Aha Desi Pizza | Leander 12621 Hero Way West
Pizza
10" Classic Pizzas
- 10" Cheese Pizza
Mozz cheese and marinara sauce
- 10" Halal Pepperoni
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, and halal pepperoni
- 10" Supreme
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, green capsicum, red onion, and black olives
- 10" Meat Lovers
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, halal beef bacon, and halal meatball
- 10" Meatball Pizza
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozz cheese
- 10" Margherita
Fresh mozz cheese, tomatoes, marinara sauce, and fresh basil
- 10" Hawaiian
Mozz cheese, pineapple, halal bacon, and halal pepperoni
- 10" BBQ Chicken
Mozz cheese, BBQ sauce, halal chicken, halal bacon, and onion
- 10" Veggie Queen
Marinara sauce, red onion, green capsicum, banana peppers, and black olives
12" Classic Pizzas
- 12" Cheese Pizza
Mozz cheese and marinara sauce
- 12" Halal Pepperoni
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, and halal pepperoni
- 12" Supreme
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, green capsicum, red onion, and black olives
- 12" Meat Lovers
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, halal beef bacon, and halal meatball
- 12" Meatball Pizza
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozz cheese
- 12" Margherita
Fresh mozz cheese, tomatoes, marinara sauce, and fresh basil
- 12" Hawaiian
Mozz cheese, pineapple, halal bacon, and halal pepperoni
- 12" BBQ Chicken
Mozz cheese, BBQ sauce, halal chicken, halal bacon, and onion
- 12" Veggie Queen
Marinara sauce, red onion, green capsicum, banana peppers, and black olives
14" Classic Pizzas
- 14" Cheese Pizza
Mozz cheese and marinara sauce
- 14" Halal Pepperoni
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, and halal pepperoni
- 14" Supreme
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, green capsicum, red onion, and black olives
- 14" Meat Lovers
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, halal beef bacon, and halal meatball
- 14" Meatball Pizza
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozz cheese
- 14" Margherita
Fresh mozz cheese, tomatoes, marinara sauce, and fresh basil
- 14" Hawaiian
Mozz cheese, pineapple, halal bacon, and halal pepperoni
- 14" BBQ Chicken
Mozz cheese, BBQ sauce, halal chicken, halal bacon, and onion
- 14" Veggie Queen
Marinara sauce, red onion, green capsicum, banana peppers, and black olives
16" Classic Pizzas
- 16" Cheese Pizza
Mozz cheese and marinara sauce
- 16" Halal Pepperoni
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, and halal pepperoni
- 16" Supreme
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, green capsicum, red onion, and black olives
- 16" Meat Lovers
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, halal beef bacon, and halal meatball
- 16" Meatball Pizza
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozz cheese
- 16" Margherita
Fresh mozz cheese, tomatoes, marinara sauce, and fresh basil
- 16" Hawaiian
Mozz cheese, pineapple, halal bacon, and halal pepperoni
- 16" BBQ Chicken
Mozz cheese, BBQ sauce, halal chicken, halal bacon, and onion
- 16" Veggie Queen
Marinara sauce, red onion, green capsicum, banana peppers, and black olives
10" Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 10" Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 10" Butter Chicken
Butter chicken, cilantro, onion, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 10" Saag Paneer
Saag, paneer, artichoke, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 10" Pizza 65
Chicken 65, marinara sauce, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and mozz cheese
- 10" The Goat
Goat kheema, onion, capsicum, green chili, cilantro, and mozz cheese
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 12" Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 12" Butter Chicken
Butter chicken, cilantro, onion, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 12" Saag Paneer
Saag, paneer, artichoke, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 12" Pizza 65
Chicken 65, marinara sauce, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and mozz cheese
- 12" The Goat
Goat kheema, onion, capsicum, green chili, cilantro, and mozz cheese
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 14" Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 14" Butter Chicken
Butter chicken, cilantro, onion, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 14" Saag Paneer
Saag, paneer, artichoke, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 14" Pizza 65
Chicken 65, marinara sauce, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and mozz cheese
- 14" The Goat
Goat kheema, onion, capsicum, green chili, cilantro, and mozz cheese
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 16" Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 16" Butter Chicken
Butter chicken, cilantro, onion, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 16" Saag Paneer
Saag, paneer, artichoke, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 16" Pizza 65
Chicken 65, marinara sauce, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and mozz cheese
- 16" The Goat
Goat kheema, onion, capsicum, green chili, cilantro, and mozz cheese