazy Mojito$12.00
Jose Cuervo tradicional silver, rum, fresh mint, squeezed lime n sugar and a of splash soda
- Daiquirs$11.00
- Frozen Mexican Coffee$11.00
Whether you are starting your day, enjoying after dinner, or with friends in middle of day, you are sure to love this coffee with a kick. J.F Haden espresso liqueur mixed with Cuervo Tradicional silver, simple syrup, and finished with heavy whipping cream,
- Guava Martini$13.00
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado tequila, guava, nectar
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
Three olives vodka, freshed squeezed lime, triple sec, agave nectar, rimmed with sugar
- Mexican Martini$15.00
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado tequila, lime, orange juice, cointreau, agave nectar
- Mexican Mula$14.00
Americans favorite twist on the moscow mule. Jose Cuervo Tradicional silver, muddled with mint and lime, and topped with premium ginger beer
- Mexican Ranch Water$14.00
Best-selling tequila cocktail. 1800 silver tequila, juice of half a lime, and mineral water
- Mojito Tradicional$12.00
Fresh squeezed lime, fresh mint, sugar nectar, soda and rum you can choose flavors strawberry, mango, passion fruit
- Pina Colada$11.00
Silver rum, pina colada, nectar, coconut liqueur
- Take a Cristalino Flight$30.00
Explore four different tequila expressions representing this incredibly smooth, unique, and clear aged category of tequilas, called Cristalino
- Virgin Cocktails$8.00
- Michelada$11.00
- Long Island$11.00
Margaritas
- Adelita's Homemade Margarita$8.00
We make our delicious margarita with secret ingredients
- Adelita's Signature Hibiscus Margaritas$13.00
Hibiscus homemade Jamaica, Jose Cuervo tradicional silver, fresh lime and cointreau
- San Jose's Premium Margarita$13.00
Jose Cuervo tradicional silver, orange juice, and gran gala - adelita's homemade margarita flavors available for $1 extra: mango, strawberry, or passion fruit
- Guava Margarita$13.00
Guava, nectar, Jose Cuervo tradicional silver, fresh lime and cointreau
- Pineapple Margarita$14.00
Pineapple juice, 1800 coconut, fresh lime and gran gala
- Tamarind Margarita$14.00
Homemade tamarind, maestro dobel humito tequila and cointreau
- Tulum Blue Sky Margarita$13.00
Blue liqueur, adelita's homemade margarita, herradura silver tequila
- Riviera Skinny Margarita$14.00
Fresh squeezed lime, cointreau agave and maestro dobel diamante tequila served up martini style or traditional
- Lamborghini Margarita$35.00
The best of the best, fresh squeezed lime, agave nectar, Jose Cuerveo reserva de la familia
- Paloma Nayarita Margarita$14.00
Herradura tequila, squeeze of lime, grapefruit juice, agave and sparkling water
Platters
Chicken
- Pollo a La Parrilla$17.00
Grilled chicken breast perfectly soaked in citrus marinade, with grilled onions, served with salad and french fries topped with cheese
- Chipotle Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken breast strips sautéed in smoky chipotle sauce and sprinkled with shredded cheese, served with Spanish rice, refried beans and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Milanesa De Pollo$17.00
Chicken breast breaded and fried, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans and Spanish rice or chicken soup
- Pollo en Crema Con Chipotle$17.00
Chicken breast strips coated in artisanal thick creamy chipotle sauce, paired with Spanish rice and refried beans
Steak & Pork
- Carnitas Michoacanas$19.00
An artisanal carnitas recipe straight out of mom's cookbook served with sides of Spanish rice, refried beans and salad with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Birria Platter$19.00
Prepare your own tacos with our famous birria, Spanish rice and refried beans with sides of cilantro and onions and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Carne Asada$20.00
Juicy sirloin perfectly cooked on the grill with grilled onions on top, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas
Seafood Specialty
Seafood Specialty
- Pescado Frito$32.00
Deep-fried whole red snapper served with rice, black beans and avocado salad
- Pescado Sarandeado$19.00
Grilled red snapper fillet or shrimp marinated in an original artisanal Mexican spice blend sauce, served with refried beans, white rice, salad and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Pulpo Sarandeado$23.00
Three tender octopus tentacles marinated in an original Mexican spice blend sauce, served with white rice, black beans, and avocado salad
- Tilapia Ala Veracruzana$18.00
Sautéed tilapia with onions, tomato, olives, covered in shrimp sauce, served with sides of white rice, black beans and avocado salad
- Salmon a La Parrilla$22.00
Simply delicious salmon marinated in dill, garlic and butter sauce, served with white rice, black beans and vegetables
Camarones
- Shrimp Cocktail Estilo Nayarit$20.00
Warm refreshing cocktail made with tomato juice and shrimp stock, topped with fresh cucumber, cilantro, onions and a side of crackers
- Camarones Al Ajo$19.00
Shrimp grilled in garlic butter, served with sides of white rice, black beans and avocado salad
- Camarones a La Diabla$20.00
Shrimp marinaded in a spicy chipotle garlic sauce accompanied with a side of white rice, black beans and avocado salad
- Camarones Al Huizache$21.00
Chef Z's original recipe, garlic shrimp with a Mexican twist, served with white rice, black beans and our avocado salad
- Camarones Empanisados$19.00
Fried shrimp accompanied by our avocado sauce, served with sides of white rice, black beans and avocado salad
- Pescado Empanisados$19.00
Tilapia accompanied by our avocado sauce, served with sides of white rice, black beans and avocado salad