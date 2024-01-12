Aja 30A 12805 US-98 t 101
Food Menu
Starters
- Edamame$8.00
Sea salt, Truffle Oil, Topped with Togarashi Seasoning.
- Cucumber Sashimi$12.00
Sliced Cucumber W/ Sweet & Sour Sesame Dressing Topped With Rayu Chili Crisp & sesame seeds – Vegan
- Spring Rolls$15.00
Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
- Crisp Fried Tofu$15.00
Tempura Battered & Fried Tofu with Spinach & Sweet Chili Sauce
- Miso Soup$8.00
- Seaweed Salad$15.00
With Radicchio, & Pickled Cucumber Ribbons
- Dumplings$15.00
Served in a Yuzu Ponzu Sauce
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$25.00
Thinly Sliced Yellowtail with Jalapeño, Cilantro & Ponzu Sauce
- Tuna Carpaccio$25.00
Thinly Sliced Tuna, Sliced Onion, & Avocado in a Light Soy Vinaigrette
- Tuna Tartare$29.00
with Fresh Avocado & Wonton Chips
- Wonton Tacos$15.00
Fresh Ahi Tuna w/ Korean BBQ Marinade Fresh Salmon w/ Citrus Ginger Marinade
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh Tossed in a Sweet Chili Sauce on Leaves of Bibb Lettuce, Garnished with a House Made Vietnamese Style Slaw.
- Wagyu Tataki$60.00Out of stock
Japanese A5 Wagyu, Seared & Thinly Sliced, Served with a Ponzu Sauce & a Crunchy Garlic Crisp.
Salad
Entree
- Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice$30.00
Dark Meat Chicken, Shrimp, Egg, & Vegetables.
- Peanut and Chili Butter Noodles$20.00
Lo mein Noodles, Snow Peas, Carrots & Green Onions, Tossed in A Peanut Crispy Chili Garlic Butter Sauce.
- Kung Pao Chicken$35.00
Fried Crispy Dark Meat Chicken in a Dark Fragrant Soy, with Roasted Peanuts, Bell Peppers, Spicy Chilis, & Steamed Rice.
- Kung Pao Tofu$35.00
Fried Tofu in a Dark Fragrant Soy, with Roasted Peanuts, Bell Peppers, Spicy Chilis, & Steamed Rice.
- Thai Red Curry$35.00
Stock Velveted Dark Meat, with Basil Leaves, in a Light Red Curry Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Carrots, Green Beans & Steamed Rice.
- Five Spice Duck$40.00
Lightly Seared & Roasted to Med Rare Duck Breast on a Bed of Pappardelle Chili Noodles.
- Sweet Sticky Korean BBQ Pork Ribs$40.00
½ Rack with Crunchy Peanut Asian Slaw.
- Crispy Pork Belly Ramen$35.00
In Tonkotsu Broth, Soy Egg, Shiitake Mushrooms, Beni Shoga & Peashoot
- Mongolian Beef$45.00
Bulgogi Cut 8oz Wagyu, Sautéed in a Sweet & Savory Mongolian Sauce, Green Onion Sticks, Snow Peas & Garlic, Served with White Rice.
- Sweet & Sour Gulf Snapper$40.00
Tempura Fried Snapper, Served with Peppers, Onions, Pineapple, House made Sweat & Sour Sauce, and Steamed Rice
- Hot Chili Seafood$45.00
Fresh Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Jalapeño Peppers, Bell Peppers in a Spicy Chili Sauce Over Stir-Fry noodles.
- Salmon in Miso Broth$38.00
With Spinach, Bok Choy, & shrimp Dumplings
- Shanghai Lobster$65.00
Dessert
Kid's Menu
A La Carte
- Side White Rice$5.00
- Side Sushi Rice$5.00
- Side Egg Fried Rice$10.00
- Side Egg and Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
- Side Plain Noodles$7.00
- Side Garlic Noodles$8.00
- Side Vegetables$5.00
- Sliced Avocado$5.00
- Cucumber Sticks$2.00
- Asian Slaw$5.00
- Sweet and Sour Sauce$0.50
- Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
- Korean BBQ Sauce$0.50
Sushi
Sushi Rolls
- AJA ROLL$100.00
Alaskan King Crab Rolled with Chives, Avocado, Topped with Wagyu Tataki
- American Tuna Roll$24.00
Spicy Tuna Rolled w/ Cucumber, Topped with Tuna & Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce.
- Bagel Roll$26.00
Rolled & Topped: Smoked Salmon Rolled: Cream Cheese & Cucumber, Topped: Masago & Chives.
- California Roll$15.00
Krab Stick, Rolled with Avocado, & Cucumber
- Dragon Roll$24.00
Shrimp Tempura, Rolled in Cucumber & Mayo, Topped with Baked Eel
- Eel Avocado Roll$24.00
Baked Eel, with Avocado, Cucumber & Eel Sauce
- Futomaki Roll$35.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Steamed Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado & Masago
- Hamachi Sunset$24.00
Rolled Hamachi with Chive, Topped with Sliced Lemon, Hamachi, & House Made Ponzu Sesame Oil.
- Hokkaido Roll$32.00
Japanese Scallop, Chives & Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Lime Slices & House Made Ponzu
- Hurricane Roll$24.00
Krab Meat, Cucumber, Baked & Topped with Krab Meat, Masago, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.
- Japanese Roll$32.00
Yellowtail Rolled with Cucumber, Topped with Thinly Sliced Tuna, Chives & Truffle Oil.
- King Salmon Roll$26.00
Diced Salmon and Chives, Rolled with Cream Cheese Topped with Smoked Salmon, Ikura and Ponzu Sauce.
- New Page Roll$24.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Lemon Slice, Eel Sauce, & Tempura Crunch
- Philly Salmon roll$24.00
Smoked Salmon Rolled with, Cream Cheese, Capers, & Avocado Topped with a Cilantro Yuzu Sauce
- Rainbow Roll$26.00
Krab Stick, Rolled in Avocado & Cucumber, Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Avocado
- Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll$24.00
Spicy Salmon & Fresh Avocado Rolled with Cucumber, Topped with Thinly Sliced Salmon, Avocado & a Cilantro Yuzu Sauce
- Shrimp Lover Roll$24.00
Shrimp Tempura Rolled with Cucumber,Cream Cheese & Spicy Mayo, Topped with Blanched Shrimp.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$22.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber,Fresh Avocado, Topped with Tempura Crunch & Eel Sauce
- Yellowtail Roll$24.00
Spicy Yellowtail Rolled with Avocado, Cucumber & Spicy Mayo, Topped with Yellowtail & Avocado.
- Vegetarian Roll$18.00
Broccoli Rolled with Green Beans, & Cucumber, Topped with Avocado
Nigiri
Sashimi
N/A Beverages
Soda
Tea
Juice
Mocktails
Wine Menu
Red BTB
- BTL Quilt - (Red Blend)$75.00
- BTL Quilt - (Cabernet Sauvignon)$80.00
- BTL Prisoners - (Red Blend) 750ml$100.00
- BTL 8 Years in the Desert$95.00
- BTL Austin - (Cabernet Savignon)$60.00
- BTL Caymus - (Cab) - 300ml$80.00
- BTL Caymus - (Cab) - 750ml$150.00
- BTL Duckhorn - (Merlot)$100.00
- BTL Belle Glos - (Pino Noir)$80.00
- BTL Goldeneye - (Pinot Noir)$260.00
- BTL Flowers - (Pinot Noir)$120.00
- BTL Rebellious - (Pinot Noir)$48.00
- BTL Boen - (Pinot Noir)$60.00
White BTB
- BTL Cakebread - (Chardonnay)$100.00
- BTL Louis Jadot [Steel] - (Chardonnay)$60.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer - (Chardonnay)$65.00
- BTL ZD - (Chardonnay)$80.00
- BTL San Angelo - (Pinot Grigio)$50.00
- BTL King Estate - (Pinot Gris)$65.00
- BTL Cakebread - (Sauv Blanc)$70.00
- BTL Nobilo - (Sauvignon Blanc)$48.00
- BTL Pine Rodge - (Chenin Blanc)$48.00
- BTL KungFu Girl - (Riesling)$60.00
- BTL Kalinett - (Riesling)$45.00
Rose BTB
Champagne BTG
Champagne BTB
Cocktails Menu
Classic Cocktails
- Cosmopolitan$4.00
- Daiquiri$2.00
- Gimlet$2.00
- Grey Hound$4.00
- Hot Toddy$2.00
- Lemon Drop$4.00
- Long Island Iced Tea
- Manhattan$2.00
- Margarita$4.00
- Martini - (Vodka)$4.00
- Martini - (Gin)$2.00
- Mimosa$2.00
- Mojito$2.00
- Mexican Mule$4.00
- Moscow Mule$4.00
- Kentucky Mule$4.00
- Londan Mule$2.00
- Old Fashion$2.00
- Screw Driver$4.00
- Tequila Sunrise$4.00
- Tom Collins$2.00
- Whiskey Smash$2.00
- Whisky Sour$2.00
- White Russian$4.00
Specialty Cocktails
Liquor Menu
Vodka
- Effen Cucmber$12.00
- Haku$12.00
- Titios$12.00
- Stoli Elite$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Three Olives - (Vanilla)$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Three Olives - (Espresso)$16.00
- DBL Effen Cucmber$18.00
- DBL Grey Goose$18.00
- DBL Haku$18.00
- DBL Ketel One$18.00
- DBL Stoli Elite$18.00
- DBL Three Olives - (Espresso)$18.00
- DBL Three Olives - (Vanilla)$18.00
- DBL Titios$18.00
Gin
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Hendricks$15.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Empress$13.00
- Magellan$14.00
- Seagrams$10.00
- Roku$13.00
- Monkey 47$24.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Hendricks - (Flora)$17.00
- DBL Beefeater$18.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$18.00
- DBL Hendricks$22.00
- DBL Tanqueray$18.00
- DBL Empress$19.00
- DBL Magellan$21.00
- DBL Seagrams$15.00
- DBL Roku$19.00
- DBL Monkey 47$36.00
- DBL Aviation$21.00
- DBL Hendricks - (Flora)$25.00
Rum
Tequila
- Don Julio - (Blanco)$12.00
- Don Julio - (Reposado)$16.00
- Don Julio - (Anejo)$19.00
- Don Julio - (1942)$30.00
- Casamigos - (Blanco)$15.00
- Casamigos - (Reposado)$18.00
- Casamigos - (Mezcal)$17.00
- Herradura - (Ultra Anjeo)$17.00
- Lalo - (Blanco)$15.00
- Komos - Rose' (Rep)$40.00
- Komos - (Anjeo)$30.00
- Komos - Extra (Anjeo)$60.00
- Clasa Azul - (Plat)$35.00
- Clasa Azul - (Reposado)$33.00
- Claza Azul - (Anjeo)$95.00
- Claza Azul - (Ultra)$300.00
- Cincoro - ( Reposado)$25.00
- Cincoro - ( Anjeo)$35.00
- Pueblo Viego - (blanco)$10.00
- Pueblo Viejo - (Reposado)$12.00
- Black Sheep - (Reposado)$24.00
- Casa Dragones - (Blanco)$24.00
- Codigo - (Reposado)$13.00
- DBL Don Julio - (Blanco)$18.00
- DBL Don Julio - (Reposado)$24.00
- DBL Don Julio - (Anejo)$28.00
- DBL Don Julio - (1942)$45.00
- DBL Casamigos - (Blanco)$22.00
- DBL Casamigos - (Reposado)$27.00
- DBL Casamigos - (Mezcal)$25.00
- DBL Herradura - (Ultra Anjeo)$25.00
- DBL Lalo - (Blanco)$22.00
- DBL Komos - Rose' (Rep)$60.00
- DBL Komos - (Anjeo)$45.00
- DBL Komos - Extra (Anjeo)$90.00
- DBL Clasa Azul - (Plat)$52.00
- DBL Clasa Azul - (Reposado)$49.00
- DBL Claza Azul - (Anjeo)$130.00
- DBL Claza Azul - (Ultra)$450.00
- DBL Cincoro - ( Reposado)$37.00
- DBL Cincoro - ( Anjeo)$52.00
- DBL Pueblo Viego - (blanco)$15.00
- DBL Pueblo Viejo - (Reposado)$18.00
- DBL Black Sheep - (Reposado)$36.00
- DBL Casa Dragones - (Blanco)$36.00
- DBL Codigo - (Reposado)$19.00
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Bulliet Rye$12.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Angels Envy - (Rye)$25.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Basil Hayden - (Rye)$15.00
- Bulliet$12.00
- Bulliet - (Rye)$12.00
- Bushmills - (12 Year)$17.00
- E.H. Taylor$22.00
- Crown$12.00
- Crown Peach$13.00
- Eagle Rare$17.00Out of stock
- Hatozaki$12.00
- Hibiki$24.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Michters - Small Batch - (Bourbon)$15.00
- Michters - Single Barrel- (Rye)$15.00
- Michters - Small Batch - (Unblended)$15.00
- Nikka - (Coffey Grain)$18.00
- Suntory Toki$12.00
- Four Roses$15.00
- Whistle Pig - 6 year$25.00
- Whistle Pig - 6 year - Rye$27.00
- Whistle Pig - 12 Year$37.00
- Limavady$22.00
- Hennessy - (Cognac)$16.00
- Remy Martin - (Cognac)$18.00
