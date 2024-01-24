Ahava Coffee Co
Beverages
Signature Beverages
- Canela Oat Milk Latte$5.95+
Organic vanilla syrup, real brown sugar, cinnamon powder mixed into organic espresso shots, & oat milk. Tastes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch in a cup!
- Spanish Latte$5.95+
Sweetened condensed milk, organic vanilla syrup, organic espresso, & milk. This beverage is our best seller! The owner recommends this beverage hot!
- Dvash Latte$5.95+
Organic vanilla syrup, & honey mixed into organic espresso shots with cinnamon powder, & nutmeg powder on top. The owner recommends this beverage iced!
- Cafe San Benito$5.95+
Organic vanilla, hazelnut, with cinnamon powder and a spritz of orange. All of this mixed in with organic espresso shots & milk. Inspired by the owner's mexican hometown of San Benito.
- Aloha Latte$5.95+
Organic coconut syrup, organic macadamia nut syrup, organic chocolate sauce, organic espresso shots, & milk. It's Hawaii in a cup!
Americano & Traditionals
Seasonal Beverages
- Eggnog Latte$5.95+
- Gingerbread Latte$5.95+
- Pumpkin Brulee Latte$5.95+
Your choice of pumpkin sauce or syrup, and caramel sauce or syrup mixed with organic espresso shots & milk. This latte comes with whipped cream and cinnamon powder on top!
- Pumpkin Cold Brew$5.95+
- Pumpkin Matcha Latte$5.95+
- Pumpkin Spanish Latte$5.95+
Our signature Spanish Latte (sweetened condensed milk & vanilla) with an Autumn twist of pumpkin sauce! Owner recommends this as a breve!
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.95+
- Sweater Weather Latte$5.95+
Our Sweater Weather latte comes with organic maple syrup, brown sugar, & organic pecan syrup mixed with organic espresso shots & milk!
Single Flavored Lattes
- Vanilla Latte$5.95+
Organic vanilla syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
- Chocolate Mocha$5.95+
Organic chocolate sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
- White Mocha$5.95+
White chocolate sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
- Cajeta Latte$5.95+
Cajeta sauce (sweetened caramelized goat's milk), organic espresso, & milk.
- Caramel Latte$5.95+
Organic caramel syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.95+
Organic vanilla syrup & milk with organic espresso shots & caramel drizzle poured on top.
- Sugar Free Vanilla Latte$5.95+
Sugar free vanilla syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
- Sugar Free Caramel Latte$5.95+
Sugar free caramel syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Black Coffee
- Cold Brew$4.70+
- Drip/Black Coffee$1.00+
Our drip is made with our organic Morning Sun coffee beans from Colombia. Flavor notes include dark chocolate, roasted hazelnuts, & vanilla.
- Pour Over Specialty (Single Origin)$6.00
Organic single origin beans. Individually prepared seasonal offerings. Coffee extraction yields 12 oz. only.
- Drip Coffee Coffee Traveler (96oz.)$34.00
Matcha, Teas & Chai
- Matcha Latte$5.70+
Organic Rishi Matcha Green Tea & organic simple syrup infused with milk.
- Chai Latte$5.45+
Our Organic Chai is……just a little different. A super-secret caramel-y black tea, a ton of spices (we’re not holding back), ancho pepper for some heat and panela for a touch of sweet create a heavenly tea drinking experience. Sip slowly and really enjoy.
- Cold Brew Iced Tea$3.25+
- London Fog (HOT ONLY)$4.70+
Freshly steeped Rishi Earl Grey Supreme tea with bergamot, milk, & sweetener.
- Daily Green Tea$4.00+
Daily Green does not stray from its namesake. This is our antioxidant rich everyday organic green tea that is the ideal balance of flavor and low tannin. This particular tea is sourced from Xuan County, Hubei, China among pine forests where hundreds of tea farming families tend to small tea gardens renowned for their vibrant green teas.
- Chamomile Medley Tea$4.00+
Rishi's gourmet chamomile blend offers a honey-like sweetness with subtle, soothing counterpoints of citrus-scented herbs. Chamomile has been used as a calming folk herb tea throughout the Mediterranean for millennia, dating back to Ancient Greece. This timeless blend is designed to relax, refresh and please the palate. Tasting notes: Calming herbal ensemble with hints of lemongrass and mint.
