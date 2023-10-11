Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.90

10 Delicious mozzarella sticks served with a side of our marinara sauce.

Marinated Roasted Beets

$5.90

Rosted beets, Thyme, Honey,Vinegar

Roasted Asparagus with Permesan cheese

$8.90

Asparagus, Chesse, Lime, Garlic

Baked Shrimp with Artichoke dip w tortilla chip

$17.90

Shrimp, artichoke, chesse, lime, garlic

Stew beans with Beef dip w tortilla chip

$17.90

Beef, beans, tomato, pepper, onion, sour cream, chesse, cumin

Stew beans with Turkey dip w tortilla chip

$17.90

Turkey, beans, tomato, pepper, onion, sour cream, chesse, cumin,

Chicken mushrooms dip with tortilla chip

$17.90

Chicken, mushroom ,cheese , sour cream, onion, garlic

Onions Ring's

$8.00
Cucumber w Dip & Garlic

$3.90

Cucumbers with Garlic with dill.

Salads

Muhammara

$9.90

Peppe, garlic, tomato, nuts

Caesar

$11.90

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crouton,Parmesan cheese.

Korean salad

$9.90

Mushroom, Carrot, Pepper,Celery,Vinegar

Pineapple Chesse salad

$9.90

Pineapple, Cheese, Mayonnaise

Greek salad

$9.90

Tomato, Feta cheese, olive oil, onion, olives, cucumbers.

Hummus

$7.90
Baba Ganoush

$7.90

Side

Baked potato

$4.50
French fries

$4.90
Chicken wings

$11.90

6 PC

Rice

$3.90

Burgers

Shrimp burger

$13.90

Shrimp, avacado, suace tartar

Greek Burger

$14.90

Lamb, sauce dzadziki, arugula

BBQ Avacado burger

$13.90

Beef, Chesse, Tomato, pickles, avacado,bacon,lettuce

Truffle burger

$13.90

Beef, chesse, onion, mushroom, truffle oil

Hawaiian Burger

$13.90

Turkey, pineapple, sauce teriyaki, arugula

Slider Chesseburgers

$2.99

Beef,Chesse

Main dish

Steak Roll with prunes

$11.90

Beef, prunes, chesse, herb

Chicken legs with mushroom and chesse

$11.90

Two Chicken legs Chicken, Mushrooms. Mayonnaise

Sandwiches

Cubano sanwich

$14.90

Pork, ham, cheese , pickles with mustard and mayo

Tongue sandwich

$16.90

Tongue, suace, tomato pickles, mixed herbal

Brisket Sandwich

$16.90

Brisket, BBQ , Swiss chesse, Dill Pickel.

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.90

Pastrami,Sauerkraut, Chesse, mayo and mustard

Chicken Panini Sandwich

$14.90

Chicken,Chesse,Tomato,Lettuce

Pizza

Grilled Khachapuri

$12.90

Grilled Khachapuri Dough, butter, chesse

Chicken bacon Pizza

$14.90

Chicken, bacon, barbeque suace

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.90

Chesse, pepperoni, sauce

Chesse Pizza

$12.90

Four chesses, sauce

Basturma Pizza

$14.90

Chesse, basturma, sauce

Khachapuri chesse

$5.00

Dough, butter, chesse

Megruli Khachapuri

$11.90

Dough, butter, chesse

Achma Khachapuri

$19.90

Dough, butter, chesse

Chicken Artichoke Alfredo Pizza

$14.90

Alfredo sause, chicken, chopped artichoke,mozzarella cheese

Blintez

Chicken mushrooms blintz

$2.50

Chicken,mushrooms

Italian style blintz

$2.50

Eggplant, red pepper, tomato, cheese, herb

Meat blintz

$2.50

Beef,onion

Pelmeni (ravioli)

Lamb pelmeni

$14.90

lamb,onion

Turkey cheese pelmeni

$12.90

Turkey,cheese,onion

Beef Pelmeni

$13.00

Beef,onion

Drinks

Coca-cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dpeper

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Water

$3.00

FIJI

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Cakes

Carrot Cake

$7.90
Chessecake

$7.90
Tiramisu

$7.90

Sweet Pizza

$16.90

Nutella, berry and strawberries , mascarpone

Pancakes

$10.90

Pancake with syrup 3PC with berrys/stawberrys