LUNCH
Lunch Meze
Mashed chickpeas mixed with lemon juice, garlic, olive, and tahini
Flame broiled eggplant, tahini, garlic, yogurt, light mayonnaise, lemon juice, and olive oil
Carrots, yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, and olive oil
Parsley, cracked wheat, tomato, cucumbers, lemon juice, and olive oil
Fried eggplant and green peppers served with tomato sauce
Tomato, green and red pepper, cucumber, scallions, parsley, red onions, walnuts, lemon juice, and olive oil
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, spices, parsley, and mint
Combination platter of hummus, ezme, Baba ganoush, fried eggplant, haydari, tabouli and carrot salad
Hot Appetizers
Baked fillo dough with sauteed spinach, feta cheese, onion, and herbs
Fried fillo dough with feta cheese, parsley, dill, mozzarella cheese, and herbs
Deep fried patties of fava beans, chickpeas, onion, parsley, and Turkish spices
Fried calamari served on a bed of lettuce with homemade tomato sauce
Salads
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, olives, feta cheese, sweet red onions, and balsamic vinegar dressing
Greek salad with lamb gyro meat
Greek salad with chicken gyro meat
Greek salad with both lamb and chicken gyro meat
Ground chickpeas seasoned and deep fried with herbs and spices served with a salad, hummus, tahini sauce and pita bread
Gyros & Wraps
Spit roasted marinated lamb in pita bread
Thinly sliced spit roasted marinated chicken in pita bread
Spit roasted layers of marinated lamb and chicken in pita bread
Deep fried patties of fava beans, chickpeas, onion, parsley, and tahini in pita bread with hummus
On the Grill Kebabs & Plates
Cubed marinated lamb skewer
Grilled spicy ground lamb skewer flavored with red bell peppers and Mediterranean spices
Combination plate of adana, köfte, lamb, and chicken shish kebabs, lamb gyro meat
Thinly sliced spit roasted marinated chicken
Spit roasted layers of marinated lamb
Oven baked fresh salmon served served over rice with house salad and marinated pita bread
Cubed marinated chicken breast skewer
Combination of lamb and chicken gyro plates
DINNER
Salads
Mediterranean Entrees
Eggplant sautée with minced lamb, Parmesan, mozzarella, onions, garlic, peppers, and herbs
Tender lamb shank slow cooked with seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs. Served with rice, grilled tomato, and pepper
Premium cut 4 pieces of rack of lamb delicately marinated and char-grilled
On the Grill Kebab
Grilled spicy ground lamb skewer flavored with red bell peppers and Mediterranean spices
Combination plate of adana, köfte, lamb, and chicken shish kebabs, lamb gyro meat
Cubed marinated lamb skewer
Cubed marinated chicken breast skewer
CATERING
Catering Menus
Build your own wrap from a selection of topping options. Each plate includes pita bread and tzatziki sauce, with a choice of either Greek salad or fries as your side. Remember that our wraps are served deconstructed, so you can build your wrap any way you like! Choice of two wrap options: Lamb gyro, Chicken gyro, or Falafel wrap. Choice of side: Greek salad or Fries. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.
Enjoy a delicious combination of lamb and/or chicken gyro platters saved with tzatziki sauce, rice, Greek salad, pita bread, hummus, babaganoush, and baklava for dessert. Gyro Platter entrées: Lamb, Chicken or Mix gyro platters. Appetizers: Hummus and Babaganoush Dessert: Baklava. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.
Choose two of our flavorful kebabs served with tzatziki sauce, rice, Greek salad, and Pita bread, along with your choice of three cold appetizers and baklava for dessert. Choice of two kebabs: Lamb shish kebab, Chicken shish kebab, Adana kebab, or Kofte kebab. Choice of three cold appetizers: Hummus, Tabouli, Babaganoush, Ezme, Carrot salad, Haydari, Eggplant salad. Dessert: Baklava. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.