DINNER MENU
BRUNCH MENU
LUNCH MENU
DESSERT MENU
SIDES
ANTOJITOS
SOUPS
SALADS
DEL MAR
PLATOS FUERTES
PA' TAQUEAR
Chips n Salsa Complementary
Chips n Salsa
$3.00
Guacamole
$15.00
Guacamole Con Chicarron
$17.00
Queso Fundido
$14.00
Flautitas
$14.00
Quesadilla huitlacoche
$12.00
Pulpo Zarandeado
$22.00
Tacos de Tuna
$15.00
Esquite
$12.00
Coctel de camaron
$17.00
Sopa Azteca
$16.00
Sopa De Marisco
$23.00
Soup of the Day
Avocado Salad
$14.00
House Salad
$10.00
Aguachile
$19.00
Ceviche de Pescado
$18.00
Tiradito de Tuna
$17.00
Pollo en Mole Rosado
$19.00
Enchiladas
$16.00
Lomo Cantinero
$26.00
Ribeye
$35.00
Mar y Tierra
$35.00
Chamorro
$32.00
Fajitas
Camarones Cantinero
$20.00
Salmon Oaxaqueno
$26.00
Filete a la Veracruzana
$24.00
Tomahawk Steak
$130.00
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Tacos Cantineros
$12.00
Birria Tacos
$18.00
Baja
$16.00
Salmon Tacos
$18.00
Beans
$6.00
Chips
$2.00
Fries
$6.00
Mezcal Mushrooms
$7.00
Rice
$6.00
Tortillas
$3.00
House Sauce
$2.00
Sour Cream
$3.00
Tostones
$6.00
Out of stock
avocado side
$3.00
Guacamole
$15.00
Guacamole con chicharron
$17.00
Queso fundido
$14.00
Flautitas
$14.00
Pulpo Zarandeado
$22.00
Tacos de Tuna
$15.00
Esquite
$12.00
Coctel de Camaron
$17.00
Entrees
Huevos rancheros
$18.00
Steak & Egg
$28.00
Eggs benedict
$19.00
Birria Chilaquiles
$18.00
Chilaquieles
$14.00
French Toast
$16.00
Sopes
$15.00
Gorditas de Chicharron
$16.00
Sopa Azteca
$16.00
Guacamole
$15.00
Guacamole con chicharron
$17.00
Queso fundido
$14.00
Flautitas
$14.00
Pulpo Zarandeado
$22.00
Tacos de Tuna
$15.00
Esquite
$12.00
HOUSE SALAD
$10.00
Lunch Quesadilla
$12.00
Salmon Mayan
$16.00
Lomo Cantinero
$18.00
Baja Tacos
$15.00
Bistek a la Mexicana
$15.00
Chuleta asada
$15.00
Pechuga a la Plancha
$15.00
Tacos Cantineros
$12.00
Fajita
Cheesecake
$10.00
Out of stock
Chocolate Cake
$10.00
Out of stock
Churros
$10.00
Out of stock
Flan
$10.00
Out of stock
Tres Leches
$10.00
Chocoflan
$12.00
Jericalla
$10.00
tortillas
$3.00
rice
$6.00
beans
$6.00
tostones
$5.00
fries
$6.00
