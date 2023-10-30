Skip to Main content
Rose Garden 1026 E McMillan St
Pickup
ASAP
from
1026 E McMillan St
0
Your order
Rose Garden 1026 E McMillan St
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
1026 E McMillan St
Breakfast
Dinner
Liquor
Beer
Wine by the Glass
Wine by the Bottle
NA Beverages
Breakfast
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
$6.99
French Toast
$5.99
Grits
$7.49
Shrimp and Grits
$8.49
Waffles
$5.99
Biscuits and Gravy
$3.99
Hash Browns
$3.99
Potatoes
$3.99
Pancakes
$5.99
Omelette
$6.99
Eggs
$5.99
Dinner
Appetizer
Chicken Wing Basket
$6.99
Deep Fried Pickles
$5.99
Cheese Sticks
$4.49
Chicken Tenders
$5.49
Salad
Ceasar Salad
$6.99
Chicken Salad
$7.49
Greek Salad
$6.99
Side Salad
$4.99
Soup
Soup of the Day
$7.99
Wraps
Turkey Wrap
$6.99
Veggie Wrap
$5.99
BLT Wrap
$6.99
Sandwiches
BLT
$5.99
Veggie Sandwich
$5.99
Turkey Sandwich
$6.99
Reuben Sandwich
$7.99
Grilled Cheese
$5.49
Burgers
Turkey Burger
$8.49
Burger
$8.99
Mushroom Burger
$8.99
SIde Item
Fries
$3.99
Fruit Cup
$2.99
Veggie Tray
$2.99
Onion Rings
$3.99
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
$5.00
Absolut
$8.00
Ketel One
$7.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ciroc
$9.00
Titos
$8.00
Gin
Well Gin
$5.00
Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Hendricks
$7.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Rum
Well Rum
$5.00
Malibu
$9.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Meyers
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Tequila
Well Tequila
$5.00
1800 Gold
$8.00
1800 Silver
$8.00
Casamigos Silver
$10.00
Jose Cuervo Silver
$8.00
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
Patron Anejo
$14.00
Patron Reposado
$12.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Don Julio Silver
$10.00
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Wild Turkey
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$8.00
Knob Creek
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Well Scotch
$5.00
Chivas Regal
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$8.00
Dewars
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$8.00
J & B
$8.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$10.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
$6.00
Jagermeister
$6.00
Campari
$6.00
Chartreuse, Green
$6.00
Cointreau
$6.00
Drambuie
$6.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Godiva Chocolate
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$6.00
Lemoncello
$6.00
Beer
Bottled Beer
Corona
$6.00
Modelo
$6.00
Budweiser
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Red Stripe
$6.00
Guinness
$6.00
Miller
$6.00
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Wine by the Glass
Red
Merlot
$8.00
Red Electra
$8.00
Cabarnet
$8.00
Pinot Noir
$8.00
White
Moscato
$8.00
Chardonnay
$8.00
Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
Rose
Bel Aire Blue
$9.00
Bel Aire White
$9.00
Bel Aire Pink
$9.00
Champagne
Proseco
$7.00
Mimosa
Wine by the Bottle
Red
Merlot - BTL
$32.00
Red Electra - BTL
$32.00
Cabarnet - BTL
$32.00
Pinot Noir - BTL
$32.00
White
Moscato - BTL
$52.00
Chardonnay - BTL
$52.00
Pinot Grigio - BTL
$52.00
Sauvignon Blanc - BTL
$52.00
Rose
Bel Aire Blue - BTL
$40.00
Bel Aire White - BTL
$40.00
Bel Aire Pink - BTL
$40.00
Champagne
Proseco - BTL
$37.00
NA Beverages
Soda
Coke
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Rose Garden 1026 E McMillan St Location and Ordering Hours
(513) 276-9234
1026 E McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45223
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 6AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement