AGAVE ANNAPOLIS 106 Annapolis Street
FOOD
Appetizers
Rockets
CONTAINS DAIRY; cannot be made without dairy FRIED with SOY and GLUTEN Ingredients: Bacon, jalapeno, chicken, crema (cultured cream, enzymes, lime juice) chili powder, cumin, coriander, oregano, cloves, salsa (White onion, jalapeño, garlic, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinegar, cumin, salt, cilantro) shredded cheddar Additions/garnish/sauce: CONTAIN EGG chipotle mayo (soybean oil, egg yolks, vinegar, sugar, mustard seed, calcium disodium, chipotle, garlic, honey, lime)
Salsa
Red Salsa—Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free White onion, jalapeño, garlic, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinegar, cumin, salt, cilantro Pico—Vegan, Gluten free, Dairy free White onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato Tomatillo Salsa—Vegan, Gluten free, Dairy free Tomatillo, jalapeno, cilantro, salt, avocado, vegetable base ((salt, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder) ***All dips are served with chips, all chips may have come in contact with gluten
Salsa sampler
Small Queso Dip
CONTAINS DAIRY Ingredients: Milk, Melting Cheese (milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide)
Large Queso Dip
Tom & Onion Guac
Dairy free, Gluten free Ingredients: Avocados, salt, lime juice, pico (White onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) ***PICO CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM GUACAMOLE***
Pine Nut & Goat Cheese Guac
Gluten free, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS TREE NUTS Avocados, salt, lime juice, pico (White onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) goat cheese, pine nuts ***Pico CANNOT be removed from guacamole Additions/garnishes, able to remove an addition for dietary needs:
Shrimp & Garlic Guac
Gluten free, dairy free; CONTAINS SHELLFISH Avocados, salt, lime juice, pico (White onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) shrimp, garlic ***Pico CANNOT be removed from guacamole Additions/garnishes, able to remove an addition for dietary needs:
Apple & Moon Cheese Guac
Gluten free; CONTAINS DAIRY Avocados, salt, lime juice, pico (White onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) midnight moon goat cheese, gala apples ***Pico CANNOT be removed from guacamole Additions/garnishes, able to remove an addition for dietary needs:
Pumpkin Seed & Gouda Guac
Gluten free, CONTAINS DAIRY Avocados, salt, lime juice, pico (White onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato), pumpkin seeds, gouda ***Pico CANNOT be removed from guacamole Additions/garnishes, able to remove an addition for dietary needs:
Guac Sampler
Super Nachos
CONTAINS DAIRY; CONTAINS SOY; chips fried with GLUTEN Can be made dairy free by removing queso Ingredients: Salsa, (White onion, jalapeño, garlic, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinegar, cumin, salt, cilantro) Queso,(milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide), guacamole (avocados, white onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) pickled jalapeños (jalapenos, vegetable oil, bay leaves, thyme, salt, veg base—celery, carrots, onions, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder)
Chicken Nachos
CONTAINS DAIRY; CONTAINS SOY; chips fried with GLUTEN Can be made dairy free by removing queso Ingredients: Salsa, (White onion, jalapeño, garlic, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinegar, cumin, salt, cilantro) Queso,(milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide), guacamole (avocados, white onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) pickled jalapeños (jalapenos, vegetable oil, bay leaves, thyme, salt, veg base—celery, carrots, onions, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder) Grilled Chicken—chicken breast seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika
Steak Nachos
CONTAINS DAIRY; CONTAINS SOY; chips fried with GLUTEN Can be made dairy free by removing queso Ingredients: Salsa, (White onion, jalapeño, garlic, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinegar, cumin, salt, cilantro) Queso,(milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide), guacamole (avocados, white onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) pickled jalapeños (jalapenos, vegetable oil, bay leaves, thyme, salt, veg base—celery, carrots, onions, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder) Grilled Steak—cut off of the tenderloin, steak will be seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika
