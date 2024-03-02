Agriautism General Store 14 A South Roscoe Blvd
ORGANIC VEGETABLES
- Tomatoes$5.00
- Lettuce$5.00
- Sweet Potatoes$5.00
- Beans$5.00
- Peas$5.00
- Raddish$5.00
- Cucumber$5.00
- Peppers$5.00
- Butternut Squash$5.00
- Broccoli$5.00
- Scallions$5.00
- Kale Bunch$5.00
- Collard Green$5.00
- Romanesco$5.00
- Cauliflower$5.00
- Turnip Greens$5.00
- Bok Choy$5.00
- Tatsoi$5.00
- Tokyo Baccano$5.00
- Cabbage$5.00
- Spagetti Squash$5.00
- Brussel Sprouts$5.00
- carrots$5.00
- arugula$5.00
- onions$5.00
- beets$5.00
- Tumeric$10.00
CHICKEN POT PIES
Organic Gluten Free Flour, Organic Chicken, Organic Butter, Organic Sour Cream, Organic Vegetables, Organic Salt, Sugar and Spices.
LARA'S BAKERY
- GF Lemony Custard Bars$10.00
- GF Chocolate Walnut Meringues$10.00
- GF Lemon& Lavender Shortbread Hearts$10.00
- Chocolate Matella Bar$10.00
- Chocolate Raspberry Bar$10.00
- Medium mix Box$45.00
- Large Mix Box$70.00
- Raspberry Lemon Bar$10.00
- White Chocolate Cranberry Bar$10.00
- Almond Snicker Doodle Bar$10.00
- Key Lime Bars$10.00
- Coconut Mango Key lime Bars$10.00
- Chocolate shortbread cookies$10.00
- Alomind Macaroons$10.00
ORGANIC POULTRY
APPAREL
FARMER'S MARKET MEMBERSHIP
Dog Treats
Hoedown Dinner
Agriautism General Store 14 A South Roscoe Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(904) 699-2110
Closed • Opens Saturday at 9AM