Veggie Burrito

$17.50

CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG Can be made dairy free by removing queso from burrito Can be made egg free by removing chipotle mayo from burrito Can be made gluten free by removing FLOUR TORTILLA and putting ingredients in a bowl **Vegetable burrito needs to have “veggies sautéed in OIL” to be made dairy free** **Veggie burrito can be made Vegan by removing chipotle mayo, removing queso and sautéing vegetables in oil instead of butter** Ingredients: veg mix--zucchini and squash, corn, black beans, green and red bell peppers all seasoned with fajita seasoning (salt, corn, maltodextrin, onion, black pepper, yeast extract, natural flavor, spice and bromelain) butter, lettuce, salsa*, chipotle mayo*, queso*, rice*, beans*