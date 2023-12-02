aFlourshop 803 N. 7th Street, Ste 102, Phoenix AZ ,85006
Bars
Cold Brew
Cookies
Drip Coffee
- Organic Drip Coffee$3.50
12 oz of freshly roasted and brewed Organic Black & Tan by Roastery of Cave Creek.
- Organic Decaf Coffee$3.50
12 oz cup of Water Process Organic Decaf Coffee from Roastery of Cave Creek.
- Iced Organic Drip Coffee$3.50
24 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic Black and Tan served cold over ice pellets.
- Iced Organic Decaf Coffee$3.50
24 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organice Water Processed Decaf. Served cold over ice pellets.
- Iced Coffee$3.50
Flowers
Kids Drinks
Macarons
Pastries
Retail Items
- aFlourshop Coffee Mug$25.00
- aFlourshop - Black & Tan Coffee Bag$16.00
- Huskee - Ridge Cup$26.00
- Lafeyette - Mini Mug$26.00+
- Lafeyette - Squeezed Mug$24.00+
- Lafeyette - Spoon Rest$19.00
- Dona Chai Bottle$16.00
- Rishi - Tea Glass$35.00
- Simple Brew - Glass Teapot$25.00
- Jess Wandering Goods - Body Oil$50.00
- Jess Wandering Goods - Perfume$25.00
- Jess Wandering Goods - Eye Lash / Brow Serum$25.00
- Black Water Vessel$35.00
- Flower Pot - Speckled$18.00
- Rishi Tea$13.00
- Teaspressa - Sugar Cubes$17.00
- T-Shirt$18.00
- See Salt - Fleur de Sel$19.00
- ALIVE - Extra Virgin Olive Oil$42.00
- Parasol - Cirtus Champagne Vinegar$23.00
- ROC Coffee 12 Oz Coffee Bag$16.00
- Little Oil Bundle$25.00
- Body Oil Spray$20.00
- Flower Crackers$13.00
- Finishing Sugar$19.00
- Lafeyette - Mug Gift Set$72.00
- Lafeyette - Squeeze Gift Set$67.00
- JWG - Body Oil & Perfume Gift Set$115.00
Specialty Coffee
- Dirty Chai$9.50
- Cortado$4.00
- Chai$7.00
- Single Shot Espresso$2.50
- Matcha$6.00
Risha Sweet Matcha Green Tea Powder mixed with steamed Whole Milk. Served hot or iced over ice pellets.
- Cappuccino$4.00
12 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Espresso Blend with foamy steamed milk. Served hot or cold over ice pellets.
- Americano$4.00
Double shot of Roaster of Cave Creek's Organic World Espresso Blend, combined with filtered steamed water. Served hot or cold over ice pellets.
- Italian Macchiato$4.00
A double shot of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Espresso Blend infused with steamed Whole Milk. Served hot or cold over ice pellets.
- Mocha$6.00
Double shot of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Espresso Blend, beautifully combined with aBakeshop's homemade Chocolate Ganache and Whole Milk. Served hot or cold over ice pellets.
- Latte$6.00
12 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Cup Espresso mixed with steamed Whole Milk. *Can substitute Whole Milk for Half & Half or Almond / Oat Milk for an additional charge.
- Espresso$3.50
A 2 oz double shot of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Cup Espresso.
Tea & Juices
Sweets
- Large Cannoli$4.50
- Cake Pop$3.50
- Mini - Canolli$2.50
- Tiramisu$5.00
- Churro Cup$4.00
- Eclair$4.00
- Cannoli$4.50
A stout canolli with homemade filling. Topped with chocolate chips and powered sugar.
- Cheesecake$5.00
- Banana Cream Pie Jar$7.00
- Vegan Chocholate Cake$6.00
- Cake Tasting Box$50.00
- Pie Slice$6.00
- Vegan Spice Cake$6.00
- Dog Treats - 3$4.00
- Cream Puff$5.00
- Tart$7.00
- Pumpkin Caramel Cake Slice$7.00
- Chocolate Olive Oil Cake Slice$7.00
- Paris-Brest$6.00
- Pie$45.00
Cakes
ABakeshop Retail
Party Goods
- Number Sparkler - Large$7.00
- Number Sparkler - Mini$5.75
- Single Large Sparkler$3.00
- Cake Candles - 16/24 Count$15.00
- Party Cups$12.00
- Dinner Napkins$10.00
- Party Plates$9.00
- Greeting Card$10.00
- Small Cake Server$8.00
- Hooray Candle Set$10.00
- Cake Candles - Extra Large$27.00
- Sparkler Candle Set$13.00
- Single Candle$3.00
- Large Party Hats$20.00
- Mini Party Hats$17.00
- 50 Birthday Candles$18.75
- Dinner Plates$14.00
- Balloon Cake Topper Kit$14.00
- 36 Bday Candles$16.00
Gift Certificate
aBakeshop Cakes
Signature Cakes
- Candy Bar Cake$40.00+
- Carrot Cake$40.00+
- Oreo Cake$40.00+
- S'mores Cake$40.00+
- German Chocolate Cake$40.00+
- Triple Chocolate Cake$40.00+
- Cassata Cake$40.00+
- Funfetti Birthday Cake$40.00+
- Cookie Dough Cake$40.00+
- Lemon Berry Cake$45.00+
- Coconut Cream Cake$40.00+
- Chocolate Eclair Cake$40.00+
- Triple Vanilla Cake$40.00+
- Chocolate Velvet Cake$40.00+
- Banana Salted Caramel Cake$40.00+
- Salted Caramel Cake$40.00+
- Berry Cream Cake$45.00+
- Strawberry Cake$45.00+
- Naked GF Berry Cake$80.00
- Naked GF Carrot Cake$80.00
- Naked GF Funfetti Cake$80.00
- Naked GF Strawberry Cake$80.00
- Rice Crispy Cake$65.00+
- Specialty Cake Design$125.00+
- Gender Reveal Design$60.00+
- Party Cake Design$70.00+
- Zodiac Heart Cake$75.00