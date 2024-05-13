Agege Bites Chandler
Grills
Appetizers
Rice Dishes
Sides
Pans
- Half Pan of Jollof Rice$50.00
- Full Pan of Jollof Rice$100.00
- Half Pan of Fried Rice$60.00
- Full Pan of Fired Rice$120.00
- Half Pan of Egusi$75.00
- Full Pan of Egusi$150.00
- Half Pan of Ayamase$80.00
- Full Pan of Ayamase$160.00
- Half Pan of Chicken$70.00
- Full Pan of Chicken$140.00
- Half Pan of Turkey$80.00
- Full Pan of Turkey$160.00
- Half Pan of Goat Meat$120.00
- Full Pan of Goat Meat$120.00
- Half Pan of Fish$100.00
- Full Pan of Fish$200.00
- Half Pan of Beef$100.00
- Half Pan of Beef$200.00
Agege Bites Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 369-6452
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11:30AM