Chili Nachos
CONTAINS GLUTEN; CONTAINS ALCHOHOL; CONTAINS DAIRY; CONTAINS SOY; chips fried with GLUTEN Can be made dairy free by removing queso Ingredients: Salsa, (White onion, jalapeño, garlic, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinegar, cumin, salt, cilantro) Queso,(milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide), guacamole (avocados, white onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) pickled jalapeños (jalapenos, vegetable oil, bay leaves, thyme, salt, veg base—celery, carrots, onions, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder) Chili Ingredients: Garlic, meat, salt, beef base, water, Sierra Nevada Beer, tomato, kidney beans, red pepper, green pepper, jalapeños, white onions, dark brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, oregano, paprika, coriander, coffee
Empanadas
CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS SOY, CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS EGG Ingredients: Chorizo, ground beef, potato, salt, black pepper, cheddar cheese, Texas hot sauce (vinegar, peppers, salt, xanthan gum) All purpose flour, whole milk, eggs, crisco (soybean and palm oil) Additions/garnishes: Pico (White onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato)
Fundido Cheese
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY Can be made gluten free by substituting flour tortilla chips for corn chips but they will have been fried in soybean oil with items containing gluten Ingredients: Queso (milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide) Shredded cheese, pico (White onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) served with *flour tortilla chips--Enriched unbleached flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin and folic acid) water, vegetable shortening (palm oil, olive oil) salt, aluminum-free leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch, mono calcium phosphate) wheat protein, preservatives (Calcium propionate, sorbic acid) dough conditioners (fumaric acid, xanthan gum, mono and diglycerides, sodium metabisulphite)
Fundido Chorizo
Wings
CONTAINS DAIRY, FRIED with SOY and GLUTEN Mole —Gluten free, CONTAINS TREE NUTS, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS SOY, CONTAINS MSG Maseca, tomato, pasilla peppers, ancho peppers, garlic, onion. Plantain, tomatillo, chicken base (chicken, salt, MSG, sugar, onion, turmeric, xanthan gum) sugar, cloves, cumin, thyme, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, sesame seeds, almonds, bay leaves, cinnamon, chocolate disks ( sugar, chocolate, soy lecithin, palm and shea oil, nut oil, artificial flavor, cocoa powder processed with alkali) Hot—Gluten free, CONTAINS DAIRY White onions, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, jalapeño, yellow mustard (vinegar, salt, turmeric, paprika) crushed red pepper, chili powder, butter, Texas hot sauce (vinegar, peppers, salt, xanthan gum) BBQ—Dairy free, Gluten free Ancho peppers, limes, orange juice, yellow mustard (vinegar, salt, turmeric, paprika), honey, molasses, garlic, tomato, salt, oregano, cumin, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves
Extra Chips
Extra Fundido Chips
CONTAINS GLUTEN Enriched unbleached flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin and folic acid) water, vegetable shortening (palm oil, olive oil) salt, aluminum-free leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch, mono calcium phosphate) wheat protein, preservatives (Calcium propionate, sorbic acid) dough conditioners (fumaric acid, xanthan gum, mono and diglycerides, sodium metabisulphite)
Salads
Avocado & Mango
Avocado Mango Salad —CONTAINS DAIRY, TREE NUTS AND GLUTEN; Can be made dairy free by removing queso fresco Can be made gluten free by removing bacon (bacon fried in same oil as flour ingredients) Can be made tree nut free by removing pine nuts and substituting dressing. Can be made vegetarian by removing bacon Ingredients: Mango, avocado, pine nuts, bibb lettuce, and queso fresco Pine Nut Dressing— Gluten free, Dairy free, Vegetarian(Vegan if customer is ok with eating honey) CONTAINS TREE NUTS Ingredients: Pine nuts, lime juice, vegetable oil, garlic, jalapeños, honey, salt
Mexican Chopped
