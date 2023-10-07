Ah Que Huevos 615 North Western Avenue Ck24
Healthy Friendly
Breakfast Menu
Spicy Chicken Breakfast Burrito
Chicken Tinga, Mix Cheese, Black Beans, Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
Egg Sando
Fried Egg,Tomatoes, Lemon Aioli, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Spring Mix Lettuce, English Muffin.
Otro Egg Sandwich
Folded Eggs, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Tomatoes, Jalapeño, Pickled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Sourdough (Tartine Bread).
Breakfast Burger
Wagyu Patty, Hash Brown Patty, Folded Egg, Ketchup, Brioche Bun
Azulado Breaksfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Hash Brown, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce. Side of Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
Create Your Own Omelette
3 Eggs Omelette, Parsley Garnish, Side of Arugula Salad, Sourdough Toast (Tartine bread), Add-ons Available.
Ah Que Huevos Rancheros
2 Over-easy Eggs, Beans, Tortilla, Sour Cream, Ah Que Huevos Sauce (Mild).
Ah Que Huevos Chilaquiles
Fried Egg,Tortilla chips, Ah Que Huevos Salsa(mild), Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Onions, Cilantro.
Oaxaca Breakfast Chorizo Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Oaxaca Chorizo, Oaxaca Cheese (Quesillo),Red Salsa, Flour Tortilla, Side of Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
Sweet Treats Menu
Lunch Menu
Balsamic Chicken & Burrata Sandwich
Balsamic Marinated Chicken Breast, Burrata Cheese, Dill Aioli, Arugula, Tomatoes, Basil
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Crispy Potatoes, Pancetta Jam, Onions, Mix Cheese, Sunny-side-up Egg
12'' Plain Oaxaca Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla, Quesillo (Oaxacan String Cheese).
Ah Que Huevos Burger
Wagyu Patty, Herb Aioli, Pancetta, Fig Caramelized Onions Jam, Arugula, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun.
Organic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Ciabatta Bread
Avocado Toast
Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Radish, Cilantro, Pickle Onions, Whole Wheat Sesame (Tartine Bread).
Burrata & Seasonal Fruit Toast
Burrata, Grilled Peaches, Arugula, Agave Syrup, Vincotto Reduction, Sourdough (Tartine Bread).
Farmers Market Quinoa Salad
Farmers Market Spring Mix, Red Quinoa, Cherry Tomatoes, Fennel, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Basil, Parsley, Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing.
Dinner Menu
Oaxaca Chorizo Dinner Burrito
Oaxaca Chorizo & Potatoes, Black Beans, Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Green salsa
Chicken Chipotle Nachos
Tortillas Chips, Nacho Cheese, Chicken Chipotle, Mix Cheese, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Sour Cream, Cilantro
Oaxaca Chorizo Bowl
Homemade Oaxaca Chorizo, Crispy Potatoes, Arugula, Queso Fresco, Dill Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Sunny-side-up Egg
Nacho Libre
Tinga Chicken, Cheddar Cheese,Black Beans,Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.
Sides
Coffee Bar
Cold Brew & Horchata
Coconut/rice Horchata & Homemade Cold-brew
Homemade Cold-Brew
Hot Latte
Cappuccino
Flat White (hot)
Mocha (hot)
Cup of Joe
Cortado
Hot Matcha
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Espresso
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha
Iced Cappuccino
Fresh & Homemade Beverages
Homemade Jamaica (hibiscus)
Taste fresh daily Brew hibiscus agua Fresca "Taste Oaxaca Tradition in a Cup"
Homemade Coconut & Rice Horchata
taste our signature Horchata. made with our family recipe.
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Daily Fresh Orange Juice, made with Oranges From local Farmers Market
Oaxaca Style Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Taste Our ancestral family Lemonade recipe