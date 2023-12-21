BASHA RESTAURANT - BRONX
Mashawi - Grill
- Build Your Own
Customize Your Perfect Bowl! -- 1/2 Pita Bread Included
- Mix Mashawi for 1$19.99
(1) Kofta Kebab, (4 pcs) Chicken Kebab, Beef Shawarma & Chicken shawarma served w/ rice & arabic salad.
- Mix Mashawi for 2$39.99
(2) Kofta Kebab, (8pcs) Chicken Kebab, Beef Shawarma & Chicken Shawarma served w/ rice & arabic salad
Cold Dips
- Hummus$6.59
(12oz) Creamy puree of chickpeas, tahina, lemon & olive oil -- 2 Pita Bread included
- Baba-ghanouj$8.39Out of stock
( 12oz) Charcoal smoked eggplant, tahina, lemon zest -- Includes 2 Pita Bread
- Muhamara$9.59
(12oz) Tangy blend of tomato paste, walnuts, pomegranate molasses, bread crumbs & chili -- 2 Pita Bread included
- Turkia$8.39
(12oz) Blend of tomato paste, onions, chili -- 2 Pita Bread included
Hot Apps
- Fried Cauliflower$11.99
Creamy tahini & lemon garlic zest topped w/ flash fried cauliflower
- Hummus w/ Shawarma$17.99
Creamy puree of chickpeas, tahina & lemon topped w/ your choice of meat -- Includes 2 Pita Bread
- Falafel$1.19
(2pcs) Crispy fried ground chickpeas w/ fresh herbs & a spice blend
- Fried Kebbah$7.19
(2pcs) Savory crispy cracked wheat stuffed w/ meat
- Sambousek$7.19
(2pcs) Crispy puff pastry stuffed w/ seasoned ground beef
Salata - Salad
- Arabic Salad$7.19
(12oz) Freshly diced tomato, cucumber, onion & parsley w/ a lemon olive oil dressing
- Tahini Salad$8.19
(12oz) Freshly chopped arabic salad mixed in tahini sauce
- Corn Salad$8.39
(12oz) Sweet corn, finely chopped fresh herbs, bell pepper & onions
- Tabouleh$7.19
(12oz) Finely chopped parsley, tomato, onion, bulgur w/ a lemon olive oil dressing
- Fattoush$11.99
(24oz) Freshly chopped garden salad & pita chips tossed in a sumac vinaigrette
- Arugula$11.99
(24oz) Baby arugula w/ red onions tossed in a sumac vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Falafel$8.99
Falafel and tahini salad wrap
- Beef Shawarma$11.99
Shawarma wrap w/ onions, sumac, pickles & tahini
- Chicken Shawarma$11.99
Shawarma wrap w/ pickles & garlic aioli
- chicken kabab$11.99
Chicken Kebab wrap w/ pickles & garlic aioli
- kofta kabab$11.99
Minced Beef Skewer w/ tomato & sumac onions
- Cheese Burger$13.31
Grass-fed beef, American cheese, Brioche bun, served w/ french fries
- Crispy Chicken$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, Brioche bun, served w/ french fries
Sides
Sauces (2oz)
- Garlic Herb Tahina$1.19
- Tahini$1.19
A smooth sesame paste & lemon juice sauce
- Garlic Aioli$1.19
Creamy garlic and lemon juice aioli---contains egg whites.
- Sahawi$1.19
Creamy yogurt & freshly chopped herbs
- Yogurt Dill$1.19
Creamy yogurt & freshly chopped herbs
- Spicy Tahini$1.19
A tangy sumac dressing
- Sumac Vinaigrette$1.19
