Afamily Cooper City

COMBOS

Friendship Combo

$25.99

Family Combo (Sweet Box Included)

$53.99

Sandwich Combo

$18.99

La del 10 a 10

Milanesa Napolitana + side

milanesa

$10.00

FOOD

Empanadas

Chicken Curry Empanada

$4.25
Beef Empanada

$4.25

A traditional succulent ground beef (a family"s recipe).

Beef Chimichurri Empanada

$4.25

A traditional succulent ground beef with our signature chimichurri sauce (a family"s recipe).

Sweet Beef Empanada

$4.25

Ground beef with raisins and a kick of sugar!

Short Rib Empanada

$4.25

Slow cooked short rib on our secret recipe!

Chicken Verdeo Empanada

$4.25

Creamy chicken empanada, chopped white onions and parsley...so yummy!

Spinach & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

100% spinach and a touch of mozzarella cheese!!....this is healthy and delicious.

Mushroom & Fontina Empanada

$4.25

Mushroom, fontina cheese, parsley Boom!

Onion & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

Sauteed onions mix with mozzarella cheese and a touch of oregano....yummy.

Caprese Empanada

$4.25

A delicious handmade combinations of mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes and basil.

Sweet Corn ''Humita'' Empanada

$4.25

A combination of sweet corn, bechamel sauce and mozzarella cheese...so goooood!

Ham & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

Traditional chopped ham with mozzarella cheese.

Prosciutto, Mushroom & Brie Empanada

$4.25

Watery mouth empanada with this exotic combination!

Four Cheese & Smoked Bacon Empanada

$4.25

Smoked it up cheezy!

Cheeseburger Empanada

$4.25

Ground certified angus beef, melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and a touch of bbq sauce!

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

A classic American flavor…Pepperoni, Mozzarella & a touch of fontina cheese with a hint of spices.

1/2 Dozen Empanada

$22.99

Choose any flavors you love!

Empanadas By Dozen

$43.95

Choose any flavors you love!

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.75
Habanero Sauce

$0.75
Sour Cream

$0.75
2 Empanadas + Salad or Soup

$17.99

Quiches

Quiche Ham, Broccoli & Mozzarella with soup of the day

$12.99
Quiche Zucchini & Gouda with soup of the day

$12.99
Quiche Pumpkin & Spinach with soup of the day

$12.99
Quiche Onion & Mozzarella with soup of the day

$12.99

Whole Quiche

$44.99

Breakfast

Criollo

$9.99

Toasted french baguette served with dulce de leche and butter, small orange juice and coffee of your choice.

Bagel sandwich

$10.99

Artisan Toasted bagel topped with scramble eggs, mozzarella cheese, applewood bacon served with roasted vegetables. Add avocado $ 2.50 Smoked Salmon $7.99

Omelette your style

$10.99

Compliment your omelette with three toppings: Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ham or Bacon served with roasted vegetables

Short rib benedict

$15.99

English muffin topped with 24 hours slow cooked short rib, pasture raised eggs, hollandaise sauce and sprouts.

Smoked salmon benedict

$16.99

English muffin topped with smoked eggplant sauce, smoked salmon, pasture raised eggs, hollandaise sauce and sprouts.

Avocado toast

$10.99

Multigrain toast topped with ripe avocado, cream cheese, mixed seeds, extra virgin olive oil & sprouts // Add egg $1.99 - Add smoked salmon* $7.99

Acai bowl

$14.99

Blended Raw Organic Brazilian Açai - Banana + Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Coconut Flakes topping.

Brunch your way

$24.99

Choose your egg style, your spread, your protein your favorite pairing & your drink…ENJOY!

Appetizers

Soups

$5.99

Creamy Mushroom, Creamy Corn or Soup of the day.

Burrata Confit

$13.99

Mimo burrata cheese, confit heirlooms cherry tomatoes, arugula & extra virgin olive oil.

Avocado Bruschetta

$9.99

Brie, Avocado, tomato served in a country bread.

From our kitchen

Beef Milanesa

$17.99

Breaded beef served with french fries

Chicken Milanesa

$17.99

Breaded chicken served with french fries

Beef Milanesa a caballo

$19.99

Breaded beef topped with 2 sunny up eggs served with french fries.

Chicken Milanesa a caballo

$19.99

Breaded chicken topped with 2 sunny up eggs served with french fries.

Beef Milanesa napolitana

$21.49

Breaded beef topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & ham served with french fries.

Chicken Milanesa napolitana

$21.49

Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & ham served with french fries.

Spinach Canelones

$20.99

Creppes filled with spinach & ricotta served with pink sauce au gratin.

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$15.99

Grilled chicken teriyaki, quinoa, cilantro mayo, roasted kale, chick peas, avocado, tomatoes & roasted pineapple.

Foster bowl

$15.99

Our signature falafel balls, quinoa, spicy mayo, spring mix, chick peas, roasted vegetables & roasted tomatoes.

Afamily Salad

$22.99

Grilled skirt steak, spring mix, tomato, avocado, crispy french fries, citrus vinaigrette & demi glaze.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, crispy parmesan, croutons served with caesar dressing.

