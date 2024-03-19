Adriatic Restaurant 155 Washington St
Appetizers
- Burrata Caprese$16.45
Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic
- Bag of Munchkins$18.45
Lobster and Corn Fritters, Spicy Sriracha Aioli
- Fried Calamari$17.45
Spicy Peppers Sauce, Marinara
- Lamb Lollipops$18.45
Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, Mint Oil
- Prosciutto and Pears$18.45
Poached Pears, Prosicutto di Parma, Keffalograviera Cheese, Pistachios, Balsamic
- Stuffed Peppers$17.45Out of stock
Pequillo Peppers stuffed with Shrimp and Calamari, Bachemel Sauce
- Eggplant Rollatini$16.45
Lemon Ricotta, Oregano, Tomatoes Sauce, Basil Oi
- Grilled Romaine$15.45
Apples, Crispy Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette
- Grilled Meatballs$16.45
Tzatziki, Mint, Toasted Pita
Pasta
- Tagliatelle Bolognese$26.45
Homemade Tagliatelle, Bolognese Ragu, Parmesan
- Cavatelli with Sausage$26.45
Homemade Cavatelli, Spicy Fennel Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Spicy Oil
- Leeks and Ricotta Ravioli$26.45
Spinach Infused Pasta, Corn, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Parmesan
- Tagliatelle with Meatballs$23.45
Homemade Tagliatelle, Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan, Basil Oil
- Lobster Cavatelli$33.45
Homemade Cavatelli, Lobster Tail, Shrimp, Zucchini, Vodka Sauce
Soups and Salads
- Cauliflower Soup$12.45
Couliflower, Garlic, Potatoes, Corn, Spicy Oil
- Arugula Salad$12.45
Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Pumpkin Seeds, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
- Mixed Greens Salad$13.45
Roasted Beets, Pears, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Ginger Vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$12.45
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese, Shishito Peppers, Lemon Vinaigrette
Entree
- Eggplant Parmesan$26.45
Eggplant, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil Oil, Cavatelli
- Shrimp Risotto$28.45
Corn, Asparagus, Squash, Shrimp, Arugula, Fennel, Balsamic
- Faroe Island Salmon$28.45
Spinach, Roasted Potatoes, Grape Tomatoes, Capers, Lemon Sauce
- Swordfish Putanesca$32.45
Couscous, Eggplant, Peppers, Capers, Olives, Onions, Arugula, Fennel
- Chicken Parmesan$26.45
Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Cavatelli, Basil Oil
- Chicken Saltimbocca$26.45
Prosciutto, Sage Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Potatoes, Aspargus, Lemon
- Pork Tenderloin$28.45
Grilled Apples, Roasted Potatoes, Crispy Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
- Filet Mignon$33.45
Green Peppercorn, Roasted Potatoes, Spinach, Mustard, Brandy, Cream
Pizza
- Margherita$19.45
Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil
- Vegan$22.45
Walnut-Basil Pesto, Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Asparagus, Shishito Peppers
- Mushrooms$22.45
Onions,, Garlic, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Rosemary
- Piccante$22.45
Spicy Salami, Tomatoes, Mozzarell
- ProPizza$22.45
Arugula, Prosciutto, Tomatoes, Shaved Pecorino Cheese, Mozzarella