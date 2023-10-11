AG MASTERPIECE 3317 N Mission Rd Unit k2 Los Angeles, CA 90031
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
10 Delicious mozzarella sticks served with a side of our marinara sauce.
Marinated Roasted Beets
Rosted beets, Thyme, Honey,Vinegar
Roasted Asparagus with Permesan cheese
Asparagus, Chesse, Lime, Garlic
Baked Shrimp with Artichoke dip w tortilla chip
Shrimp, artichoke, chesse, lime, garlic
Stew beans with Beef dip w tortilla chip
Beef, beans, tomato, pepper, onion, sour cream, chesse, cumin
Stew beans with Turkey dip w tortilla chip
Turkey, beans, tomato, pepper, onion, sour cream, chesse, cumin,
Chicken mushrooms dip with tortilla chip
Chicken, mushroom ,cheese , sour cream, onion, garlic
Onions Ring's
Cucumber w Dip & Garlic
Cucumbers with Garlic with dill.
Salads
Muhammara
Peppe, garlic, tomato, nuts
Caesar
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crouton,Parmesan cheese.
Korean salad
Mushroom, Carrot, Pepper,Celery,Vinegar
Pineapple Chesse salad
Pineapple, Cheese, Mayonnaise
Greek salad
Tomato, Feta cheese, olive oil, onion, olives, cucumbers.
Hummus
Baba Ganoush
Burgers
Shrimp burger
Shrimp, avacado, suace tartar
Greek Burger
Lamb, sauce dzadziki, arugula
BBQ Avacado burger
Beef, Chesse, Tomato, pickles, avacado,bacon,lettuce
Truffle burger
Beef, chesse, onion, mushroom, truffle oil
Hawaiian Burger
Turkey, pineapple, sauce teriyaki, arugula
Slider Chesseburgers
Beef,Chesse
Main dish
Sandwiches
Cubano sanwich
Pork, ham, cheese , pickles with mustard and mayo
Tongue sandwich
Tongue, suace, tomato pickles, mixed herbal
Brisket Sandwich
Brisket, BBQ , Swiss chesse, Dill Pickel.
Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami,Sauerkraut, Chesse, mayo and mustard
Chicken Panini Sandwich
Chicken,Chesse,Tomato,Lettuce
Pizza
Grilled Khachapuri
Grilled Khachapuri Dough, butter, chesse
Chicken bacon Pizza
Chicken, bacon, barbeque suace
Pepperoni Pizza
Chesse, pepperoni, sauce
Chesse Pizza
Four chesses, sauce
Basturma Pizza
Chesse, basturma, sauce
Khachapuri chesse
Dough, butter, chesse
Megruli Khachapuri
Dough, butter, chesse
Achma Khachapuri
Dough, butter, chesse
Chicken Artichoke Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sause, chicken, chopped artichoke,mozzarella cheese