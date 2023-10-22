Aji Ceviche Bar Kissimmee Kissimmee
Third Party Menu Oct 2023
Ceviches Fish/Seafood Mix
Peruvian yellow pepper cream
Peruvian yellow pepper cream
Ceviche with yellow and roasted pepper sauce, avocado, shrimp and beef tendelorin skewers
Yellow pepper, rocoto pepper, aji limo pepper creams
Yellow pepper, rocoto pepper, aji limo pepper creams
Classic, yellow, rocoto pepper cream
Classic, yellow, rocoto pepper cream
Tuna, pineapple, tamarindo sauce, fried wonton
Yellow pepper cream, fried calamaris
Yellow pepper cream, fried calamaris
Fried ceviche, acevichado sauce
Fish with lime juice, aji limo, salt, pepper, onions, cilantro, sweet potato, choclo
Fish with lime juice, aji limo, salt, pepper, onions, cilantro, sweet potato, choclo
Ceviche, seafood mix, jalea, roasted pepper, yellow, rocoto
Classic, yellow, rocoto, el popular
Classic, yellow, rocoto, el popular
Fish, chopped seafood mix
Peruvian roasted red peppers, celery, ginger
Peruvian roasted red peppers, celery, ginger
Tacacho, chopped seafood
Chopped seafood, avocado, sweet potatoes and roasted yellow pepper
Passion fruit sauce
Passion fruit sauce
Tuna, soy sauce, avocado
Peruvian rocoto pepper cream
Peruvian rocoto pepper cream
Del Mar
Seafood simmered with onion, garlic, mint, yellow season, aji, potatoes, rice
Crispy pieces of mixed seafood, fish, fried yuca, creole sauce
Deep fried snapper with your choice of 2 sides
Grilled seafood, aji panca sauce, yuca, choclo, aji de la casa
Fish fillet, sauteed onion, tomatoes, cilantro, white wine reduction, rice
Fish fillet, seafood creamy sauce, rice
Seafood mix with seafood creamy sauce and rice
Por la Causa
Tacu Tacu
La Previa
Grilled beef heart, aji panca sauce, potatoes, choclo, aji de la casa
Squid, octopus, shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, choclo, cilantro, marinated in lime juice
Crispy calamari rings, creole sauce, fried yucas
Crispy pieces of fish, creole sauce, fried yucas
Mussels, chopped onions, tomatoes, choclo, cilantro, marinated in lime juice
Peruvian fresh scallops in their shell, chopped onions, tomatoes with alioli de aji amarillo
Covered in huancaina sauce topped with olive and boiled egg
Tender pieces of octopus topped with Peruvian botija olive sauce
Grilled octopus, aji panca sauce, potatoes, choclo, aji de la casa
Deep fried plantains, octopus, shrimp, squid, chalaquita
Deep fried plantains, crab salad, acevichado sauce
Sushi's
Aji tuna, shrimp, rocoto ailoi, passion fruit sauce
Rice roll, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, mayo, el popular, passion fruit sauce, truffle oil
Rice roll, smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, fried sweet potatoes, passion fruit, acevichado sauce
Tempura roll, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, pineapple, tuna, passion fruit sauce
Para Calentarse
Thick chicken soup, rice, vegetables, cilantro broth
Shrimp cooked in a rich creamy broth, rice, vegetables, oregano, cilantro
A restoring soup from the sea with fish, shrimp, octopus, aji panca, cilantro, lime juice
Fish broth, tomatoes, garlic, onions, yuca, yellow pepper
Para Compatir / Samplers
Arroz chaufa, ceviche aji food truck, fried calamari
Aji de gaMina, tallarin saltado de polio anticuchos and papa a la huancaina
Arroz sin censura, ceviche frito, causa de atun and choritos a la chalaca
Arroz con mariscos, ceviche el popular, causaki, jalea
Algo Mas
Mix of fish, leche de tigre, chopped onions, cilantro, choclo, with the cream of your choice
Sashimi style fish, marinated in a citrus lime juice, with the cream of your choice
Sashimi style ahi tuna fish with passion fruit cream.
Mix of rocoto pepper cream, classic sauce and yellow pepper cream
Arroces
Chinese-Peruvian style fried rice served with saute noodles and sweet and sour fried chicken
Chinese style fried rice with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce, with your choice of protein
Rice, seafood, red pepper, cilantro, aji panca, yellow pepper sauce
Rice, seafood mix, cilantro reduction, chica de jora
Rice, fish, seafood with white wine, red peppers, green peas, carrots, parmesan cheese, olive oil, cilantro leaves
Chinese style fried quinoa with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce
Quinoa with onions, milk, cheese, white wine, shrimps, yellow pepper cream
Italian style rice with onions, garlic, butter, parmesan cheese, white wine, huancaina sauce, lomo saltado
Saltados y Pastas
Grilled churrasco steak, rice, fries or salad
Huancaina Sauce
Huancaina Sauce
Succulent creamy seafood sauce
Stir-fried beef tenderloin, soy sauce, garlic, onions, tomato wedges, cilantro, flamed with red wine, fries, rice
Stir-fried beef tenderloin, seafood mix, soy sauce, garlic, onions, tomato wedges, cilantro, red wine, fries, rice
Stir-fried beef tenderloin, soy sauce, garlic, onions, tomato wedges, cilantro
Peruvian pesto
Peruvian pesto
Clasicos
Chicken stew, creamy peruvian yellow pepper sauce, rice, potatoes, egg, olives
Grany rice, fried chicken, cilantro, sauce, carrots, sweet peas, red bell pepper, corn, creole sauce
Slow cooked beef, cilantro sauce, white beans, rice, creole sauce
Accompanantes
Y Para Terminar
Kids Menu
Third party Drink Menu Oct 2023
Jugos Naturales/Bebidas
Los Especiales
Main Menu
Ceviches Fish/Seafood Mix
Peruvian yellow pepper cream
Peruvian yellow pepper cream
Ceviche with yellow and roasted pepper sauce, avocado, shrimp and beef tendelorin skewers
Yellow pepper, rocoto pepper, aji limo pepper creams
Yellow pepper, rocoto pepper, aji limo pepper creams
Classic, yellow, rocoto pepper cream
Classic, yellow, rocoto pepper cream
Tuna, pineapple, tamarindo sauce, fried wonton
Yellow pepper cream, fried calamaris
Yellow pepper cream, fried calamaris
Fried ceviche, acevichado sauce
Fish with lime juice, aji limo, salt, pepper, onions, cilantro, sweet potato, choclo
Fish with lime juice, aji limo, salt, pepper, onions, cilantro, sweet potato, choclo
Ceviche, seafood mix, jalea, roasted pepper, yellow, rocoto
Classic, yellow, rocoto, el popular
Classic, yellow, rocoto, el popular
Fish, chopped seafood mix
Peruvian roasted red peppers, celery, ginger
Peruvian roasted red peppers, celery, ginger
Tacacho, chopped seafood
Chopped seafood, avocado, sweet potatoes and roasted yellow pepper
Passion fruit sauce
Passion fruit sauce
Tuna, soy sauce, avocado
Peruvian rocoto pepper cream
Peruvian rocoto pepper cream
Del Mar
Seafood simmered with onion, garlic, mint, yellow season, aji, potatoes, rice
Crispy pieces of mixed seafood, fish, fried yuca, creole sauce
Deep fried snapper with your choice of 2 sides
Grilled seafood, aji panca sauce, yuca, choclo, aji de la casa
Fish fillet, sauteed onion, tomatoes, cilantro, white wine reduction, rice
Fish fillet, seafood creamy sauce, rice
Seafood mix with seafood creamy sauce and rice
Por la Causa
Tacu Tacu
La Previa
Grilled beef heart, aji panca sauce, potatoes, choclo, aji de la casa
Squid, octopus, shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, choclo, cilantro, marinated in lime juice
Crispy calamari rings, creole sauce, fried yucas
Crispy pieces of fish, creole sauce, fried yucas
Mussels, chopped onions, tomatoes, choclo, cilantro, marinated in lime juice
Peruvian fresh scallops in their shell, chopped onions, tomatoes with alioli de aji amarillo
Covered in huancaina sauce topped with olive and boiled egg
Tender pieces of octopus topped with Peruvian botija olive sauce
Grilled octopus, aji panca sauce, potatoes, choclo, aji de la casa
Deep fried plantains, octopus, shrimp, squid, chalaquita
Deep fried plantains, crab salad, acevichado sauce
Sushi's
Aji tuna, shrimp, rocoto ailoi, passion fruit sauce
Rice roll, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, mayo, el popular, passion fruit sauce, truffle oil
Rice roll, smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, fried sweet potatoes, passion fruit, acevichado sauce
Tempura roll, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, pineapple, tuna, passion fruit sauce
Para Calentarse
Thick chicken soup, rice, vegetables, cilantro broth
Shrimp cooked in a rich creamy broth, rice, vegetables, oregano, cilantro
A restoring soup from the sea with fish, shrimp, octopus, aji panca, cilantro, lime juice
Fish broth, tomatoes, garlic, onions, yuca, yellow pepper
Para Compatir / Samplers
Arroz chaufa, ceviche aji food truck, fried calamari
Aji de gaMina, tallarin saltado de polio anticuchos and papa a la huancaina
Arroz sin censura, ceviche frito, causa de atun and choritos a la chalaca
Arroz con mariscos, ceviche el popular, causaki, jalea
Algo Mas
Mix of fish, leche de tigre, chopped onions, cilantro, choclo, with the cream of your choice
Sashimi style fish, marinated in a citrus lime juice, with the cream of your choice
Sashimi style ahi tuna fish with passion fruit cream.
Mix of rocoto pepper cream, classic sauce and yellow pepper cream
Arroces
Chinese-Peruvian style fried rice served with saute noodles and sweet and sour fried chicken
Chinese style fried rice with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce, with your choice of protein
Rice, seafood, red pepper, cilantro, aji panca, yellow pepper sauce
Rice, seafood mix, cilantro reduction, chica de jora
Rice, fish, seafood with white wine, red peppers, green peas, carrots, parmesan cheese, olive oil, cilantro leaves
Chinese style fried quinoa with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce
Quinoa with onions, milk, cheese, white wine, shrimps, yellow pepper cream
Italian style rice with onions, garlic, butter, parmesan cheese, white wine, huancaina sauce, lomo saltado
Saltados y Pastas
Grilled churrasco steak, rice, fries or salad
Huancaina Sauce
Huancaina Sauce
Succulent creamy seafood sauce
Stir-fried beef tenderloin, soy sauce, garlic, onions, tomato wedges, cilantro, flamed with red wine, fries, rice
Stir-fried beef tenderloin, seafood mix, soy sauce, garlic, onions, tomato wedges, cilantro, red wine, fries, rice
Stir-fried beef tenderloin, soy sauce, garlic, onions, tomato wedges, cilantro
Peruvian pesto
Peruvian pesto
Clasicos
Chicken stew, creamy peruvian yellow pepper sauce, rice, potatoes, egg, olives
Grany rice, fried chicken, cilantro, sauce, carrots, sweet peas, red bell pepper, corn, creole sauce
Slow cooked beef, cilantro sauce, white beans, rice, creole sauce