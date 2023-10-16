Agave Mexican Restaurant - Healdsburg 1063 Vine Street
Food (3PO)
Taste of Oaxaca
Botanas
Nachos
Freshly homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted Monterey Jack cheese, jalapelaños, salsa Mexicana, sour cream, guacamole
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, fresh lime juice
Quesadilla
Grilled seasonal vegetables. Served with guacamole, sour cream on a whole wheat tortilla
Memelitas
Three sopes, beans, salsa de tomatillo, queso fresco, microgreens
1/2 Dozen Molotes
Corn masa, chorizo, epazote, potato, cabbage, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, salsa mexicana refried black beans
1 Dozen Molotes
Corn masa, chorizo, epazote, potato, cabbage, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, salsa mexicana refried black beans
Fish Ceviche
Shrimp Ceviche
Del Mar
Al Ajo
Giant prawns, marinated with fresh Gilroy garlic, onions, bell peppers, rice, your choice of beans, tortillas
La Diabla
Sautéed giant prawns, diabla sauce, onions, peppers, rice, your choice of beans, tortillas
Rocas
Puerto Nuevo
Giant whole wheat tortilla, grilled cod fish,cabbage, salsa mexicana, cheese, mango, homemade chipotle sauce
Ceviche
Seabass fish, onions, tomatoes, lime, cilantro avocado, homemade chips
Seafood soup
Shrimp soup
Cocktail
Mole Negro De Oaxaca
Platos Fuertes Tradicionales
Carnitas
Pork slow cooked with cinnamon clove, oranges, served with chopped onions, cilantro, fresh salsa, Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of tortillas
Cheese Chile Relleno
Battered poblano chile, stuffed with cheese topped with our oaxacan mole, sliced avocado, queso fresco, black beans, rice
Enchiladas Plate
Enmoladas
Enchiladas Oaxacan style, Mary's braised chicken dipped in our carefully crafted mole de Oaxaca topped with queso fresco, rice, black beans
Fish Tacos
Grilled cod fish, cabbage, mango, salsa Mexicana, rice, beans, onions, cheese, aioli dressing
Flautas
Las Poblanas
Grilled onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, bell peppers, grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, choice of tortillas
Molcajete
Sautéed prawns, steak, grilled chicken, cooked in a stone bowl with grilled peppers, chile chipotle, onions, nopal, queso fresco, rice, refried beans, choice of tortillas
Pollo Asado
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with corn or flour tortillas, rice, refried beans
Steak Ranchero
Grilled steak, tomatoes, potatoes, serrano, onions, ranchero sauce, rice, black beans, choice of tortillas
Tasajo
Thin cut of steak, grilled onions, serrano peppers, seasonal mushrooms, Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of tortillas
Tiayuda
Large organic tostada covered with refried black beans infused with avocado leafs, chile de arbol topped with cabbage, avocado, salsa fresca, queso fresco, served with our spicy tomatillo salsa
Burritos
Chimichanga
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of meat topped with Monterey Jack cheese, salsa Mexicana, sour cream, guacamole
Coastal Burrito
Whole wheat tortilla, grilled seasonal vegetables, black beans, salsa fresca, cheese, avocado, grilled cod fish
Diego's Burrito
Our famous pastor, BBQ pork daily prepared in house, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, organic potatoes, sour cream, guacamole, melted Monterey Jack cheese
Oaxaca Burrito
Whole flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, black beans, tasajo meat, cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, avocado
Torta
Mexican sandwich style choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, letture, jalapeños, guacamole
Super Burrito
Regular Burrito
Beans & Rice Burrito
Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito
Beans & Cheese Burrito
Cheese Chile Relleno Burrito
Cheese Chile Relleno Super burrito
Chicken Chile Relleno Regular Burrito
Chicken Chile Relleno Super Burrito
Bowls
Coastal Burrito Bowl
Whole wheat tortilla, grilled seasonal vegetables, black beans, salsa fresca, cheese, avocado, grilled cod fish
Diego's Burrito Bowl
Our famous pastor, BBQ pork daily prepared in house, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, organic potatoes, sour cream, guacamole, melted Monterey Jack cheese
Oaxaca Burrito Bowl
Whole flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, black beans, tasajo meat, cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, avocado
Super Burrito Bowl
Regular Burrito Bowl
Beans & Rice Burrito Bowl
Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito Bowl
Beans & Cheese Burrito Bowl
Ensaladas
Taco Salad
Tostada shell, iceberg letture, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese
Agave Salad
Organic Romaine, black beans, grilled peppers, onions, tortilla strips, braised chicken, chipotle vinaigrette
Chef's Salad
Mixed greens, spinach, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese avocado, toasted agave, pecans, amaranth seeds, seasonal tomatoes, green apples, dates, pomegranate, cilantro, jalapeño vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Whole hearts of Romaine, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, toasted pumpkin seeds, grilled chicken marinated in fresh herbs
Farmers Market Salad
Grilled chicken or steak, baby spinach, black beans, heirloom tomatoes, radish, avocado, grilled onios, grilled corn, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette
Fajita Salad
Organic hearts of Romaine, avocado, grilled onios, tomatoes, bell peppers, chopped cilantro, toasted pumpkin seeds topped with queso fresco, salsa Mexicana, served with a chipotle vinaigrette, choice of meat