Vegetarian; CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS SOY Can be made dairy free by removing queso fresco and substituting dressing. Can be made gluten free by removing tortilla bowl. Can be made soy free by substituting dressing and tortilla bowl. Can be made without MSG by substituting dressing Ingredients: Romaine lettuce, queso fresco black beans, red and green peppers, fresh corn, tomatoes, avocado, fried flour tortilla bowl Mexican Chipolte Ranch Dressing— Vegetarian; CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS MSG, CONTAINS SOY, CONTAINS EGG, Mayo (Soybean oil, egg yolks, vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds, calcium disodium) cultured cream, lime juice, whole milk, MSG, corn starch, guar gum, natural flavor, calcium stearate, maltodextrin, chipotle pepper, tomato paste, sugar, salt, onion, cilantro See Flour Tortilla ingredients for additional allergens
Caesar
CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS EGG Can be made dairy free substituting dressing and removing queso fresco Can be made gluten free by removing croutons and bacon (bacon fried in oil with flour) Can be made without egg by removing cornbread croutons Can be made vegetarian by removing bacon and dressing Ingredients: Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, bacon, cornbread croutons Cornbread Croutons—CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS EGG Jalapeños, all purpose flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, corn, milk, whole eggs, butter, cheddar cheese, onion Caesar Dressing—CONTAINS ANCHOVY, CONTAINS EGG, CONTAINS DAIRY Garlic, Worcestershire sauce (vinegar, molasses, sugar, water, salt, tamarind extract, cloves, natural flavorings, anchovy, onions, natural flavorings) Mustard (vinegar, mustard seeds, turmeric, paprika) anchovies, lemon, queso fresco, egg, vegetable oil
Watermelon
(Seasonal—summer)Gluten free, Vegetarian, CONTAINS DAIRY Can be made dairy free by removing queso fresco and glazed walnuts Ingredients: Watermelon chunks, red onion, arugula, queso fresco chunks, kalamata olives, glazed walnuts (butter, brown sugar, water, sugar) Watermelon Vinaigrette Dressing—Gluten free, Dairy free, Vegetarian Lime juice, vegetable oil, white vinegar, chili powder, black pepper, sugar, salt **Also served with a balsamic glaze (balsamic vinegar, sugar)
Soups
Chicken Tortilla
Gluten free — CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS SOY; cannot be made soy free Can be made dairy free by removing queso fresco garnish Ingredients: Celery, jalapeno, carrot, onion, garlic, coriander, cumin, tomato, vegetable base (salt, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder) Additions/garnishes/sauces: Chicken, avocado, queso fresco, lime, corn chips on the side, three corn chip strips *** soup can be served without adding chicken for vegetarian option
Steak Chili
CONTAINS GLUTEN; cannot be made gluten free, CONTAINS DAIRY Can be made dairy free by removing queso fresco Ingredients: Garlic, meat, salt, beef base, water, Sierra Nevada Beer, tomato, kidney beans, red pepper, green pepper, jalapeños, white onions, dark brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, oregano, paprika, coriander, coffee Additions/garnishes/sauces: queso fresco, rolled flour tortillas on the side
Crema de Cilantro
Gluten free, Vegetarian— CONTAINS DAIRY; cannot be made dairy free CONTAINS SOY; cannot be made soy free Zucchini, vegetable base (celery, carrots, onions, salt, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder) water, cilantro, butter, garlic, onion, cornstarch, heavy cream Additions/garnishes: queso fresco, cilantro
Roasted Corn
Gluten free, Vegetarian— CONTAINS DAIRY; cannot be made dairy free Ingredients: Corn, garlic, sugar, butter, salt, black pepper, salt, heavy cream Additions/garnishes — poblano pepper and fresh corn on top, corn chips on the side
Red Pepper Gazpacho
SERVED COLD (seasonal—summer) Gluten free, Dairy free, Vegetarian Ingredients: Red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, Serrano chili peppers, garlic, vegetable base (celery, carrots, onions, salt, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder) oranges, olive oil, orange zest, sherry vinegar, lemon juice, smoked paprika, salt, white pepper) Additions/garnishes/sauces—corn chips on the side, lemon zest on top
Soup Sampler
Sides
Ginger Garlic Cilantro
Gluten free,Vegetarian, CONTAINS DAIRY; Can be made dairy free by asking corn to be cooked in oil instead of butter Ingredients: Fresh cut corn, Cilantro, ginger, butter, garlic, salt, pepper
Honey Rum Beans
Gluten free, Dairy free, CONTAINS SOY; cannot be made soy free Ingredients: Red onion, Carrot, Garlic, Chorizo, Captain Morgan Rum, Vegetable base (celery, carrots, onions, salt, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder) water, honey, salt, pepper, black beans
Jalapeño Cheese Cornbread
