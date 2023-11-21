Akane Ramen - Woodinville
Food Menu
Ramen
- Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Garlic Soy Sauce Pork Broth, Chashu, Seasoned Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
- Tonkotsu Shio Ramen$15.00
Sea-Salt Pork Broth with a hint of Ginger, Chashu, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
- Garlic Miso Ramen$17.00
Creamy Miso Pork Broth with Roasted Garlic, Chashu, Egg, Corn, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
- Spicy Ramen$16.00
Spicy Pepper Blend Pork Broth, Chashu, Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
- Spicy Tan Tan Ramen$17.00
Spicy Minced Pork Broth, Chashu, Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
- California Ramen$17.00
Shoyu Pork Broth, Shrimp, Seasoned Egg, Avocado, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
- Kimchi Ramen$17.00
Shio Pork Broth, Chashu, Egg, Kimchi, Corn, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach, Sesame
- Shoyu Chicken Ramen$16.00
Rich Soy Sauce Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast, Seasoned Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
- Creamy Chicken Ramen$17.00
Savory Creamy Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast, Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
- Vegetable Ramen$15.00
Vegetarian Oat Milk Broth, Tofu, Egg, Broccoli, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
Kid's
- Plain Shoyu Ramen$12.00
Noodles & Broth Only, Regular Size
- Plain Shio Ramen$12.00
Noodles & Broth Only, Regular Size
- Plain Garlic Miso Ramen$14.00
Noodles & Broth Only, Regular Size
- Kid’s Shoyu Ramen$11.00
Comes with all toppings, Everything Half Size
- Kid’s Shio Ramen$11.00
Comes with all toppings, Everything Half Size
- Kid’s Garlic Miso Ramen$13.00
Comes with all toppings, Everything Half Size
- Kid's Chicken Nuggets (8 pcs)$10.00
Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets. Served with white rice and sweet & sour sauce
Donburi Rice Bowls
- Tofudon$13.00
Firm Tofu, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
- Gyudon$15.00
Beef Brisket, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
- Katsudon$15.00
Pork Katsu, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
- Yakinikudon$15.00
Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
- Ebidon$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
- Chashudon$15.00
Marinated & Grilled Pork Belly, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
Stir Fry Noodles
- Tofu Stir Fry$15.00
Firm Tofu, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts
- Chicken Stir Fry$17.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts
- Beef Stir Fry$17.00
Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts
- Vegetable Stir Fry$14.00
Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts
- Seafood Stir Fry$17.00
Shrimp, Octopus, Squid, Clams, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bonito Flakes
Chahan Fried Rice
- Tofu Chahan$13.00
Firm Tofu, Peas, Carrots, Egg, Sesame, Nori
- Chicken Chahan$15.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Peas, Carrots, Egg, Sesame, Nori
- Garlic Chashu Chahan$14.00
Marinated & Grilled Pork Belly, Roasted Garlic, Sesame, Nori
- Garlic Beef Chahan$16.00
Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Roasted Garlic, Sesame, Nori
- Shrimp Chahan$14.00
Shrimp, Green Onions, Carrots, Egg, Sesame, Nori
- Kimchi Chahan w/ Beef$18.00
Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Kimchi, Green Onions, Egg, Sesame, Nori
- Kimchi Chahan w/ Chashu$18.00
Marinated & Grilled Pork Belly, Kimchi, Green Onions, Egg, Sesame, Nori
Side Orders
- Deep Fried Gyoza
Pork & Vegetable
- Egg Rolls (2 pcs)$7.00
Pork & Vegetable
- Deep Fried Spring Rolls (4 pcs)$7.00
Vegetable
- Takoyaki
Octopus Dumplings, Takoyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onions, Bonito Flakes
- Prawn Tempura (6 pcs)$12.00
- Calamari$10.00
Geso Karaage Squid, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions, Lemon Wedge
- Agedashi Tofu (6 pcs)$10.00
Golden Fried Soft Tofu, Sweet & Savory Sauce, Green Onions, Bonito Flakes
- Karaage Chicken$10.00
Japanese Fried Chicken, Sweet & Savory Sauce, Green Onions, Lemon Wedge
- Okonomiyaki$10.00
Japanese Pancake (Vegetable), Okonomiyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onions, Bonito Flakes
- Edamame$5.00
Boiled Soybeans tossed with Sea-Salt
Side Add-Ons
- Side Chashu (2 pcs)$4.00
- Side Chicken Breast$4.00
- Side Egg (White)$2.00
- Side Egg (Seasoned)$2.00
- Side Noodles$3.00
- Side White Rice$3.00
- Side Kimchi$4.00
- Side Broth$9.00
$9.00 - Please provide broth flavor.
- Side Chili Paste$1.00
- Side Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Side Sriracha$0.50
- Side Soy Sauce$0.50
- Side Lemon (2 wedges)$0.50
- Side Sauce$1.00