- DBL Angels Envy$22.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$21.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$18.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$16.00
- DBL Makers Mark$19.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$21.00
- DBL Angels Envy$22.00
- DBL Angels Envy - (Rye)$37.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$21.00
- DBL Basil Hayden - (Rye)$22.00
- DBL Bulliet$18.00
- DBL Bulliet - (Rye)$18.00
- DBL Bushmills - (12 Year)$26.00
- DBL E.H. Taylor$33.00
- DBL Crown$18.00
- DBL Crown Peach$21.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$26.00
- DBL Hatozaki$18.00
- DBL Hibiki$36.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$16.00
- DBL Jameson$16.00
- DBL Michters - Small Batch - (Bourbon)$22.00
- DBL Michters - Single Barrel- (Rye)$22.00
- DBL Michters - Small Batch - (Unblended)$22.00
- DBL Nikka - (Coffey Grain)$27.00
- DBL Suntory Toki$18.00
- DBL Four Roses$22.00
- DBL Whistle Pig - 6 year$37.00
- DBL Whistle Pig - 6 year - Rye$40.00
- DBL Whistle Pig - 12 Year$56.00
- DBL Limavady$33.00
- DBL Hennessy - (Cognac)$24.00
- DBL Remy Martin - (Cognac)$24.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Dewars$12.00
- Johnnie Walker - Red$13.00
- Macallan 12 - Double Cask$20.00
- Macallan 12 - Sherry Cask$22.00
- Yamasaki - 12 Year$40.00
- Macallan 15$45.00
- Glennfiddish - 12 Year$22.00
- DBL Dewars$18.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker - Red$21.00
- DBL Macallan 12 - Double Cask$30.00
- DBL Macallan 12 - Sherry Cask$33.00
- DBL Yamasaki - 12 Year$40.00
- DBL Macallan 15$45.00
- DBL Glennfiddish - 12 Year$33.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Mozart - (Chocolate)$12.00
- Mozart - (White / Strawberry)$12.00
- Frangelico$13.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Kahlua$13.00
- Lemoncello$13.00
- Bailey's$13.00
- Blue Curacao$3.00
- Disaronno - Amaretto$15.00
- Dry Vermouth$12.00
- Sweet vermouth$12.00
- Lichi Li Liqueur$13.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$13.00
- Midori - Melon (Liqueur)$13.00
- Nocello - (Walnut Liqueur)$13.00
- Nonio Amaro$18.00
- Peach Schapps$8.00
- St. Germain$12.00
- Triple Sec$8.00
- Lillet$14.00
- St. George$12.00
- DBL Aperol$18.00
- DBL Campari$18.00
- DBL Cointreau$12.00
- DBL Mozart - (Chocolate)$18.00
- DBL Mozart - (White / Strawberry)$18.00
- DBL Frangelico$19.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$21.00
- DBL Kahlua$19.00
- DBL Lemoncello$19.00
- DBL Bailey's$19.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$4.50
- DBL Disaronno - Amaretto$21.00
- DBL Dry Vermouth$18.00
- DBL Sweet vermouth$18.00
- DBL Lichi Li Liqueur$19.00
- DBL Luxardo Maraschino$19.00
- DBL Midori - Melon (Liqueur)$19.00
- DBL Nocello - (Walnut Liqueur)$19.00
- DBL Nonio Amaro$27.00
- DBL Peach Schapps$12.00
- DBL St. Germain$18.00
- DBL Triple Sec$12.00
- DBL Lillet$21.00
- DBL St. George$18.00
Sake Menu
Sake 300ml
Sake 720ml
Sake Flights
Allergy Free Menu
Dairy Free
- - Dumplings
- - Seaweed Salad (Wakame)
- - Edamame
- - Spring Rolls
- - Lettuce Wraps
- - Wonton Tacos
- - California Roll
- - Hamachi Sunset
- - American Tuna Roll
- - Vegetarian Roll
- - Futomaki
- - Japanese Roll
- - Hurricane Roll
- - Aja Roll
- - Eel Avocado Roll
- - Rainbow Roll
- - Hokkaido Roll
- - Spicy Yellowtail Roll
- - Chili Seafood
- - Citrus Salad
- - Pork Ribs
- - Duck
- - Fried Rice
- - Ramen
- - Garlic Peanut Noodles
- - kung Pao
- - Wagyu Tataki
- - Miso Salmon
- - Red Curry
- - Wagyu Mongo