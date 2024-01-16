Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
We are not accepting online orders right now.
167 South Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035
Thursday Veg
Thursday Non Veg
Thursday Veg
Onion Samosa
$5.99
Aloo Samosa
$5.99
Cut Mirchi
$6.99
Veg Thali
$9.99
Chai
$1.99
ThumsUp or Limca
$2.99
Mango Lassi
$3.99
Thursday Non Veg
Chicken 65
$8.99
Chicken Pepper Fry
$8.99
Curryleaf Chicken
$8.99
Non-Veg Thali
$10.99
Aha Indian Food Truck 167 South Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(408) 797-4436
167 South Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035
Closed
All hours
