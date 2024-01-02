Adrian's Mexican Street Food 529 20323 FM 529
Appetizers
Breakfast
- All American Breakfast$8.99
2 Sunny side up eggs or scrambled, 2 strips of bacon and 2 pancakes.
- Breakfast Special$7.49
Egg with you choice of: Chorizo / Bacon / Ham / Potato / Beans
- Breakfast Tacos$2.89
Egg with you choice of: Chorizo / Bacon / Ham / Potato / Beans
- Breakfast Torta$6.99
- Chilaquiles Rojos$9.99
Tortilla chips fried to perfection served with queso fresco and a sunny side up egg.
- Chilaquiles Verdes$9.99
Served with our own tomatillo green salsa, queso fresco and sunny side up egg.
- Huevos al Gusto / Scramble Egg$9.99
- Huevos Divorciados$9.99
- Huevos Montados$9.99
Two sunny side up eggs on top of two fried corn tortillas topped with salsa roja served with refried beans.
- Menudo$9.99
Saturday and Sunday only. Beef tripe soup. Great for Hangovers
Tacos
- Tacos Adrian$8.99
- Super Adrian$13.99
Seasoned beef steak topped with sour cream, queso fresco & avocado. Come with 5 corn tacos.
- Al Pastor Tacos$8.99
Seasoned pork topped with pineapple. Come with 5 corn tacos.
- Barbaccoa Tacos$12.99
- Caprichos Tacos$13.99
Carne asada beef steak topped with quesadilla cheese & avocado. Come with 5 corn tacos.
- Cecina Matamorros$13.99
Carne asada beef steak topped with queso fresco & avocado. Come with 5 corn tacos.
- Cecina Tacos$8.99
Carne asada beef steak with cilantro and raw onion. Come with 5 corn tacos.
- Chicken Tacos$8.99
Served with lettuce, onion and tomato. Come with 5 corn tacos.
- Los Originales$13.99
From Tampico, Mexico, Five Tortillas stuffed with our delicius carne asada steak, topped with avocado and sour cream
- Quesadilla Corazon$27.99
- Quesibirria Tacos$14.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with our delicious birria meat, topped whit cilantro and onions with a side of birria soup
- Taco Corazon Gde (30 Tacos)$74.99
- Taco Corazon Med (20 Tacos)$49.99
- Taco Mix$16.99
1 tacos adrian, 1 pastor, 1 caprichos, Quesibirria, quesibirria and Yeizuzz. Make it flour +4.00
- Taco Party$65.00
25 of your favorite tacos for the whole squad! Los Originales, Cecina, Quesibirria, super Adrian, and caprichos.
- Tacos 1300$14.99
The masterpiece, taco made with our famous cecina beed, topped with delicious melted quesadilla cheesse, sauteed onions and fresh guacamole
- Yeizuzz Tacos$14.99
Corn tortilla layered with melted quesadilla cheese, beef steak, topped with avocado, sour ceam, and queso fresco
- Tacos Cochinita$8.99
Tortas
Tortas & Burgers
- Mexican Burger$12.99
Straight from Mexico City, french bread dipped in dry chile sause, black beans spread, latered with ham, topped with cecina beef, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream
- Pambazo$9.99
Seasoned pork, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pineapple, grilled onion and cilantro.
- Torta Adrian$9.99
Mayo, Adrian’s beef, grilled onions, avocado,onions, cilantro.
- Torta Cecina$9.99
Beans, cecina steak, avocado onions, cilantro
- Torta De La Barda$9.99
Beans, ham, tomato, onions, avocado, chorizo, pork skin simmered in green sauce, hoghead cheese, American cheese & queso fresco.
- Torta Especial$9.99
Beans, cecina, grilled onions, avocado onions, cilantro
- Torta Pollo$9.99
Mayo, and grilled chicken with lettuce, onion, and tomato
- Torta Taco$9.99
Platos
- Carne Asada$13.99
Tender marinated beef with a hint of citrusy tang served on top of a warm tortillas that have absorved all the mouthwatering meat juices & flavors accompanied by rice, beans & guacamole.
- Enchiladas Verdes (5)$13.99
Simmerd corn tortillas in our tomatillo sauce. Filled with chicken only, topped with quesadilla cheese and avocado, served with black beans
- Quesadilla Birria$13.99
Stuffed with our delicious birria meat, topped with cilantro and onnions with a side of birria soup.
- Quesadilla Family$25.99
Stuffed with our delicious beef, chicken, pastor, or birria
- Quesadilla Plate$14.99
Beef or chiken quesadillas served with guacamole,sour cream,rice and beans
- Sopes (4)$12.99
Thick corn tortillas topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream & queso fresco.
Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas$18.99
All fajitas come with ricem flour tortilla guacamole, sour ceam, black beans and pico de gallo on the side
- Chicken Fajitas$17.99
All fajitas come with ricem flour tortilla guacamole, sour ceam, black beans and pico de gallo on the side
- Mixed Fajitas$18.99
All fajitas come with ricem flour tortilla guacamole, sour ceam, black beans and pico de gallo on the side
- Parrilada Fajita$21.99
All fajitas come with ricem flour tortilla guacamole, sour ceam, black beans and pico de gallo on the side
Kids
Single
- Gordita Especial$4.75
Stuffed whith beef, carne asada, quesadilla cheese and avocado
- Gordita Regular$4.75
Stuffed whith beef, carne asada, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco
- Quesadilla$4.49
Choose between Adrian, Cecina, chicken. Add avocado +0.49
- Regular Tacos$3.99
(Flour or Corn) Choose between beef or chicken. Add fried shirmp or fish + 1.50
- Sopesito (1 Uni)$3.75
One Thick corn tortillas topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream & queso fresco.
- Taquito$2.00
Deserts
Sides
- Birria Sauce (4 oz)$1.99
- Chile en Vinagre (2 oz)$0.99
- Chile Toreado (2 Units)$0.99
- Chips & Salsa$3.49
- Corn Tortillas (4)$0.99
- Egg$1.99
- Elotes (Unidad)$4.99
- Flour Tortillas (4)$1.49
- French Fries$2.75
- Green Sauce (2 oz)$1.99
- Pico De Gallo (2 oz)$1.49
- Queso Fresco (2 Oz)$1.99
- Queso Quesadilla (2 oz)$1.99
- Red Sauce (2 Oz)$1.99
- Refried Black Beans (8 Oz)$2.25
- Rice (8 oz)$2.25
- Side De Carne (4 oz)$8.99
- Side de Homemade Queso (4 oz)$3.99
- Side Guacamole (4 oz)$2.99
- Side Of Sour Cream (2 oz)$1.99
- Side Zanahoria (8 oz)$4.49
- Sliced Avocado (1/2)$1.99