Vegetarian; CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS EGG Ingredients: Jalapeños, All purpose flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, corn, milk, whole egg, butter, cheddar cheese, onion Additions/garnish/sauce: Cilantro Butter — CONTAINS DAIRY Ingredients: Cilantro, corn, garlic, sugar, butter, salt, black pepper ***Can be served with regular butter
Sweet Potato
Gluten free, Vegetarian, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS TREE NUTS; cannot be made without dairy Can be made without tree nuts by removing pine nuts Ingredients: Sweet potato, salt, cinnamon, cumin, brown sugar, butter Additions/garnish/sauces: orange crema (cultured cream, orange zest, orange juice, honey) and pine nuts
Corn on the Cob
CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG, CONTAINS SOY Can be made vegan by removing queso fresco and chipotle mayo Can be made without egg and soy by removing chipotle mayo Can be made without dairy by removing queso fresco Ingredients: Corn on the cob roasted Additions/garnishes: queso fresco, cilantro, lime, chipotle mayo (soybean oil, egg yolks, vinegar, sugar, mustard seed, calcium disodium, chipotle, garlic, honey, lime)
Rice
Dairy free, Vegan, Gluten free; CONTAINS SOY Ingredients: Vegetable oil, white rice, salt, water, vegetable base (celery, carrots, onions, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder) tomato paste, tomato, salsa (white onion, jalapeño, garlic, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinegar, cumin, salt, cilantro)
Beans
Dairy free, Vegan, Gluten free; CONTAINS SOY Ingredients: Water, salt, bay leaves, oregano, thyme, beans, vegetable oil, green and red bell pepper, vegetable base (celery, carrots, onions, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder)
Mole
Gluten free, CONTAINS TREE NUTS, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS SOY, CONTAINS MSG Ingredients: Maseca, tomato, pasilla peppers, ancho peppers, garlic, onion. Plantain, tomatillo, chicken base (chicken, salt, MSG, sugar, onion, turmeric, xanthan gum) sugar, cloves, cumin, thyme, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, sesame seeds, almonds, bay leaves, cinnamon, chocolate disks ( sugar, chocolate, soy lecithin, palm and shea oil, nut oil, artificial flavor, cocoa powder processed with alkali)
Crema
Cultured cream, enzymes, lime juice
Hot Sauce
Hot—Gluten free, CONTAINS DAIRY Ingredients: White onions, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, jalapeño, yellow mustard (vinegar, salt, turmeric, paprika) crushed red pepper, chili powder, butter, Texas hot sauce (vinegar, peppers, salt, xanthan gum)
Queso
Gluten free, CONTAINS DAIRY Ingredients: Milk, Melting Cheese (milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide)
Side Salsa
Chipotle Mayo
CONTAINS SOY, CONTAINS EGG Ingredients: soybean oil, egg yolks, vinegar, sugar, mustard seed, calcium disodium, chipotle, garlic, honey, lime
Cilantro Butter
CONTAINS DAIRY Ingredients: Cilantro, corn, garlic, sugar, butter, salt, black pepper
Bacon
Avocado
Guac Side
Farmer Veggies
Gluten Free, CONTAINS DAIRY Can be made dairy free and vegan by instructing "COOK VEGGIES IN OIL" *zucchini and squash, corn, black beans, *green and red bell peppers) all seasoned with fajita seasoning (salt, corn, maltodextrin, onion, black pepper, yeast extract, natural flavor, spice and bromelain) SAUTEED IN BUTTER
Pickled Jalapeños
Vegan, Gluten free, dairy free, CONTAINS SOY (jalapenos, vegetable oil, bay leaves, thyme, salt, veg base—celery, carrots, onions, sugar, soybean oil, dehydrated potato, yeast extract, cabbage, beet powder)
Fresh Jalapeños
Chicken
WE DO NOT HAVE BLACKENING SEASONING. WE CANNOT “BLACKEN” ANY PROTEIN Grilled Chicken—chicken breast will be seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika unless specified.
Filet
Grilled Filet—Filet Mignon will be seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika unless specified.
Mahi
WE DO NOT HAVE BLACKENING SEASONING. WE CANNOT “BLACKEN” ANY PROTEIN Grilled Mahi Mahi—Mahi-Mahi seasoned in vegetable oil, lime, chili powder, coriander, cumin, garlic.
Shrimp
WE DO NOT HAVE BLACKENING SEASONING. WE CANNOT “BLACKEN” ANY PROTEIN Grilled Shrimp (SHELLFISH)—marinated in vegetable oil, garlic, crushed red pepper, paprika. Shrimp can be “rinsed” to remove marinade but will not completely remove ingredients if there is an allergy
Skirt Steak
Grilled Skirt Steak—cut off of the tenderloin, steak will be seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika unless specified.
