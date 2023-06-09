Beverage

NA Beverage

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Fanta
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Turkish Tea
$3.00
Cappuccino
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Turkish Coffee
$3.00
Sweat Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Aqua Panna Bottle
$6.00
Saratoga Sparkling Sm
$3.00
Turkish Coffee
$3.00
Saratoga Sparkling Lg
$6.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00

Signature Cocktails

1st Round!
AGORA TAMARIND BREEZE
$15.00
SERENADE
$16.00
ZING
$15.00
GARDENIA
$14.00
LUMIBERRY
$15.00
BASILISK
$15.00
CARANOVA
$15.00
BYZANTIUM BREEZE
$14.00
ALCHEMIA
$15.00
BARREL AGED OLD FASHIONED
$16.00
FLORA
$17.00
RAKORA
$15.00

Bottled Beer

STELLA
$7.00
ALMAZA
$7.00
MYTHOS
$7.00
SWEET WATER IPA
$7.00
ANGRY ORCHARD
$7.00

Wine by Glass & Bottle

CANKAYA Blend Glass
$13.00
J. DE VILLEBOIS SB Glass
$14.00
TERLATO PG Glass
$16.00
DOMAINE Char Glass
$14.00
ELOUAN Char Glass
$14.00
TRIENNES Rosé Glass
$15.00
YAKUT Cab Glass
$13.00
GAI'A NOTIOS Red Blend Glass
$14.00
MARQUES Temp Glass
$14.00
JUSTIN Cab Glass
$16.00
PUNTA PAYS Malbec Glass
$13.00
PASAELI 6N Red Blend Glass
$16.00
CANKAYA Blend BOTTLE
$48.00
J. DE VILLEBOIS SB BOTTLE
$52.00
TERLATO PG BOTTLE
$60.00
DOMAINE Char BOTTLE
$52.00
ELOUAN Char BOTTLE
$52.00
TRIENNES Rosé BOTTLE
$56.00
YAKUT Cab BOTTLE
$48.00
NOTIOS Red Blend BOTTLE
$52.00
MARQUES Temp BOTTLE
$52.00
JUSTIN Cab BOTTLE
$58.00
PUNTA PAYS Malbec BOTTLE
$48.00
PASAELI 6N Red Blend BOTTLE
$58.00

Sparkling by Glass & Bottle

LaMarca Prosecco Glass
$14.00
Gran Castillo Cava Glass
$13.00
Clara Vie Cremant Rose Glass
$16.00
Gran Castillo Cava Bottle
$48.00
Clara Vie Cremant Rose Bottle
$58.00
Mimosa
$10.00

Wine List

Escudo Rojo RB Bottle
$58.00
St. Michael-Eppan PN Bottle
$65.00
Jezebel PN Bottle
$55.00
Dalton Estate Cab. Bottle
$82.00
Manos Negras Malbec Bottle
$52.00
Anciano Rioja No.10 RB Bottle
$67.00
Vinhos Fitapreta RB Bottle
$54.00
Cakebread PN Bottle
$139.00
Justin Cab. Bottle
$72.00
Drumheller Merlot Bottle
$45.00
Markham SB Bottle
$55.00
Dunham Cellars Riesling Bottle
$65.00
Saracina SB Bottle
$58.00
Terlato PG Bottle
$58.00
Chateau de Villeneuve WB Bottle
$55.00
Asnella Vinho WB Bottle
$48.00
Sonoma-Cutrer Char. Bottle
$85.00
Barone Montalto PG Bottle
$52.00
Louis Latour Char. Bottle
$48.00
Cakebread Char. Bottle
$119.00

Gin

Tanqueray London Dry
$10.00
Hendrick's
$12.00
The Botanist
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$11.00
Empress
$10.00

Vodka

Svedka (House)
$9.00
Tito's
$10.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Kettle One
$11.00
Keyes One Citron
$11.00
Keyes One Cucumber Mint
$11.00

Tequila

Lunazul Blanco (House)
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Reposado
$14.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Patron Reposado
$12.00
Herradura Silver
$13.00
Herradura Reposado
$15.00
Komos Anejo Reserva
$25.00
Banhez Mezcal
$12.00
Montelobos Mezcal
$14.00
Cazcanes Anejo
$23.00
Cazadores Blanco
$12.00

Rum

Bacardi
$10.00
Diplomatico
$12.00

Whiskey

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye 6yr

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black Label 12yr
Johnnie Walker Red Label
Macallan 15yr
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 12yr
Macallan 12yr

Cognac

Hennessy
$12.00
Dussé
$14.00

LUNCH

Lunch Meze

Hummus
$8.00

Mashed chickpeas mixed with lemon juice, garlic, olive, and tahini

Baba Ganoush
$8.00

Flame broiled eggplant, tahini, garlic, yogurt, light mayonnaise, lemon juice, and olive oil

Carrot Salad
$8.00

Carrots, yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, and olive oil

Tabouli
$8.00

Parsley, cracked wheat, tomato, cucumbers, lemon juice, and olive oil

Shakshuka
$8.00

Fried eggplant and green peppers served with tomato sauce

Ezme
$8.00

Tomato, green and red pepper, cucumber, scallions, parsley, red onions, walnuts, lemon juice, and olive oil

Spinach Borani
$8.00
Dolma
$8.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, spices, parsley, and mint

Cucumber
$2.00
Small Meze Platter
$14.00

Combination platter of hummus, ezme, Baba ganoush, fried eggplant, haydari, tabouli and carrot salad

Regular Meze Platter
$16.00

Combination platter of hummus, ezme, Baba ganoush, fried eggplant, haydari, tabouli and carrot salad

Extra Pita
$2.00

Hot Appetizers

Spanakopita
$9.00

Baked fillo dough with sauteed spinach, feta cheese, onion, and herbs

Sigara Rolls
$7.00

Fried fillo dough with feta cheese, parsley, dill, mozzarella cheese, and herbs

Falafel
$7.00

Deep fried patties of fava beans, chickpeas, onion, parsley, and Turkish spices

Calamari
$11.00

Fried calamari served on a bed of lettuce with homemade tomato sauce

Greek Potato
$8.00

Soup

Lentil Soup
$6.00Out of stock

Salads

Greek Salad
$10.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, olives, feta cheese, sweet red onions, and balsamic vinegar dressing

Lamb Salad
$14.00

Greek salad with lamb gyro meat

Chicken Salad
$14.00

Greek salad with chicken gyro meat

Lamb Chicken Greek Salad
$14.00

Greek salad with both lamb and chicken gyro meat

Shrimp Greek Salad
$18.00
Salmon Greek Salad
$18.00
Falafel Platter
$14.00

Ground chickpeas seasoned and deep fried with herbs and spices served with a salad, hummus, tahini sauce and pita bread

Gyros & Wraps

Lamb Gyro
$12.00

Spit roasted marinated lamb in pita bread

Chicken Gyro
$12.00

Thinly sliced spit roasted marinated chicken in pita bread

Mixed Lamb & Chicken Gyro
$12.00

Spit roasted layers of marinated lamb and chicken in pita bread

Adana Wrap
$16.00
Doner Wrap
$16.00
Falafel Wrap
$14.00

Deep fried patties of fava beans, chickpeas, onion, parsley, and tahini in pita bread with hummus

Vegan Mushroom Pita
$16.00

On the Grill Kebabs & Plates

Lamb Shish Kebab
$24.00

Cubed marinated lamb skewer

Adana Kebab
$21.00

Grilled spicy ground lamb skewer flavored with red bell peppers and Mediterranean spices

Agora Mixed Grill
$28.00

Combination plate of adana, köfte, lamb, and chicken shish kebabs, lamb gyro meat

Vegetable Kebab
Chicken Gyro Plate
$14.99

Thinly sliced spit roasted marinated chicken

Lamb Gyro Plate
$14.99

Spit roasted layers of marinated lamb

Salmon Plate
$18.99

Oven baked fresh salmon served served over rice with house salad and marinated pita bread

Chicken Shish Kebab
$18.00

Cubed marinated chicken breast skewer

Mix Gyro Plate
$14.99

Combination of lamb and chicken gyro plates

Sides

Grilled Veggies
$6.00
Fries
$4.00

Desserts

Pistachio Baklava
$7.00

Layers of phyllo dough rolled with butter, homemade sherbet, and Turkish pistachios

Rice Pudding (Sultac)
$8.00

Traditional baked dessert with rice, milk, and vanilla topped with cinnamon

Kunefe
$12.00
Semolina Halva (Irmik)
$10.00

DINNER

Dinner Meze

Lentil Kofte Complimentary Appetizer
Hummus
$10.00

Mashed chickpeas mixed with lemon juice, garlic, olive, and tahini

Baba Ganoush
$10.00

Flame broiled eggplant, tahini, garlic, yogurt, light mayonnaise, lemon juice, and olive oil

Carrot Salad
$8.00

Carrots, yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, and olive oil

Tabouli
$8.00

Parsley, cracked wheat, tomato, cucumbers, lemon juice, and olive oil

Shakshuka
$8.00

Fried eggplant and green peppers served with tomato sauce

Ezme
$9.00

Tomato, green and red pepper, cucumber, scallions, parsley, red onions, walnuts, lemon juice, and olive oil

Spinach Borani
$9.00
Dolma
$10.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, spices, parsley, and mint

Cucumber
$2.00
Regular Meze Platter
$16.00

Combination platter of hummus, ezme, Baba ganoush, fried eggplant, haydari, tabouli and carrot salad