- Earl Grey Supreme Tea$4.00+
A special reserve for Earl Grey lovers, we infuse our top grades of Yunnan Dian Hong black tea with an extra-rich application of real bergamot citrus essential oil from fruits grown in Calabria, Italy. Our secret is in selecting bergamot oil exclusively from the first pressing of the year, around November-December, which has the most fragrant perfume and floral aromatic complexity.
Blended Coffee & Teas
Smoothies & Frozen Lemonades
Eats & Sweets
Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese (TSP)$6.25Out of stock
All of our eats & sweets are freshly prepared and delivered every morning from a local bakery- TSP Bakeshop in West Richland, WA!
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese (TSP)$6.25Out of stock
All of our eats & sweets are freshly prepared and delivered every morning from a local bakery- TSP Bakeshop in West Richland, WA!
Cinnamon Rolls
Coffee Cake
Cookies
Croissants
Danish
Egg Bites
Lunch Sandwiches
- Southwest Turkey on Ciabatta$8.00Out of stock
Ciabatta bread (flour, water, yeast, salt), chimichurri (parsley, cilantro, red wine vinegar, olive oil, red pepper flakes, cumin, salt, garlic), turkey, pepper jack cheese, roasted red pepper strips
- Pesto Turkey on Focaccia$7.75Out of stock
Focaccia bread (flour, water, salt, yeast, olive oil), basil pesto ( basil, canola oil, water, parmesan cheese, garlic, salt ), turkey, fresh mozzarella
Muffins
- Banana Brown Sugar Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Lemon Blueberry Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Chip Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50Out of stock
- Gingerbread Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin (ET)$3.75Out of stock
AP Flour (wheat), baking powder, baking soda, sour cream (milk), buttermilk (milk), vanilla, salt, butter (milk), sugar, eggs, blueberries, almond extract TOPPING: Almonds, AP Flour (wheat), sugar, salt, butter (milk)
- Gluten Free Poppyseed Muffin (ET)$3.75Out of stock
AP flour (wheat), baking soda, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, cardamom, whole milk, buttermilk, butter (milk), sugar and eggs
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Nut Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Orange Cranberry Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin/Apple Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Streusel Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Donut muffin$3.75Out of stock
- Blueberry Almond Muffin$3.75Out of stock
Pumpkin Loaf
Quiche
- Bacon Quiche (Hashbrown Crust)$6.00
Fillings: liquid eggs, heavy cream (dairy), salt, pepper, bacon, green onion Hashbrown Crust: Hashbrowns (potatoes, salt, pepper) Pastry Crust: AP Flour (wheat), butter (dairy), water, salt, sugar
- Bacon Quiche (Pastry Crust)$6.00
- Veggie Quiche (Hashbrown Crust)$6.00Out of stock
Fillings: green bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes Hashbrown Crust: Hashbrowns (potatoes, salt, pepper) Pastry Crust: AP Flour (wheat), butter (dairy), water, salt, sugar
- Veggie Quiche (Pastry Crust)$6.00Out of stock
Scones
- Marrionberry Scone (ET)$4.25Out of stock
- Blueberry Scone (ET)$4.25Out of stock
- Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Orange Scone (TSP)$4.75Out of stock
Gluten free items are the same recipe as the other recipes with the substitution of GF flour. GF Flour: white rice flour, potato starch, cornstarch, corn flour, tapioca flour, xantham gum, sugar, kosher salt, baking powder, butter (milk), eggs, heavy cream (milk) May contain one or more of the following: marionberries, blueberries, raspberries, citrus zest, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, pumpkin, walnuts, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, buttermilk, pears
- Gluten-Free Triple Berry Scone (TSP)$4.75Out of stock
Gluten free items are the same recipe as the other recipes with the substitution of GF flour. GF Flour: white rice flour, potato starch, cornstarch, corn flour, tapioca flour, xantham gum, sugar, kosher salt, baking powder, butter (milk), eggs, heavy cream (milk) May contain one or more of the following: marionberries, blueberries, raspberries, citrus zest, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, pumpkin, walnuts, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, buttermilk, pears
- Lemon Lavender (ET)$4.25Out of stock
- Cranberry Orange Scone (ET)$4.25Out of stock
- Pumpkin Scone (ET)$4.75Out of stock
- cinnamon scone$4.00Out of stock
Packaged Coffee
Retail Bags of Coffee Beans
- Big Truck Organic Blend$18.50
Sweet chocolate, and ripe berry flavors, all in a dense heavy body. 15 years ago, this was Olympia Coffee's first blend. This is our standard blend for the majority of our coffee beverages at Raan Coffee. We devote constant attention to Big Truck and think it might be the best organic espresso blend you can find. Coffee is a seasonal fresh produce and different producing countries have varied seasons and harvest periods. So, we strive to buy smaller lots in their prime to keep the blend as fresh as possible. The ingredients of the blend change based upon seasonality, but you can bet the flavor profile for Big Truck remains the same year-round!
