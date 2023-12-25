Agora 3309 45th Street
Soups
Cold Appetizers
- BabaGanoush$6.60
made of our smoky eggplants, Tahini and the right amount of fresh lemon juice and garlic.
- Hummus$6.60
Our traditional recipe of chickpeas puree, tahini with a hint of garlic, fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
- Spicy Turkish$6.60
Spicy & tangy traditional Turkish dip made of tomatoes, onions, garlic, EVOO, parsley, chili peppers, lemon juice and fresh herbs & spices.
- Green Hummus$6.60
a mouth-watering dip of Hummus with mixed fresh herbs and just the right amount of lemon juice.
- Tzatziki$6.60
Hot Appetizers
- Cajun Shrimp$14.88
Hand-battered shrimp, peppers, onions & jalapeños, fried to perfection, served with cajun dip.
- Cheese Pie$7.50Out of stock
Freshly baked feta and mizirtha cheese pie cooked in delicate phyllo pastry, served with tzatziki sauce.
- Fried Calamari$13.82
Dusted in seasoned flour with red & green peppers and lightly fried. Served with tzatziki
- Spinach Pie$7.50Out of stock
Freshly baked spinach pie with onions, leeks, herbs, feta & mizithra cheese cooked in delicate phyllo pastry.
Salads
- Village Salad$8.36+
Fresh Vine-ripened tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, fresh parsley,oregano and extra virgin olive oil.
- Sonoma salad$7.98+
Fresh romaine lettuce mixed with California greens, topped with red pepper, fresh tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, raisins, croutons, mixed seeds and nuts, with our famous honey citrus dressing.
- Ceasar Salad$7.50+
Fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
- Signature Greek Salad$7.98+
Iceberg lettuce, Romaine and Spring mix, red cabbage, carrot topped with red onion, cucumber, tomato, fresh oregano, feta, kalamata olives, and our signature dressing.
BYO Bowl
Dinners
- Chicken Lemonato$22.78
two grilled chicken filets, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, topped with Lemon dill sauce and Feta cheese, served with your choice of two sides, and Greek salad.
- Fire-Grilled Chicken$20.15
two grilled chicken filets, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, served with your choice of two sides, side of greek salad and tzatziki.
- Fire Grilled Shrimp$19.77+
24 hours marinated Shrimp in our blend of spices & herbs, finely skewered and fire grilled, served with your choice of two sides, Greek salad & Parsley Tahini sauce.
- Fresh Grilled Salmon$22.98
Seasoned and grilled served with your choice of two sides Greek salad & parsley Tahini sauce.
- Lamb chops Dinner$27.98
4 grilled lamb chops, 24 hours marinated and perfectly seasoned, served with your choice of two sides, greek salad, hot tomato salad.
- Beef Tenderloin Kebab$19.97+
Hand-cut premium petite tender beef with red onion, green & red peppers. Grilled to your liking.
- Chicken Kabab Dinner$14.85+
24 hours marinated chicken in our special blend of spices & herbs, finely skewered and fire grilled, served with your choice of two sides, Greek salad & tzatziki sauce.
- Gyro Dinner$16.32+
Our traditional authentic recipe perfectly rotisserie roasted and thinly sliced served with your choice of two sides.
Special Combinations
Pastas
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$17.95Out of stock
Hand breaded chicken breast with parmesan cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce.
- Alfredo Pasta$19.95
Your choice of freshly sautéed chicken or shrimp, spinach sun-dried tomato, tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Gemelli pasta topped with Gouda cheese.
Pitas
Burgers & Wraps
- The Mushroom Burger$14.29
Two freshly-grilled chuck patties, roasted mushrooms, Swiss and cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, shredded lettuce tomato & Cajun dip.
- Classic Burger$8.50
One freshly-grilled house-made Pattie to perfection, mayo,lettuce, pickles, tomato & red onions.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.55
Freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with our own blend of spices, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, & crispy onion strings.
Burgers & Wraps-Vegetarian
Vegetarian Dinner
- Spinach pie Dinner$17.50Out of stock
Served with your choice of two sides, spinach pie, Greek salad & tzatziki.
- Vegetable Souvlaki$16.50
Fresh grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushroom, peppers, and red onions served with your choice of two sides, hot tomato salad and a pita bread.
- The Greek Vegetarian$14.00
Served with your choice of two sides, roasted seasonal vegetables, roast potatoes, Greek rice or Dill Basmati rice , with tzatziki pita & Greek salad.
Vegetarian Bowl
Kids Menu
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.45
Pasta with gooey cheese sauce and sprinkle of parmesan cheese, Plus any side you'd like.
- Kids Pasta$7.99
Served with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce with spaghetti or Gemili pasta, Plus any side you'd like.
- Kids Burger$7.50
One freshly grilled chuck Pattie on a bun, served with fries.
- Fire-Grilled Chicken$7.50
5 oz boneless grilled chicken breast, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, served with rice or roast potato, tzatziki.
- Kids Chicken Fingers$7.45
Three fresh and crispy chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce & fries.