Ají Botanas
APPETIZER
- Tequeños$9.00
Fried wontons stuffed whith fresh cheese served whith guacamole or huancaina sauce
- Flautas$9.00
Rolled fried taco filled whith chicken and served whith guacamole , sour cream and pico de gallo
- Fried calamari$12.00
Jalea style fried calamari served whith salsa crieolla and tartar sauce
- Salchipapa$12.00
Angus sausage served with fries and house sauces
- Broster chicken tender$12.00
Broster style chicken strips served with fries and house sauces
CEVICHE BAR
- Fish Ceviche$14.00
Flavors or sauces : Aji amarillo , Rocoto , Chipotle , Aceituna Botija , Cilantro
- Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
Flavors or sauces : Aji amarillo , Rocoto , Chipotle , Aceituna Botija , Cilantro
- Mixt ceviche$16.00
Flavors or sauces : Aji amarillo , Rocoto , Chipotle , Aceituna Botija , Cilantro
- ceviche carretillero$6.00
ceviche whit fried calamari or fried yuca
Causa
Tacos
- Steak Taco$14.00
Steak marinated in anticuchera sauce in our corn tortilla
- Chicken Taco$12.00
Chicken marinated in anticuchera sauce in our corn tortilla
- Pork Taco$12.00
Slow cooked pork in al pastor sauce (Grandma's recipe)
- Fried fish Tacos$14.00
Jalea style fried fish
- Fried shrimp Tacos$16.00
Jalea style fried shrimp
Burrito
- Steak Burrito$14.00
Steak marinated in anticuchera sauce whit rice, lettuce, criolla sauce and our flower tortilla
- Chichen Burrito$12.00
Chicken marinated in anticuchera sauce whit rice , lettuce , criolla sauce and our flour tortilla
- Pork Burrito$12.00
Slow cooked pork in al pastor sauce (Grandma's recipe)
- Fried fish Burrito$14.00
Jalea style fried fish with lettuce , criolla sauce in our flour tortilla
- Fried shrimp burrito$16.00
Jalea style fried shrimp whit lettuce , criolla sauce and our fluer tortilla
Bowl
- Steak Bowl$14.00
Steak marinated in anticuchera sauce with rice or salad
- Chicken Bowl$12.00
Chicken marinated in anticuchera sauce with rice or salad
- Pork Bowl$12.00
Slow cooked pork in al pastor sauce (Grandma's recipe) with rice or salad
- Fried fish Bowl$14.00
Jalea style fried fish with rice or salsad
- Fried shrip Bowl$16.00
Jalea style fried shrimp with rice or salad