Fresh Local Vegetables
$6.00Out of stock

Hot Appetizers

Spanakopita
$9.00

Baked fillo dough with sauteed spinach, feta cheese, onion, and herbs

Sigara Rolls
$7.00

Fried fillo dough with feta cheese, parsley, dill, mozzarella cheese, and herbs

Vegan Mushroom Fritter
$8.00
Falafel
$7.00

Deep fried patties of fava beans, chickpeas, onion, parsley, and Turkish spices

Calamari
$11.00

Fried calamari served on a bed of lettuce with homemade tomato sauce

Greek Potatoes
$8.00
Kordon Grilled Octopus
$22.00Out of stock

Soup

Lentil Soup
$6.00Out of stock

Salads

Greek Salad
$12.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, olives, feta cheese, sweet red onions, and served with balsamic vinegar dressing

Roka Salad
$12.00
Antalya Salad
$12.00

Mediterranean Entrees

Turkish Moussaka
$22.00

Eggplant sautée with minced lamb, Parmesan, mozzarella, onions, garlic, peppers, and herbs

Lamb Shank
$32.00

Tender lamb shank slow cooked with seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs. Served with rice, grilled tomato, and pepper

Rack of Lamb
$38.00Out of stock

Premium cut 4 pieces of rack of lamb delicately marinated and char-grilled

Grilled Lamb Sirlion
$26.00
Asude Kebab Chicken Thigh
$22.00
Shashlik Beef Skewers
$28.00
Salmon Plate
$24.00
Branzino
$32.00

On the Grill Kebab

Adana Kebab
$21.00

Grilled spicy ground lamb skewer flavored with red bell peppers and Mediterranean spices

Agora Mixed Grill
$28.00

Combination plate of adana, köfte, lamb, and chicken shish kebabs, lamb gyro meat

Lamb Shish Kebab
$24.00

Cubed marinated lamb skewer

Chicken Shish Kebab
$21.00

Cubed marinated chicken breast skewer

Vegetable Kebab
$21.00

Sides

Grilled Veggies
$6.00
Agora Orzo
$5.00
Aromatic Herb Rice
$6.00
1 Vegan Mushroom Fritter
$2.50

Desserts

Pistachio Baklava
$7.00

Layers of phyllo dough rolled with butter, homemade sherbet, and Turkish pistachios

Rice Pudding (Sultac)
$8.00

Traditional baked dessert with rice, milk, and vanilla topped with cinnamon

Kunefe
$12.00
Semolina Halva (Irmik)
$10.00Out of stock

CATERING

Catering Menus

Set Menu #1
$15.00

Build your own wrap from a selection of topping options. Each plate includes pita bread and tzatziki sauce, with a choice of either Greek salad or fries as your side. Remember that our wraps are served deconstructed, so you can build your wrap any way you like! Choice of two wrap options: Lamb gyro, Chicken gyro, or Falafel wrap. Choice of side: Greek salad or Fries. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.

Set Menu #2
$19.50

Enjoy a delicious combination of lamb and/or chicken gyro platters saved with tzatziki sauce, rice, Greek salad, pita bread, hummus, babaganoush, and baklava for dessert. Gyro Platter entrées: Lamb, Chicken or Mix gyro platters. Appetizers: Hummus and Babaganoush Dessert: Baklava. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.

Set Menu #3
$24.00

Choose two of our flavorful kebabs served with tzatziki sauce, rice, Greek salad, and Pita bread, along with your choice of three cold appetizers and baklava for dessert. Choice of two kebabs: Lamb shish kebab, Chicken shish kebab, Adana kebab, or Kofte kebab. Choice of three cold appetizers: Hummus, Tabouli, Babaganoush, Ezme, Carrot salad, Haydari, Eggplant salad. Dessert: Baklava. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.

BRUNCH

Turkish Breakfast

1 Person Turkish Breakfast
$32.00
2 PersonTurkish Breakfast
$64.00
3 Person Turkish Breakfast
$96.00
4 Person Turkish Breakfast
$128.00
5 Person Turkish Breakfast
$160.00
6 Person Turkish Breakfast
$192.00
Turkish Bread Basket
$2.00
Extra Pita Basket
$2.00

Brunch Appetizers

Labneh
$8.00
Spanakopita
$9.00
Siagara Cheese Rolls
$8.00
Cypriot Cheese Spread
$8.00
Pishi
$6.00
Simit
$3.00
Hummus
$10.00

Brunch Entrees

Potato and Egg Scramble
$8.00
Breakfast Croissant
$14.00
Greek Omelette
$14.00
Turkish Melted Cheese
$8.00
Granola Bowl
$12.00
Vegetarian Omelette
$12.00
Medi. Grilled Cheese
$16.00Out of stock
Menemen (Turkish Scramble)
$6.00
Fried Eggs
$6.00
Eggs/Beef Sausage
$6.00

Brunch Desserts

Pistachio Baklava
$7.00
Rice Pudding
$8.00
Crepe
$12.00
Semolina Halva (Irmik)
$10.00