AGAVE AZUL HERMOSA BEACH
FOOD MENU
Botanas
CALAMARI ROJO
"Breaded calamari steak strips. Topped with jalapeño wheels, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli."
CEVICHE FRESCO
"Choice of fresh seafood marinated in fresh lime juice. Served with fresh plantain chips and agua chile salsa. "
GUACAMOLE
HERMOSA TOSTADA
Seasonal sashimi quality fish, watermelon, avocado, cucumber, serrano and citrus aguachile
PULPO ASADO
"Spanish grilled octopus sautèed in guajillo oil sauce, served over baby organic greens, tossed with champagne vinaigrette dressing, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. "
LA TAQUERIA
"Four of our famous mini street-style tacos served with green & red salsa."
TAQUITOS
manchego cheese rolled in corn tortillas served crispy over greens, salsa topped with crema, guacamole. choice: pork chile or beef chile rojo
TAQUITOS DE CAMARON
Mexican shrimp stuffed with a creamy garlic herb filing wrapped with crispy corn tortilla. Served with roasted pepper aioli & cilantro sauce.
LOADED FRIES
Taqueria All Steak
Ensaladas y Sopas
MARENA BOWL
Organic chopped kale, frijoles de la olla, rice, aioli, guacamole, pico, queso, roasted peppers
AGAVE Y FRUTAS
organic kale, fresh berries, organic cherry tomatoes, queso, peach, organic agave azul vinaigrette
SOPA DEL DIA
MERCADO SALAD
chopped lettuce, roasted corn, pepitas, tomato, onions, cucumbers, jicama, radishes, queso, cilantro dressing. options chicken, carnitas or steak.
EL CLASICO
carnitas taco, chicken enchilada, rice and beans
Clasicos
Mercado Del Chef
CAMARONES ALA YO
"Jumbo Mexican prawns, sautèed with your choice of sauce. Served with charro beans and Veracruz white rice. "
CHILE ROJO
"Slow-braised prime short ribs in our red roasted chile and beer sauce. Served with Veracruz white rice and a choice of tortillas. "
CHILE VERDE
"Slow-cooked pork in our chef's special tomatillo sauce. Served with Veracruz white rice, onion- cilantro, and a choice of tortillas."
Enchiladas De Mariscos
lobster and shrimp sauteed with roasted onions & peppers, garlic butter sauce, cheese. Topped with roasted tomato cream sauce, avocado. Served with white rice.
HERMOSA SEABASS
"Pan seared Chilean sea bass with chef's chile de arbol crema sauce. Served over Veracruz white rice and sautèed organic baby vegetables."
OUR "FAMOUS" CARNITAS
"Chef's ""famous"" all natural Mexican braised pork. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa cruda, and choice of tortillas."
POLLO AL GUSTO
"All natural chicken breast, served with a grilled cheese chile relleno, white rice, avocado fan, topped with choice of sauce."
RANCHERO
"Sautèed peppers and onions, sour cream, guacamole, rice, refried beans & choice of tortillas."
Taco & Enchilada
TACOS DE PESCADO
"Fresh blackened Mahi-Mahi in yellow corn tortillas, chipotle aioli, mango relish , shredded greens & avocado. Served with Veracruz white rice and frijoles de la olla."
TAMPIQUENA
"14oz bone-in NY served with chorizo mashed potatoes, salsa morita & sautéed organic baby vegetables."
Vegetarian Menu
AVOCADO TACOS
"Three mini corn tortillas filled with a layer of black bean pureé, sauteêd spinach-epazote, hass avocado, raspberry, pickled onion. Served with white rice."
AZTEC QUESADILLA
"Two hand-made corn tortillas, filled with crispy melted cheese, salsa ""troka"", sauteéd veggies. Served with olla beans & white rice."
VEGETARIAN CHILE RELLENOS
"Two stuffed cheese chile rellenos, topped with red salsa and pico. Served with olla beans & white rice."
VEGGIE FAJITAS
"Sauteéd peppers and onions, sour cream, guacamole, white rice, olla beans. Served with hand-made corn tortillas."
GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD
"Fresh grilled romaine heart served with cilantro pepita dressing, roasted corn, roasted pepitas, pico & queso fresco."
GUACAMOLE
Made fresh daily! served with plantains & home-made chips.
JALAPEŃO SOUP
Award wining jalapeño cream soup.
SPINACH ENCHILADAS
"Two enchiladas filled with sauteéd spinach-veggies, topped with chile arbol crema sauce, hass avocado, pico & sour cream. Served with olla beans & white rice."
VEGGIE BOWL
"Organic mixed greens, frijoles de la olla, white rice, chipotle aioli, guacamole, pico, queso fresco. Topped with organic zuchinni, squash, & grilled peppers."
VEGGIE BURRITO
"Large flour tortilla filled with veggies, cheese, guacamole, pico, salsa verde, white rice, olla beans, served wet."
Kids Menu
KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Served with rice, beans or papas.
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
Served with rice, beans or papas.
CHICKEN TENDERS
served with rice, beans or papas.
KIDS NY STEAK
5oz NY steak, served with papas.
KIDS SALMON
5oz scottish salmon, served with rice.
KIDS TACO COMBO
"one taco, served with cheese, choice of meats, rice & beans. carnitas, chicken or NY steak."
Sides
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of Beans
Side Rice
Side Frijoles Charros
Side of Chorizo mashed potatoes.
Side Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole 2oz
Side of Salsa
Side of Chiles Torreados
Side of French Fries
Side of Sautéed Veggies
Side Fruit
Side Plantain Chips
Side Bacon
Side Hash Browns
Side Sausage
Breakfast
Marena Chilaquiles
"choice ofred or green salsa crispy tortillas, sour cream, pico, guacamole, eggs your way."
Carnitas & Eggs
"Famous carnitas, eggs your way, pinto beans, pico, ranchera sauce & cheese. Served with abuelitas potatoes, avocado fan."
Chile Verde Omelet
Choice of 4 toppings. Choice of fruit or home-made hash browns.
Marena Skillet
"Two eggs your way, bacon, chorizo, sausage,roasted onion & pasilla peppers, pico, homemade hash browns,ranchera sauce, black beans, cheese, sour cream & avocado. "
Sopes Benendicts
"Crispy home-made pinched dough, black beans, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise sauce & choice fresh fruit or hash browns."
El Americano
"Two eggs your way, home-made hash browns, french toast. Served with bacon and sausage."
Breakfast Burrito
"Scrambled eggs, chorizo, sausage, bacon, home-made hash browns,ranchera salsa, cheese,roasted onion & pasilla peppers, and avocado."
Avocado Toast & Bacon
"Wheat bread, arugula salad, eggs your way, guajillo chile oil, apple wood bacon."
Tres Leches French Toast
Fresh berries, bacon or sausage.
Huevos Rancheros
"Two crispy corn tortillas, eggs your way, black beans, cheese,ranchera sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico."