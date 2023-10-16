Food (3PO)

Taste of Oaxaca

Taste of Oaxaca

$70.15

Tasajo, 2 molotes, 2 memelitas, 2 enmoladas, cecina carnitas mole, black beans, rice, chef's choice salad. Serves 2 guests

Botanas

Nachos

$14.95

Freshly homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted Monterey Jack cheese, jalapelaños, salsa Mexicana, sour cream, guacamole

Guacamole

$12.65

Fresh avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, fresh lime juice

Quesadilla

$11.50

Grilled seasonal vegetables. Served with guacamole, sour cream on a whole wheat tortilla

Memelitas

$11.50

Three sopes, beans, salsa de tomatillo, queso fresco, microgreens

1/2 Dozen Molotes

$11.50

Corn masa, chorizo, epazote, potato, cabbage, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, salsa mexicana refried black beans

1 Dozen Molotes

$17.25

Corn masa, chorizo, epazote, potato, cabbage, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, salsa mexicana refried black beans

Fish Ceviche

$19.55

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.55

Del Mar

Al Ajo

$23.00

Giant prawns, marinated with fresh Gilroy garlic, onions, bell peppers, rice, your choice of beans, tortillas

La Diabla

$23.00

Sautéed giant prawns, diabla sauce, onions, peppers, rice, your choice of beans, tortillas

Rocas

$23.00

Puerto Nuevo

$16.10

Giant whole wheat tortilla, grilled cod fish,cabbage, salsa mexicana, cheese, mango, homemade chipotle sauce

Ceviche

$19.55

Seabass fish, onions, tomatoes, lime, cilantro avocado, homemade chips

Seafood soup

$23.00

Shrimp soup

$23.00

Cocktail

$23.00

Mole Negro De Oaxaca

Chicken Mole

$23.00

Our grandmother's recipe 20 secret ingredients, rocky chicken a la plancha, rice, beans, microgreens

Platos Fuertes Tradicionales

Carnitas

$21.85

Pork slow cooked with cinnamon clove, oranges, served with chopped onions, cilantro, fresh salsa, Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of tortillas

Cheese Chile Relleno

$24.15

Battered poblano chile, stuffed with cheese topped with our oaxacan mole, sliced avocado, queso fresco, black beans, rice

Enchiladas Plate

$18.40

Enmoladas

$20.70

Enchiladas Oaxacan style, Mary's braised chicken dipped in our carefully crafted mole de Oaxaca topped with queso fresco, rice, black beans

Fish Tacos

$20.70

Grilled cod fish, cabbage, mango, salsa Mexicana, rice, beans, onions, cheese, aioli dressing

Flautas

$18.40

Las Poblanas

$23.00

Grilled onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, bell peppers, grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, choice of tortillas

Molcajete

$27.60

Sautéed prawns, steak, grilled chicken, cooked in a stone bowl with grilled peppers, chile chipotle, onions, nopal, queso fresco, rice, refried beans, choice of tortillas

Pollo Asado

$20.70

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with corn or flour tortillas, rice, refried beans

Steak Ranchero

$21.85

Grilled steak, tomatoes, potatoes, serrano, onions, ranchero sauce, rice, black beans, choice of tortillas

Tasajo

$21.85

Thin cut of steak, grilled onions, serrano peppers, seasonal mushrooms, Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of tortillas

Tiayuda

$21.85

Large organic tostada covered with refried black beans infused with avocado leafs, chile de arbol topped with cabbage, avocado, salsa fresca, queso fresco, served with our spicy tomatillo salsa

Burritos

Chimichanga

$16.10

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of meat topped with Monterey Jack cheese, salsa Mexicana, sour cream, guacamole

Coastal Burrito

$19.55

Whole wheat tortilla, grilled seasonal vegetables, black beans, salsa fresca, cheese, avocado, grilled cod fish

Diego's Burrito

$18.40

Our famous pastor, BBQ pork daily prepared in house, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, organic potatoes, sour cream, guacamole, melted Monterey Jack cheese

Oaxaca Burrito

$18.40

Whole flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, black beans, tasajo meat, cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, avocado

Torta

$13.80

Mexican sandwich style choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, letture, jalapeños, guacamole

Super Burrito

$14.95

Regular Burrito

$13.80

Beans & Rice Burrito

$9.20

Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$9.20

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$9.20

Cheese Chile Relleno Burrito

$19.55

Cheese Chile Relleno Super burrito

$20.70

Chicken Chile Relleno Regular Burrito

$19.55

Chicken Chile Relleno Super Burrito

$20.70

Bowls

Coastal Burrito Bowl

$19.55

Whole wheat tortilla, grilled seasonal vegetables, black beans, salsa fresca, cheese, avocado, grilled cod fish

Diego's Burrito Bowl

$18.40

Our famous pastor, BBQ pork daily prepared in house, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, organic potatoes, sour cream, guacamole, melted Monterey Jack cheese

Oaxaca Burrito Bowl

$18.40

Whole flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, black beans, tasajo meat, cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, avocado

Super Burrito Bowl

$14.95

Regular Burrito Bowl

$13.80

Beans & Rice Burrito Bowl

$9.20

Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito Bowl

$9.20

Beans & Cheese Burrito Bowl

$9.20

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$13.80

Tostada shell, iceberg letture, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese

Agave Salad

$17.25

Organic Romaine, black beans, grilled peppers, onions, tortilla strips, braised chicken, chipotle vinaigrette

Chef's Salad

$17.25

Mixed greens, spinach, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese avocado, toasted agave, pecans, amaranth seeds, seasonal tomatoes, green apples, dates, pomegranate, cilantro, jalapeño vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$19.55

Whole hearts of Romaine, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, toasted pumpkin seeds, grilled chicken marinated in fresh herbs

Farmers Market Salad

$17.25

Grilled chicken or steak, baby spinach, black beans, heirloom tomatoes, radish, avocado, grilled onios, grilled corn, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette

Fajita Salad

$19.55

Organic hearts of Romaine, avocado, grilled onios, tomatoes, bell peppers, chopped cilantro, toasted pumpkin seeds topped with queso fresco, salsa Mexicana, served with a chipotle vinaigrette, choice of meat

Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.55

Sides

Rice

$5.75

Cheese

Side Guacamole

$1.73

Avocado

$1.73

Beans

$5.75

Rice & Beans

$6.90

Pico de Gallo

$1.73

meat

Grilled Serrano

$1.15

chapulines

$1.15

Grilled Onions

$1.73

Corn

$1.73

Tortilla

Side of Salsa

$5.00+

Butter

$0.86

Sour Cream

$1.73

Small Chips

$1.73

Large Chips

$3.45

Rice To-Go

$3.00+

Salsa To-Go

$3.00+

Sopas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$18.40

Seafood soup

$23.00

Shrimp soup

$23.00

Specials

Scallops Special

$23.00

branzino

$27.60

seafood soup

$28.75

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$17.25

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Huevos Rancheros

$17.25

Chorizo w/ Eggs

$17.25

Combo Plate

Combo Enchilada

$20.70

Combo Tacos

$20.70

Taco w/Beans & Rice

$16.10

Taco & Enchilada

$20.70

Enchilada w/ Beans & Rice

$16.10

A la Carte

A la Carte Cheese Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Chicken Enchiladas

$8.05

A la Carte Green Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Red Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Mole Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Poblana Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Cheese Chile Relleno

$11.50

A la Carte Chicken Chile Relleno

$11.50

A la Carte Tacos

$5.75

A la Carte hard Taco

$5.75

A la Carte Fish Taco

$6.90

A la Carte Shrimp Taco

$6.90

A la Carte Tostadas

$9.20

A la Carte Ceviche Tostada

$6.90

A la Carte Rice and Beans

$6.90

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$8.05

Kids Burrito

$8.05

Kids Nachos

$8.05

burrito ricebeanscheese

$6.90

burritobeanscheese

$6.90

Kids Juice

$4.60

Kids Milk

$4.60

Kids Soda

$4.60

Postres

Churros w/ice cream

$9.20

Flan

$8.05

Churros

$6.90

Platano macho

$11.50

Drinks (3PO)

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Aguas Frescas

$5.75

Coconut

$6.90

Vooss Water

$4.60

Emp Btl

$1.15

Medio Litro Coke

$4.03

Iced Tea

$5.18

Sparkling Water

$4.60

Tea

$3.45

Lemonade

$5.75

Arnold Palmer

$5.75

Juice

$5.75

Horchata

$5.75

Jarritos

$5.18

Mexican Coke

$5.18

Soft Drinks

$5.18

Coffee

$4.03

Beer

Aguamala Double IPA

$8.00

Cabotella Blonde

$8.00

Fauna Coffee Porter

$8.00

red Ale Harry P

$8.00

Marea Roja

$8.00

Fauna Belgian Blonde

$7.00

Fauna IPA

$7.00

Michelada

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Modelo Special

$7.00

Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Sirena Pilsner

$8.00

Pulque

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Rojas Rose

$8.00

Pulque 5 D Mayo

$6.00

Belgian Bottle 5 D Mayo

$6.00

Double IPA Bottle 5 D Mayo

$6.00

Perro Del Mar 5 D Mayo

$7.00

Mexican Ale 5 D Mayo

$7.00

Pale Ale 5 D Mayo

$7.00

Pilsner 5 D Mayo

$5.00

bottle N/A

$5.00

Del cielo Hazy IPA

$8.00

Modelo

$7.00

Henhouse IPA

$8.00

Seismic Pilsner

$8.00

Fogbelt IPA

$8.00

trimer

$8.00

Modelo Special

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Clasic Cocktails

Mahattan

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Capireña

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Long Island

$13.00

Cocktails

House Margarita

$11.00

Fruit Margarita

$15.00

El Nopal

$12.00

Margarita Pitcher

$46.00

Hierbe El Agua

$13.00

Paloma Tequila

$13.00

La reina del sur

$15.00

St. Gertrudis

$13.00

Alebrije Sour

$12.00

Mestizo

$12.00

Una mas y nos vamos

$13.00

la oaxaqueña

$15.00

Fuerza Indigena

$12.00

Juquila

$12.00

Tea Of Maria Sabina

$13.00

La Mitotera

$12.00

Porfirio Diaz

$13.00

El Gallo Negro

$12.00

La Llorona

$11.00

La Milpa

$12.00

Mitla

$12.00

Mahatlan

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Pasion Silvestre

$13.00

Coqueta

$13.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

La Charla

$11.00

Old Fasshion

$11.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Tiempo Apasionado

$13.00

Tierra Mezcalera

$13.00

Malteada Oaxaqueña

$12.00

Agave Sangria

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Passion Marg

$11.00

Uptown Revolution

$10.00

Union Flight

$16.00

Tamarind Mar

$11.00

La Reyna

$14.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Muscu Mule

$12.00

Tres Tiempos Mezcal Flight

$35.00

San Luis Amatlan

$13.00

Mezcal Margarita

$9.00

Aroma Romantico

$13.00

La Tuna Y El Cocchi

$12.00

5D Mayo Flight

$25.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$12.00

Me Llamo Raquel

$12.00

Dulca Vida Tequila Flight

$20.00

Michelada

$10.00

Anejo Dulce Vida

$12.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$12.00

Tequila

Azunia

$16.00

Don Pilar Extra Añejo

$17.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$14.00

Alquimia Reposado

$18.00

Alquimia Anejo

$20.00

Alquimia Xtra Anejo

$25.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$15.00

Grand Orendain Blanco

$10.00

Grand Orendain Reposado

$12.00

Grand Oredain Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul Repo

$22.00

Amor Mio Anejo

$18.00

Amor Mio Extra Anejo

$22.00

Arette Artesanal Blanco

$11.00

Arette Artesanal Repo

$12.00

Arette Artesanal Añejo

$14.00

Vida Blanco

$11.00

Vida Reposado

$12.00

Vida Anejo

$14.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$17.00

Ocho Blanco

$12.00

Ocho Reposado

$13.00

Ocho Anejo

$15.00

Siete Blanco

$10.00

Siete Reposado

$11.00

IXA Blanco

$11.00

Ixa Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Artenon Blanco

$12.00

Arten Repo

$13.00

Artenon Añejo

$16.00

claze azul blanco

$15.00

claze azul reposado

$22.00

Mezcal

Alipus Ensamble

$15.00

Alipus Del Rio

$13.00

San Andreas/Alipus

$13.00

San Juan Del Rio/Alipus

$13.00

Alipus Flight

$20.00

Benesin San Juan del Rio

$10.00

Benesin Esp. Blanco

$9.00

Benesin Esp. Reposado

$13.00

Benesin Espadin Anejo

$15.00

Benesin Ensamble

$17.00

Benesin Pechuga

$20.00

Benesin Tobala

$17.00

Mezcal Flight

$25.00

Amado Largo

$20.00

Amado Pechuga

$22.00

Amado Araqueno

$20.00

Amado Rustico

$15.00

Campero Tepeztate

$24.00

Campero Madrecuixel

$18.00

Campero Tobala

$24.00

Campero Cuixe

$18.00

campero arraqueno

$25.00

campero jabali

$22.00

campero espadin

$12.00

Vago Cuixe

$14.00

Vago Mexicano

$17.00

Vago Espadin

$13.00

Vago Asamble

$17.00

Vago Elote

$13.00

Mezcal Flight Vago

$30.00

Fidencio Tepeztate

$30.00

Fidencio Clasico

$12.00

Fidencio Pechuga

$28.00

Fidencio Tierra Blanca

$18.00

Yuu Baal

$10.00

Jolgorio Barril

$30.00

Jorgorio Cuixe

$25.00

Jorgorio Madrecuixe

$35.00

Jorgorio Mexicanos

$20.00

El Jorgorio Pechuga

$35.00

Jolgorio Espadin

$15.00

Espadin

$16.00

Cuixe

$20.00

Ensamble

$20.00

Arroqueño

$25.00

Tepeztate

$20.00

Espadin

$14.00

Mezcal Pueblo

$20.00

Minero Largo

$25.00

Minero Tobala

$25.00

Mezcalero#10 Sierra Negra

$13.00

Pierde Almas Conejo

$40.00

Pierde Almas Dobadaan

$22.00

Pierde Almas Espadin

$11.00

Pierde Almas Lumbre

$18.00

Pierde Almas Pechuga

$30.00

Pierde Almas Tobasiche

$20.00

Silencio Joven

$14.00

Silencio Spadin

$10.00

Tosba Pechuga

$25.00

Tosba Espadin

$13.00

siempre espadin tobala

$14.00

siempre oaxaca mexicano

$20.00

siempre oaxaca tepeztate

$20.00

siempre oaxaca arroqueno

$25.00

Tobala

$22.00

Cirial

$20.00

Asamble

$16.00

Neta Espadin

$17.00

Neta Madrecuixe

$20.00

Neta Bicuixe

$20.00

Tres Tiempos Asamble

$16.00

Tres Tiempos Bicuixe

$18.00

Tres Tiempos Tepeztate

$22.00

Mezcal Flights

Pierde Almas Flight

$30.00

Siempre Oaxaca Flight

$30.00

Cuish Flight

$30.00

Tres Tiempos Flight

$30.00

Nacional Flight

$30.00

NETA Flight

$30.00

Tio Pesca Flight

$35.00

Benesin Flight

$35.00

Don Amado Flight

$35.00

Mal Bien Flight

$35.00

Pisco

Acholado

$10.00

Mosco Verde

$10.00

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

St. George

$10.00

Hanger One

$8.00

Gin

spirit works gin

$9.00

Benhams

$10.00

Sloe Gin

$12.00

Whiskey

spirit works rye

$11.00

Old Forest

$8.00

Buffalo trace

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Sonoma Distilling Rye

$12.00

Sonoma Distiling Bourbon

$12.00

Alley Rye

$12.00

Jack and Coke

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Black Label

$11.00

Johnny Wlker Platinum

$16.00

Johnny Blue Walker Blue Label

$35.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Wine

Aldina Chardonay

$10.00

Bella Rose

$12.00

Carpenter Blend

$11.00

Cellars Tempranillo

$12.00

Dry Riesling

$10.00

Edmeades Zinfandel

$10.00

Geyser Peak Cabernet

$12.00

Hanh Pinot

$12.00

Matanzas Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Murphy-Goode

$9.00

Paired Vimadres

$13.00

Pairered W/ Voces Petit

$13.00

Pedroncelli Zinfandel

$12.00

Piper Sonoma

$11.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Robledo Chardonay

$10.00

Robledo Rose

$11.00

Robledo SB

$10.00

Voces Cellars

$14.00

White Sangria

$10.00

BTL Robledo SB

$39.00

BTL Chardonnay Robledo

$39.00

BTL Edmeades Zin

$30.00

BTL Geyser Peak Cab

$48.00

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Hahn Rose

$40.00

BTL Matanzas Creek SB

$38.00

BTL Murphy-Goode

$27.00

BTL Piper Sonoma

$42.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Ulises Zin

$55.00

BTL Valdez

$60.00

BTL Valdez Chardonay

$60.00

BTL Vilmadres Blend

$45.00

BTL Voces Sonoma

$55.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00