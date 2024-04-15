Airy Mount
Ice Cream
Coffee
- Drip 12 oz$3.00
A cup of our organic peru washed vienna blend
- Drip 16 oz$3.50
- Drip 20 oz$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait 12 oz$3.50
Equal ratio of our house brewed coffee with steamed milk
- Cafe Au Lait 16 oz$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait 20 oz$4.50
- Latte 12 oz$4.25
Our organic monteverde espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk on top
- Latte 16 oz$4.75
- Latte 20 oz$5.25
- Americano 12 oz$3.50
Our organic monteverde espresso with water
- Americano 16 oz$4.00
- Americano 20 oz$4.50
- Cappucino$4.25
A balance of our organic monteverde espresso, steamed milk and foam.
- Cold Brew 12 oz$5.00
Less acidic slow, low temp steeped coffee
- Cold Brew 16 oz$5.50
- Cold Brew 20 oz$6.00
- Syrups/Sauces
Caramel, vanilla, mocha, white chocolate, the airy mount, Texas honey, and simple syrup
Specialty
- Affagato$3.50
D'lites vanilla ice cream topped with our signature espresso
- Bluebonnet Latte 12 oz$4.25
A comforting cup of antioxidant rich,organic blue matcha; steamed milk; Texas honey; & a hint of cinnamon
- Bluebonnet Latte 16 oz$4.75
- Bluebonnet Latte 20 oz$5.25
- Butterfly Lemonade 12 oz$3.50
A magically, vibrant butterfly flower color-changing lemonade
- Butterfly Lemonade 16 oz$4.00
- Butterfly Lemonade 20 oz$4.50
- The Airy Mount 12 oz$5.25
Our signature secret syrup that embodies a collection of delicious flavors
- The Airy Mount 16 oz$5.75
- The Airy Mount 20 oz$6.50
- The Shaken Espresso 12 oz$5.25
A shaken blend of brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla
- The Shaken Espresso 16 oz$5.75
- The Shaken Espresso 20 oz$6.50
- The Sunny 12 oz$5.25
An elixer of date syrup, coconut cream, & collagen
- The Sunny 16 oz$5.75
- The Sunny 20 oz$6.50
Tea
- Butterfly Tea 12 oz$3.00
Butterfly Pea flower offers stress-busting effects that can improve mood and help in alleviating symptoms of anxiety
- Butterfly Tea 16 oz$3.50
- Butterfly Tea 20 oz$4.00
- Hibiscus Mint Tea 12 oz$3.00
This relaxing caffeine-free tea is great refreshing tart herbal tea, softened by the sweeter mint
- Hibiscus Mint Tea 16 oz$3.50
- Hibiscus Mint Tea 20 oz$4.00
- Peach Oolong Tea 12 oz$3.00
- Peach Oolong Tea 16 oz$3.50
Offers fruity notes of peach and sweet hints of honey that then evolve into notes of dried fruits, such as roasted almonds and nuts
- Peach Oolong Tea 20 oz$4.00
- Pomegranate Green Tea 12 oz$3.00
Herbal and lively green tea accented with bright pomegranate and black currant to deliver a superfruit boost
- Pomegranate Green Tea 16 oz$3.50
- Pomegranate Green Tea 20 oz$4.00
- Black Tea 12 oz$3.00
Caffeinated intense, richly aromatic with a full-body flavor
- Black Tea 16 oz$3.50
- Black Tea 20 oz$4.00