Chorizo
Gluten free, Dairy free Pork, garlic, paprika
Vegan Corn
Mango
Veggies/Guac
Bleu Chz Crumbles
Hi, I'm pasteurized
Chopped Salad Shell
Fried Tortilla Bowl—CONTAINS GLUTEN Enriched unbleached flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin and folic acid) water, vegetable shortening (palm oil, olive oil) salt, aluminum-free leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch, mono calcium phosphate) wheat protein, preservatives (Calcium propionate, sorbic acid) dough conditioners (fumaric acid, xanthan gum, mono and diglycerides, sodium metabisulphite)
Side of Dressing
Entrees
Steak Quesadilla
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY Can be made dairy free by removing blue cheese, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese Can be made gluten free by substituting flour tortilla for corn Ingredients: Filet, pasteurized blue cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions (Pinot Grigio, salt, butter) served in a **flour tortilla Additions/garnish/sauces; CONTAIN EGG, CONTAIN SOY Chipotle Mayo (Soybean oil, egg yolks, white vinegar, sugar, mustard seed, calcium disodium, chipotle, garlic, honey, limes)
Chicken Quesadilla
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY Can be made gluten free by removing flour tortilla and substituting for corn tortilla Can be made dairy free by removing queso and shredded cheese Ingredients:Grilled chicken (chicken breast seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika) queso (milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide) shredded cheese in *flour tortillas
Spicy Quesadilla
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY; cannot be made dairy free Can be made gluten free by removing flour tortilla and substituting for corn tortilla Ingredients: Grilled chicken (chicken breast seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika) queso (milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide) shredded cheese and hot sauce (White onions, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, jalapeño, yellow mustard [vinegar, salt, turmeric, paprika] crushed red pepper, chili powder, butter, Texas hot sauce [vinegar, peppers, salt, xanthan gum]) in *flour tortillas
Farmers Quesadilla
Vegetarian; CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS GLUTEN Can be made dairy free/vegan by removing queso and having vegetables cooked in oil Can be made gluten free by substituting flour tortillas for corn tortillas Ingredients: Farmers market vegetables (*zucchini and squash, corn, black beans, *green and red bell peppers) all seasoned with fajita seasoning (salt, corn, maltodextrin, onion, black pepper, yeast extract, natural flavor, spice and bromelain) SAUTEED IN BUTTER, queso (Milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide) shredded cheese, and *flour tortillas
Cheese Quesadilla
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY; cannot be made dairy free Can be made gluten free by removing flour tortilla and substituting for corn tortilla Ingredients: queso (milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide) shredded cheese in *flour tortillas
El Gringo
El Gringo Quesadilla—CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG Can be made gluten free by removing flour tortilla and substituting for corn tortilla Can be made dairy and egg free by removing gringo sauce, and shredded cheese Ingredients: Grilled chicken (chicken breast seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika) queso (milk, cream, water, sodium phosphate, salt, cheese culture, enzymes, lactic acid, titanium dioxide) “gringo sauce”—queso and Chipotle Mayo (Soybean oil, egg yolks, white vinegar, sugar, mustard seed, calcium disodium, chipotle, garlic, honey, limes), shredded cheese, sautéed onion and jalapeños, tomato, red and green bell peppers in *flour tortillas **Jalapenos and onions are prepped together, cannot remove just one **Green and red bell peppers are prepped together, cannot remove just one
Fish Tacos
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY Can be made dairy free by removing crema Can be made gluten free by removing puffy **FLOUR TORTILLAS and substituting for soft corn tortillas Ingredients: Mahi-Mahi seasoned in vegetable oil, lime, chili powder, coriander, cumin, garlic. Served in deep fried **flour tortillas Crema (cultured cream, enzymes, lime juice) jicama slaw (Lime juice, red crushed pepper, chili powder, sugar, salt, black pepper, white vinegar, vegetable oil) Pico (white onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, cilantro, tomato) **Flour Tortilla Ingredients: Enriched unbleached flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin and folic acid) water, vegetable shortening (palm oil, olive oil) salt, aluminum-free leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch, mono calcium phosphate) wheat protein, preservatives (Calcium propionate, sorbic acid) dough conditioners (fumaric acid, xanth
Steak Tacos
Soft shelled steak tacos—CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG Can be made dairy free by removing shredded cheese and vegetables Can be made egg free by removing chipotle mayo Can be made gluten free by substituting flour tortillas for corn tortillas Ingredients: Grilled steak seasoned with steak seasoning (salt, black pepper, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavor, paprika, cayenne) shredded cheese, vegetables sautéed in butter (beans, squash and zucchini, red and green bell peppers, corn seasoned with salt, corn maltodextrin, onion, black pepper, yeast extract, natural flavor, spice and bromelain) on *flour tortillas topped with pico and chipotle mayo Served with *RICE and *BEANS
Fajitas For 2
Veggies for Fajitas—Gluten free, dairy free Onions, tomatoes, red pepper, green pepper, vegetable oil, Fajita seasoning (Salt, corn maltodextrin, onion, black pepper, yeast extract, garlic, dextrose, natural flavor, spice, bromelain) Fajita Additions Grilled Shrimp—marinated in vegetable oil, garlic, crushed red pepper, paprika. Shrimp can be “rinsed” to remove marinade but will not completely remove ingredients if there is an allergy Grilled Filet Mignon—will be seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika unless specified. Grilled Chicken—chicken breast seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika unless specified. All Fajitas will be served with *flour tortillas, *crema, *salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce unless otherwise specified. *Please see ingredient lists for allergens of these sides. Veggie Fajitas will be served with *RICE and *BEANS
Veggie Fajitas For 2
Chiles en Nogada
Gluten free, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS TREE NUTS Can be made dairy free by removing cheese and cinnamon sauce Ingredients: Poblano pepper stuffed with white onion, garlic, chorizo, ground beef, tomato, raisins, banana/plantain, mango, green and red apples, salt, cinnamon, saffron, cumin, cloves, Montreal steak seasoning (salt, cayenne, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika) Served with *RICE and *BEANS Additions/garnish/sauces: CONTAIN TREE NUTS, CONTAIN DAIRY Sauce—Almonds, walnuts, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, melting cheese, milk Strawberries
Garlic Pepper Shrimp
Gluten free, Dairy free Ingredients: Shrimp marinated in vegetable oil, garlic, red crushed pepper, paprika, Mango salsa (pineapple juice, lime juice, garlic, red wine vinegar, coriander, fenugreek, turmeric, cumin, nutmeg, cloves, onion, ginger, mango, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion Served with *RICE and *BEANS **Shrimp can be “rinsed” to remove marinade but will not completely remove ingredients if there is an allergy
Tamale
Ancho Ribs
Sweet Ancho Ribs—Gluten free, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS MSG, CONTAINS TREE NUTS Can be made dairy free by substituting sweet potato for rice* or beans* **NOTHING ELSE CAN BE SUBSTITUTED FOR SWEET POTATO Can remove pine nuts for tree nut allergies Ingredients: Pork ribs marinated in—chicken base (chicken, salt, msg, sugar, onion, turmeric, xanthan gum) and steak seasoning (salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika) served with sweet potatoes (Sweet potato, salt, cinnamon, cumin, brown sugar, butter) topped with orange crema (cultured cream, orange zest, orange juice, honey) and pine nuts Additions/garnishes/sauces: Ancho BBQ sauce—Ancho peppers, limes, orange juice, yellow mustard (vinegar, salt, turmeric, paprika), honey, molasses, garlic, tomato, salt, oregano, cumin, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves
Breakfast Burrito
Surf & Turf Burrito
Grilled Shrimp (SHELLFISH)—marinated in vegetable oil, garlic, crushed red pepper, paprika. Shrimp can be “rinsed” to remove marinade but will not completely remove ingredients if there is an allergy Grilled Steak—cut off of the tenderloin, steak will be seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika unless specified. Burrito—CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG, CONTAINS GLUTEN Can be made dairy free by removing queso from burrito Can be made egg free by removing chipotle mayo from burrito Can be made gluten free by removing FLOUR TORTILLA and putting ingredients in a bowl Lettuce, salsa ,chipotle mayo, queso, beans, rice and a flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito
Chicken chicken breast seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika Burrito—CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG, CONTAINS GLUTEN Can be made dairy free by removing queso from burrito Can be made egg free by removing chipotle mayo from burrito Can be made gluten free by removing FLOUR TORTILLA and putting ingredients in a bowl Lettuce, salsa ,chipotle mayo, queso, beans, rice and a flour tortilla
Steak Burrito
