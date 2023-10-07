Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$9.00

Spit roasted whole chicken with pickles and garlic sauce

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$11.00

Spit roasted beef with pickles, onion, parsley and tahini sauce

Falafel Sandwich

$7.00

Deep fried chick peas with lettuce, tomato, pickles and tahini sauce

Bowls

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$11.00

Yellow rice topped with onions, parsley, tomato, beef shawarma and tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$10.00

Yellow rice topped with onions, parsley, tomato, chicken shawarma and garlic sauce

Roasted Veggie Bowl

$9.00

Yellow rice topped with seasonal roasted vegetable mix

Platters

Platter

$9.00

Create your own

Sauces

Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Yogurt Dill Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

The Grill

Shish Tawook

$5.00

Grilled chicken breast on skewer

Beef Kabob

$7.00

Grilled beef tenderloin on skewer

Lamb Kabob

$7.00

Grilled lamb leg on skewer

Kafta Kabob

$5.00

Ground beef and lamb on skewer

Deboned Whole Chicken

$17.00

Deboned marinated whole chicken fresh off the grill

Chicken Shawarma (LB)

$9.00+

Spit roasted whole deboned chicken by the pound

Beef Shawarma (LB)

$10.00+

Spit roasted top round sirloin and lamb by the pound

Sides

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Yellow rice with a kick made with vegetables

Lentil Rice

$4.00

Hummus

$2.50+

Sweet Cole Slaw

$2.50

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Baba Ghannouj

$2.50+

Tzatziki

$2.50+

Fries

$4.00

Falafel (4pc)

$4.00+

Fatayer

Lahm Ajeen Fatayer (Meat Pie)

$4.50

Spinach Fatayer

$3.00

Cheese Fatayer

$4.00

Mild Red Pepper With Cheese Fatayer

$3.99

Mild Red Pepper Fatayer

$2.99

Zaatar Fatayar

$2.99

Zaatar With Cheese Fatayer

$3.99

Vegetable Pizza Fatayer

$5.99

Chicken Shawarma Fatayer

$5.99

Cheddar Cheese Fatayer

$3.99

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Bottled soda

$2.49

Canned soda

$1.49

Ayran

$3.49

Deserts

Baklava by piece

$0.99

Cake

$3.70

Warbat

$2.50

Basbousa

$2.00

Kunafeh

$5.00

Specials

Chicken Over Rice

$10.00