- Big Truck Organic STEEPED$18.50
- Colombia - Otilia Anturi Pink Bourbon Micro Lot 2$26.00
- Colombia - Otilia Anturi Pink Bourbon Micro Lot 3$26.00
- Colombia - San Sebastian Reserva$24.00
Flavors of milk chocolate, apple and sugar cane. Our San Sebastian Reserva combines lots we selected from hundreds cupped--from producers in San Sebastian De La Plata, Huila. These producers farm at elevations above 1,700 meters on three hillsides surrounding the community of La Plata. After manual de-pulping, their coffee beans are fermented in tanks for up to 24 hours before being washed and laid to sun dry on parabolic beds. The creation of the San Sebastian Reserva project is intended to develop lasting, quality-focused relationships between farmer and roaster. In order to ensure that we are working in tandem with our growers, the project incorporates a staff cupper in Colombia who works with both farmer and roaster; hundreds of samples of coffees fresh from harvest sent to Olympia Coffee to be cupped every week throughout the two growing seasons in La Plata; and multiple farm visits from the staff of Olympia Coffee.
- Decaf Asterisk - Colombia - San Sebastian$22.00
Flavors of milk chocolate, caramel, and marshmallow. Decaf is for coffee lovers. We work tirelessly to create the best Decaf program in the world. For this version of Asterisk we teamed up with our producers from Colombia's San Sebastian Project and partnered with Colombian Decaf Plant, La Serenia, where they used raw sugar converted to Ethyl Acetate to extract the caffeine from the coffee. San Sebastian coffees are part of the most complex coffee project we have undertaken, a project intended to develop lasting, quality-focused relationships between farmer and roaster. Hundreds of coffee samples, fresh from harvest, are sent to Olympia Coffee to be cupped every week throughout the two growing seasons in La Plata and multiple farm visits are made each year from the staff of Olympia Coffee.
- Ethiopia - Abebe Godona Natural$24.25
- Ethiopia - Rumadamo Anaerobic$34.00
- Holiday Blend$21.00
- Indonesia - Sumatra Barokah$21.50
- Indonesia - Sumatra Barokah Natural$22.00
- Little Buddy$22.00
Flavors of sweet berries, stone fruit, and chocolate. Roasted and blended for flavor intensity and sweetness. Little Buddy is a blend for those seeking an adventurous, complex fruit laden cup balanced perfectly by comfortable chocolaty flavor notes.
- Morning Sun$17.50
Flavors of dark chocolate, roasted hazelnuts, and vanilla. Morning Sun is our version of a rich and delicious morning coffee. This is our standard coffee for our drip coffee at Raan Coffee. A coffee that will ease you into your day, with flavors that are familiar and comforting, from our Colombian coffee producers. Morning Sun is our darkest roast, but you won't find any smoky flavors, just chocolatey and familiar. It's comfortable and reliable, just like a morning sunrise. We use coffees that are grown in the Andes Mountains of Tolima Colombia. Small scale, family farmers, who grow organic coffees contribute to Morning Sun, and with our Fair For All practices these producers are thriving.
- Sweetheart - Ethiopia - Shantawene Natural$20.00
- Sweetheart - Kenya - Maraba$20.00