Grilled Steak—cut off of the tenderloin, steak will be seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika Burrito—CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG, CONTAINS GLUTEN Can be made dairy free by removing queso from burrito Can be made egg free by removing chipotle mayo from burrito Can be made gluten free by removing FLOUR TORTILLA and putting ingredients in a bowl Lettuce, salsa ,chipotle mayo, queso, beans, rice and a flour tortilla
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled Shrimp (SHELLFISH)—marinated in vegetable oil, garlic, crushed red pepper, paprika. Shrimp can be “rinsed” to remove marinade but will not completely remove ingredients if there is an allergy Burrito—CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG, CONTAINS GLUTEN Can be made dairy free by removing queso from burrito Can be made egg free by removing chipotle mayo from burrito Can be made gluten free by removing FLOUR TORTILLA and putting ingredients in a bowl Lettuce, salsa ,chipotle mayo, queso, beans, rice and a flour tortilla
Veggie Burrito
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG Can be made dairy free by removing queso from burrito Can be made egg free by removing chipotle mayo from burrito Can be made gluten free by removing FLOUR TORTILLA and putting ingredients in a bowl **Vegetable burrito needs to have “veggies sautéed in OIL” to be made dairy free** **Veggie burrito can be made Vegan by removing chipotle mayo, removing queso and sautéing vegetables in oil instead of butter** Ingredients: veg mix--zucchini and squash, corn, black beans, green and red bell peppers all seasoned with fajita seasoning (salt, corn, maltodextrin, onion, black pepper, yeast extract, natural flavor, spice and bromelain) butter, lettuce, salsa*, chipotle mayo*, queso*, rice*, beans*
Chicken Enchilada
Stacked Tomatillo Enchiladas
Mole Enchilada
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS TREE NUTS, CONTAINS SOY, CONTAINS MSG, CONTAINS EGG Can be made gluten and egg free by removing cornbread Can be made dairy free by removing cornbread and mole sauce Ingredients: Maseca, water, chicken base (salt, msg, sugar, onion, turmeric, xanthan gum) oregano, raisins, banana leaves served with mole sauce and cornbread, see below Additions/garnishes/sauces:CONTAIN GLUTEN, CONTAIN DAIRY, CONTAIN TREE NUTS, CONTAIN SOY, CONTAIN MSG Mole Sauce--look up ingredient list Jalapeno cornbread--look up ingredient list
Fajita tortillas
Shrimp Tacos
Desserts
Pot De Creme TO GO
Pot de creme CONTAINS DAIRY, served with Orange Agave Cookies CONTAIN GLUTEN, EGGS and DAIRY can be served gluten free by removing cookies Ingredients Pot De Creme: Milk, heavy cream, eggs, abuelita chocolate, chocolate, whipped cream Ingredients Orange Agave Cookies: flour, baking soda, orange juice, orange zest, baking powder, salt, brown sugar, agave syrup, butter, vanilla extract, egg Garnish: whipped cream, candied orange peels
Apple Crisp
Chocolate Chocolate Cake
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS ALCOHOL Ingredients: Butter, sugar, eggs, flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder, raspberry jam, heavy cream, abuelita chocolate, chocolate, half and half, Kahlua, vanilla extract, confectioners sugar Garnish: strawberry fanned out, whipped cream
Coconut Cake
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS ALCOHOL Ingredients: Butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, coconut milk, milk, coconut flakes, coconut chips, corn starch, lime juice, lime zest, coconut cream, Meyers dark rum, confectioners sugar Garnish: Lime wheel
Banana Tres Leche
CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY Ingredients: bananas, sugar, butter, egg, flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, coconut flakes Garnish: whipped cream, brûlée bananas, coconut flakes
Kahlúa
Kahlua Cheesecake—CONTAINS GLUTEN, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS ALCOHOL Ingredients: Butter, cream cheese, sugar, eggs, Kahlua, vanilla extract, espresso powder, chocolate, whipped cream, Oreos ( unbleached enriched flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine, mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, sugar, palm oil, canola oil, high fructose corn syrup, calcium phosphate, baking soda, salt, soy lecithin)
Pot de Crème
Pot de creme CONTAINS DAIRY, served with Orange Agave Cookies CONTAIN GLUTEN, EGGS and DAIRY can be served gluten free by removing cookies Ingredients Pot De Creme: Milk, heavy cream, eggs, abuelita chocolate, chocolate, whipped cream Ingredients Orange Agave Cookies: flour, baking soda, orange juice, orange zest, baking powder, salt, brown sugar, agave syrup, butter, vanilla extract, egg Garnish: whipped cream, candied orange peels
Salted Caramel Ice Cream One Scoop
Vanilla Ice cream One Scoop
Horchata Ice Cream
Vanilla & Blood Orange Granita
Meringue Neapolitan
Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Gluten free, CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS EGG Ingredients: Heavy cream, milk, sugar, sea salt, eggs, butter