KIMBLE'S KITCHEN
Starters
- Spinach dip$12.00
Chopped spinach, artichokes, shredded mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan cheese, Garlic butter crostinis.
- Fried crab wontons$12.00
Crab, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce , green onions
- Tempura asparagas$14.00
Tempura fried asparagus spears, bacon ranch -
- Boneless wings$14.00
Crispy boneless wings,house made ranch , celery sticks with your choice of sauce regular buffalo, Memphis BBQ, Lemon pepper, Daytona ( blend of bbq w buffalo sauce )
- kimo fries$14.00
French fries, American cheese, Seasoned ground beef, 1000 island dressing.
- Seasonal fruit with chia latte dip$14.00
- Tempura shrimp$15.00
- Chicken tenders with slaw$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders with Tangy coleslaw
- Beef sliders$12.00
Black Angus beef patties, American cheese, fresh diced onions.
- Buffalo chicken sliders$12.00
Battered chicken medallions, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing
- pulled pork sliders$12.00
Smoked pulled pork , citrus slaw
- Imposibble sliders$13.00
vegtable base beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions
- Tacos adobo chicken$12.00
Marinaded diced chicken, pineapple, shredded cabbage and pickled red onions on a flour tortilla
- Tacos pulled pork$12.00
Braised pull pork , pico de gallo and red salsa
- Tacos grill shrimp$12.00
Shredded cabbage, diced onions, cilantro, baja lime sauce on a flour tortilla
- Tacos Cripy fish$12.00
Battered cod, shredded red cabbage, pico de gallo, baja lime sauce on a flour tortilla
- Racos ribeye & onion$12.00
Seasoned Shredded ribeye, caramelized onions, horseradish sauce
- Impossible tacos$13.00
Sandwiches & Burgers
sandwiches
- D.D.C double decker club$16.00
Double decker club hand carved turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayo on toasted bread
- Cali chicken sandwich$13.00
Grill chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, smashed avocado on a brioche bun.
- philly cheese$16.00
Shaved ribeye steak or Chicken, provolone cheese, Sauteed onions and bell peppers
- Big blt$15.00
- turkey avocado melt$14.00
- french dip$15.00
- pull pork$13.00
- Buffalo chicken$13.00
burgers
- the O.G$13.00
8oz Black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, brioche bun
- all american$14.00
American cheese, 8oz Black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, brioche bun
- bacon american$15.00
Bacon, American cheese, 8oz Black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, brioche bun
- patty melt$14.00
8oz Black angus beef patty, Caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on sourdough bread.
- lucy juicy$14.00
- new mexico$15.00
- the impossible$16.00
Plant base beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, brioche bun
- Mushroom Swiss$15.00
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, 8oz Black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, brioche bun
Entrees
entrees
- Green chile bowl$18.00
Maria's mild green chile, diced beef, white rice, cilantro
- Emmitt's pot roast$20.00
Served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, vegtables , texas toast.
- N.Y. steak$22.00
Seasoned Char-grilled steak, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus
- Pull pork dinner$16.00
Smoked low & slow pork , seasonal vegetables, crispy herb potatoes and a side of tangy coleslaw.
- Grilled salmon$20.00
Citrus herb butter, white rice, seasonal steam vergtables.
- Chopped steak$17.00
Topped with our chef's mushroom gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, side seasonal vegtables.
- Vegtable rice bowl$16.00
Sauté garlic vegetables, White rice, teriyaki sauce.
- Beef & broccoli$19.00
Marinated steak, garlic ginger sauce, green onions, steamed broccoli.
- Shrimp scampi$23.00
Tangy lemon garlic sauce, linguini pasta, fresh herbs, served with garlic toast.
- Chicken and broccoli$19.00
Traditonal Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, steamed broccoli,served with garlic toast
- pasta a modo mio$14.00
Build your own pasta your way sauce, add protein for an additional charge.
All Day Breakfast
Sushi
- California roll$9.00
Crab, avocado, cucumber
- Spicy tuna roll$9.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
- spicy yellow tail roll$10.00
Spicy yellowtail, avocado, cucumber
- spicy salmon$9.00
Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber.
- Eel roll$9.00
Eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce.
- Boston roll$9.00
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, sweet mayo.
- Shrimp tempura roll$9.00
Shrimptempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce
- vegtable roll$8.00
Mix vegetables, avocado, cucumber.
- Philly roll$9.00
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado.
- toosie roll$10.00
- spicy crab roll$9.00
- scallops$12.00
- vegas roll$11.00
- sonoran roll$13.00
- mount fuji$12.00
- volcano roll$11.00
- arizona roll$12.00
- dragon roll$12.00
- caterpillar roll$12.00
- crazy tuna roll$13.00
- tokyo roll$13.00
- rainbow roll$13.00
- Bell roll$13.00
Tuna, yellowtail, masago, avocado, crunch, soy paper, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
- Phoenix roll$13.00
Shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber topped with lobster salad,spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce, crunch, soy paper.