Special

$10.00

Sandwiches

Beef Milanesa Sandwich

$15.99

Breaded beef topped with lettuce, tomato, mozzarella-parmesan cheese served in a french baguette.

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

$15.99

Breaded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mozzarella-parmesan cheese served in a french baguette

Slow Cooked Short Rib Sandwich

$17.99

Slow cooked short rib topped with lettuce, tomato with melted mozzarella cheese served in a french baguette.

Choripan

$10.99

Argentinean sausage topped with chimichurri mayo serve in a french baguette.

Afamily Burger

$16.99

Short rib-Brisket blend patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onion, bacon, lettuce & tomato served in a brioche bun.

Crusted chicken sandwich

$16.99

Parmesan-Panko crusted chicken, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, romaine lettuce, spicy mayo served in a brioche bun.

Salmon sandwich

$16.99

Smoked salmon topped with cream cheese, arugula, avocado, pesto served in multigrain bread.

Tuna sandwich

$14.99

Our signature tuna mousse topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato served in multigrain bread.

Ham & Mozzarella Miga

$6.99
Chicken, Lettuce & Mozzarella Miga

$6.99
Ham, Mozzarella & Tomato Miga

$6.99

Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.

Truffle Mushroom Flatbread

$10.99

Four cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions & truffle oil.

Crusted Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

Parmesan-Panko crusted chicken, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese & drizzle spicy mayo.

Burrata Flatbread

$16.99

Mimo burrata, mozzarella cheese, tomato, arugula & extra virgin olive oil.

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Add truffle $3.50 Cheese $3.50

House Salad

$6.00

Avocado

$4.00

Pastelerie & Bakery

Medialuna

$2.15

Medialuna Ham & Cheese

$2.95
Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99
Alfajor Maizena

$3.50
Alfajor Chocolate

$3.50
Rogel

$3.99
Chocolate Brownie with dulce de leche & Merengue

$5.50
Banana Bread

$3.95
Carrot Bread

$3.95
Pastafrola

$3.99
Coco y Dulce

$5.99
Dessert Cup

$7.99
Sweet Box

$14.99
Factura Pastrie

$2.50
Medialunas by the dozen

$19.99

Whole Pie

$49.99

Goodie Bag Maizena

$4.99

Qunno Vegan Bar

$3.99

Sweet end

Panqueques Afamily

$9.00

Handmade caramelized dulce de leche creppes topped with vanilla ice cream.

Dessert Cup

$7.99

Our selection of Chocotorta, Tiramisu, Berry Cheesecake or Tres Leches.

Chocolate Brownie Temptation

$8.00

BARISTA COFFEE

Coffee

Expresso

$2.50

Cortado

$2.75

Latte

$3.95

Capuccino

$3.75

Lagrima

$3.75

Mocha

$3.99

Colada

$2.75

American

$1.99

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Mate Cocido

$3.00

Double Expresso

$3.50

Double cortado

$3.60

Milk

$1.99

Extra Shot

$1.00

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Golden Milk

$4.50

Americano

$3.75

Flat White

$3.95

BEVERAGE

Beverage

Water Bottle

$2.50

Small Sparkling Water Bottle

$2.50

Large Sparkling Water

$5.50

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.99

Soda Can

$1.99

Soda Plastic Bottle

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.95

Fresh Mint & Ginger Lemonade

$5.95

Red Bull

$3.99

Aloe Vera Drink

$3.50

Coke Mexican

$3.50

Sprite Mexican

$3.50

Fanta Mexican

$3.50

Smart Water 1L

$5.99

White Wine

GLS Mimosa

$8.00

GLS Novecento Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay Flor Del Inca

$7.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Villa D'Adige

$8.00

GLS Rose Finca La Florencia

$9.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc Rethore Davy

$11.00

BTL Chardonnay Flor Del Inca

$21.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Villa D'Adige

$24.00

BTL Rose Finca La Florencia

$27.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Rethore Davy

$33.00

BTL Sparkling Extra brut Novecento

$28.00

SM BTL Prosecco

$8.00

Red Wine

GLS Malbec Humberto Canale

$9.00

GLS Pinot Noir Rethore Davy

$10.00

GLS Cabernet Sauv Callejon Del Crimen

$13.00

GLS Blend Rutini

$14.00

GLS Malbec San Pedro Yacochuya

$16.00

BTL Malbec Humberto Canale

$27.00

BTL Pinot Noir Rethore Davy

$30.00

BTL Cabernet Sauv Callejon Del Crimen

$39.00

BTL Blend Rutini

$42.00

BTL Malbec San Pedro Yacochuya

$48.00

Beer

BTL Quilmes

$6.00

BTL Stella

$7.00

BTL Inedit Estrella

$7.00

Draft Mayami Blonde

$5.00

Draft Veza Sur Lager

$5.00

Draft Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

Draft Beer of the month

$6.00

Free draft beer

SMOOTHIES

Natural Smoothies

Green Power

$8.50

A Family Smoothie

$8.50

Berry Banano

$9.50

Happy Carrot

$8.50

Chocobanano

$9.50

AFAMILY MARKET

Market

Bakery Goodies

$4.99