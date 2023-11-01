AJ's Pizza & Hoagies 3565 Harts Run Rd
Appetizers & Sauces
Onion rings, hot pepperjack cheese balls, 3 mozzarella sticks, & 3 jalapeño poppers. Comes with marinara, ranch, & O-ring sauce.
Fries topped with bacon with a side of cheddar cheese sauce & ketchup
Dough twisted into 8 sticks, topped with butter & garlic parm & served with a side of marinara.
Fries with a side of cheddar cheese sauce & ketchup
Dough with a butter drizzle, topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, & finished with garlic parm; 12 pieces, comes with marinara
Four chicken tenders with your choice of side sauce
Seasoned with our house blend & served with ketchup
Deep fried cheeseballs. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.
Plump jalapeños breaded and stuffed with cheddar cheese; served with a side of ranch
Six breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara
Beer-battered thick-cut onion slices fried to golden brown; served with a side of our house O-ring sauce
Breaded wings & drumsticks rolled in your choice of sauce
Wings & drumsticks rolled in your choice of sauce
A sweet & smooth Texas-style barbecue sauce
Chef's own secret blend of spices perfect for jazzing up any food item!
Our house blend of garlic, oregano, & Parmesan cheese
Our sweet & smooth honey cream sauce, made in-house & used on our Chicken Cordon Bleu pizzas
Our in-house recipe, sweet yet savory
Our house recipe, smooth with a gentle zing
Chef's own zesty onion ring sauce
Chef's own pesto, made in house, as used on our Chicken Bacon Pesto pizzas. MADE WITHOUT ANY NUTS.
A mild tangy sauce, made in house, as used on our Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger pizzas.
A slow-burn hot sauce, made in house, & named after its secret ingredients.
Chef's own pesto blend, made in house, as used on our Mediterranean pizzas. MADE WITHOUT ANY NUTS.
Salads
Greenleaf lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, & croutons
House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, ham, salami, capicola, & mozzarella
House salad plus breaded chicken and mozzarella
House salad plus banana peppers, breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce, & mozzarella
House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, turkey, ham, & Swiss
House salad plus grilled chicken and mozzarella
House salad plus black olives, banana peppers, mushrooms, & mozzarella
House salad plus black olives, mushrooms, steak, & mozzarella
Hoagies
Breaded chicken & cheese
Breaded chicken rolled in mild sauce & cheese
Breaded chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan
Grilled chicken & cheese
Ham, salami, & capicola topped with cheese
Meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan
Steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper, topped with cheddar cheese sauce
House-cooked hot rope sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella, & garlic parmesan
Steak & cheese
Turkey & cheese
Spinach, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, black olives, onion, & tomato, grill-roasted and topped with mozzarella & lettuce
Pizza & Calzones
NYC style, thin & delicious. 8 slices
NYC style, thin & delicious. 12 slices
Thick & fluffy, made in house. 8 slices
Thick & fluffy, made in house. 16 slices
Our standard NYC style thin pizza writ large—the perfect party fare! Comes as a 5×6 grid-cut (32-36 pieces), or optional 16 radial slices.
Grilled chicken with our Texas-style barbecue sauce & mozzarella, topped with smoked Gouda, roasted red peppers, & caramelized onions
Breaded chicken with our special SFW sauce, mozzarella, red onions, & gorgonzola cheese
Ham, bacon, & pineapple on mozzarella topped with cheddar
The queen of classics. Fresh mozzarella on red sauce topped with fresh basil leaves after cooking
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, steak, & bacon
AKA "deluxe", "supreme", or "everything pizza". Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, & black olives
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, & black olives
Mozzarella & cheddar on our unique sweet garlic ricotta base, accented with garlic parmesan & a spiced oil drizzle
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, & caramelized onions with mozzarella on a tangy remoulade sauce & topped with cheddar
Ham, sausage, bacon, & seasoned scrambled eggs on mozzarella & topped with American & cheddar cheeses
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion & fresh mozzarella on housemade pesto (NO NUTS) & light cheese
Grilled chicken, ham, red onion, & broccoli florets & Swiss, on mozzarella & our housemade sweet honey cream sauce
Grilled chicken & fresh jalapeños on mozzarella with a light butter sauce, & drizzled with honey
Seasoned artichoke hearts, red onion, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, & black olives on a sun-dried tomato pesto (NO NUTS) & topped with feta
Seasoned steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper on mozzarella & topped with cheddar cheese sauce
Spinach & tomatoes, topped with gorgonzola, garlic parmesan, & drizzled with olive oil
Fresh pizza dough stretched into a half-moon shape & filled with toppings, mozzarella, & ricotta with fresh basil; served with 2 sides of marinara
Grilled chicken with barbecue sauce, smoked Gouda, roasted red peppers, & caramelized onions
Breaded chicken with our SFW sauce, red onions, & gorgonzola
Ham, salami, & capicola
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, steak, & bacon
Steak grilled with mushroom, onion, & green pepper, & cheddar cheese sauce
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom, & black olives