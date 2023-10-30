Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
5729 S Westnedge Ave
0
Your order
Order Online
AIChef Express 5729 S Westnedge Ave
$10 Off when you spend $50
SAVE10
Copied!
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
5729 S Westnedge Ave
$10 Off when you spend $50
SAVE10
Copied!
AIChef Express Location and Hours
(269) 365-0996
5729 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement